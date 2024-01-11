Monster Hunter World: How to farm Sinister Cloth

Monster Hunter World has many materials for you to acquire, such as Sinister Cloth, and having a farming strategy ready to go will always be of great assistance.

This particular material is not found commonly throughout your journey, but this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the gathering process—including what Sinister Cloth can be used for.

How to get Sinister Cloth in Monster Hunter World

Sinister Cloth is acquired from Tailraider Safaris in Monster Hunter World, though not all will reward you with the cloth. You must send your Palico teams on routes with at least four or five-star monsters as part of the route. I recommend the Rotten Vale or Coral Highlands high-rank safaris instead of the low-rank safaris.

We recommend sending Palico teams to Rotten Vale and Coral Highlands | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can deploy Tailraider Safaris easily from the Housekeeper Palico in your room. When you access the menu, there will be three groups of Palicos for you to choose from. Go through each group and check if routes have the four/five-star monsters along the way by looking for their logos and seeing the number of stars.

It doesn’t have to be only the Rotten Vale or Coral Highlands you send your Palicos on Safaris to, but these usually work best. There is no guarantee of receiving Sinister Cloth from any deployment, but check your rewards after the Palico’s return. You may notice a question-mark symbol item, which is usually the Sinister Cloth for you to grab.

Repeat sending your Palicos on the Tailraider Safari’s four to five-star monster routes for effective farming of the material.

How to unlock Tailraider Safaris in Monster Hunter World

You won’t automatically have access to Tailraider Safaris, which I didn’t realize originally. To unlock the safaris, you first need to unlock the Research Base area during the main story quests of Monster Hunter World. Specifically, once you reach the Coral Highlands section, you will have the Research Base to travel to.

Once at the Research Base, you can unlock Tailraider Safaris by descending the stairs on your right at spawn and speaking to the Lynian Expert. She has an exclamation mark above her head if you’re still to get the Tailraider Safaris feature. After a short dialogue and tutorial, you can deploy Tailraiders from here or through the Housekeeper back in your room.

How long do Tailraider Safaris take to complete?

There is no definitive length of time you have to wait for Tailraider Safaris to complete, instead, you control when they will finish. To conclude a Tailraider Safari, you have to complete five quests. It doesn’t matter which quests you do, but I recommend investigations or low-rank event quests for quickness, potentially even capturing some monsters along the way for extra research points.

You can deploy Tailraider Safaris through the Housekeeper | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete tougher quests as part of an online group and not solo if you still don’t have a lot of higher-level gear in Monster Hunter World. It will make the process for Tailraider Safari progress much faster and is a better way of farming the Sinister Cloth in a timely fashion. Why do it alone when you can have others around to help?

The best way by far, in my experience, to finish Tailraider Safaris is as follows:

Open the world map and travel to any area on an expedition, such as the Coral Highlands. When you arrive, move around and wait for at least a minute. Afterward, open the menu and navigate to the Quest section. Select Return from Expedition. Repeat this process four more times.

After you have done all that, the Tailraider Safari will have finished. It is an excellent way to get the Safari rewards swiftly.

What is Sinister Cloth used for in Monster Hunter World?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sinister Cloth can be used as a crafting material for various pieces of armor and gear. In particular, you can use it as a material for the Death Stench sets, the Commission sets, and a Rally Charm. The Death Stench set is the best choice of armor you can make from Sinister Cloth, so keeping a hold of it for crafting this set will come in handy.

Now that you know how to successfully farm Sinister Cloth in Monster Hunter World, you can jump back in and begin gathering a lot more of the material.