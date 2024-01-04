How to beat Kushala Daora in Monster Hunter: World

Sometimes you need to bring your opponent down to your level.

Kushala Daora is without a doubt one of the coolest-looking foes in all of Monster Hunter: World, but it can also be one of its most tricky to defeat.

You’ll need to defeat Kushala to progress through the game’s campaign, but if you’re attempting to do this alone then you might be in for a long grind. Fortunately, there are plenty of tips to help you get the task done. Here is what you need to know so you can quickly take down Kushala Doara during your next expedition.

How to beat Kushala in Monster Hunter: World

Image via Capcom

The first thing that is important to note in this battle is where the monster’s weak spots are. These are the following:

Head

Front claws

Tail (can be cut off)

For the fight itself, things can differ depending on what weapon you’re using. However, for the sake of this guide, we’ll be sharing tips from the perspective of a melee player as they can still be used with ranged weaponry.

For setup, make sure you have an ample supply of flash pods as they’re going to be your best bet to stun the creature and provide openings for big damage. It’s also worth noting the beast is weak to Thunder and Dragon-type attacks.

The most important tip to this fight is to wait until Kushala has grounded itself before attacking. Furthermore, if you can learn the attack pattern of this beast you should have ample opportunity to attack. When Kushala is in the air, that’s your cue to use flash pods as they will quickly drop the beast down to the ground.

Make sure you keep some distance from Kushala so you can avoid the twister attacks and air blows. When the beast dives at you there is a small opening to land one or two attacks.

When Kushala stands up on its back two feet to charge its wind attack, roll to the side, avoiding the blast, and now dive in and deal your damage. There is also a biting move that can be avoided at range. Once it has bitten twice you’ll get another opening to attack.

As you’d expect, the terrain of the fight is important to monitor. At first, you may notice there are several ledges you can jump off to secure ride time on Kushala, making an easy way to deal damage. Similarly, in the second arena, there are blast toads on the ground that when destroyed can deal damage. When you’re inside the cave keep an eye on the ceiling as crystals can be knocked down onto the beast to deal even more damage.

In the final zone, you will want to carefully avoid its twister attacks and use the rocky ledge in the center to land ride attacks whenever possible.

That’s all you need to know to get this fight done, but remember, if you are still stuck you can always call on friends to help you out.