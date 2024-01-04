Monster Hunter World: Investigate Wildspire Waste walkthrough

As you progress through Monster Hunter: World you will wind up revisiting locations on several occasions and one of these comes with the quest Investigate Wildspire Waste.

Heading back to this location you’re going to notice some big differences, especially when it comes to the monsters that frequent its lands. However, you’re probably going to be lost at first. Have no fear! If you know what the mission actually wants you to do then you can get it done in no time at all. Here’s what you need to know.

How to complete Investigate Wildspire Waste in Monster Hunter: World

Follow the footprints.

First when you arrive in Wildspire Waste look around for monster tracks. You could see some Rathilas tracks, but once you see Pukei-Pukei tracks then you’re onto the next step.

When Pukei-Pukei appears it’s time for you to take it out. Typically the creature can be located around zone three, but keep searching for tracks and it should show itself soon enough. Fighting Pukei-Pukei is reasonably easy.

The main thing to note when fighting Pukei-Pukei is the creature is weak to Thunder, Fire, Ice, and Dragon gear. That means you’ve got a lot of options when it comes to preparing for this fight. Furthermore, there are three weak points on Pukei-Pukei:

Head

Wings

Tail (Can be cut off)

As for the fight itself, you’ll want to have Andidote ready as this monster exclusively uses poison attacks. With distance, you should be able to avoid most of these attacks, but those who need to get close should prioritize attacking from behind.

When Pukei-Pukei’s tail is removed he will lose the ability to launch some poison attacks. During the battle, it’s more than likely the creature will take to the skies and fly away, but you simply need to follow and get back to fighting with the same strategy.

Once you’ve finished off Pukei-Pukei, that’s it! Your Monster Hunter: World mission is done and now all that is left is for you to return to Astera.