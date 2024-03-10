Scopely has brought back the Monopoly GO tournament Twist to the Top for a day, showcasing rewards like Hot Rod Partner tokens, Dice, and more.

Recommended Videos

The Monopoly GO Hot Rod Partner event rolls on with the popular Twist to the Top tournament returning. Running alongside the new Winners’ Avenue solo event, the tournament offers players a chance to high roll into Dice and Hot Rod tokens. For players like myself, the Partner event gives another way to score a Wild Sticker, which is a main priority for me since the Origins season ends in just 18 days.

Full list of Twist to the Top rewards and milestones (March 10 to 11) in Monopoly GO

Increase the Dice multiplier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The list of Twist to the Top rewards for players who complete all 30 milestones includes 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 4,395 Dice, and Sticker packs. And we can all rejoice about another tournament featuring a Mega Heist special event, along with High Roller.

Milestone Tokens/Points Twist to the Top rewards One 45 120 Hot Rod Partner tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 140 Hot Rod Partner tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Hot Rod Partner tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Hot Rod Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice 16 425 250 Hot Rod Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 21 800 400 Hot Rod Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 500 Hot Rod Partner tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice

When do Twist to the Top rewards end in Monopoly GO?

Not to be confused with the first Monopoly GO tournament under the same name, these Twist to the Top rewards will end on March 11 at around 11:58am CT. The tournament will also run alongside the Winners’ Avenue solo event.

Are the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards worth playing?

The Twist to the Top rewards didn’t change with the tournament returning to Monopoly GO. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth playing. The tournament offers a decent number of Hot Rod tokens and Dice, along with even more tokens for those of us who finish at the top of the leaderboard. I also like the addition of the Mega Heist at milestone 17 in conjunction with High Roller at milestone nine.

How to earn the most Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards

Aim for the Railroad tiles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile is the objective for earning Twist to the Top rewards. A Bank Heist will drop more tokens/points than a Shutdown, which is why Mega Heists can unlock multiple milestones at once with a high multiplier Dice roll. Stay consistent with your multiplier when you first start playing. I prefer a 20 to 50 multiplier depending on my Dice inventory, as this will help you maximize your Twist to the Top rewards.

Bank Heist Twist to the Top rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Twist to the Top rewards