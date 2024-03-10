Scopely has brought back the Monopoly GO tournament Twist to the Top for a day, showcasing rewards like Hot Rod Partner tokens, Dice, and more.
The Monopoly GO Hot Rod Partner event rolls on with the popular Twist to the Top tournament returning. Running alongside the new Winners’ Avenue solo event, the tournament offers players a chance to high roll into Dice and Hot Rod tokens. For players like myself, the Partner event gives another way to score a Wild Sticker, which is a main priority for me since the Origins season ends in just 18 days.
Full list of Twist to the Top rewards and milestones (March 10 to 11) in Monopoly GO
The list of Twist to the Top rewards for players who complete all 30 milestones includes 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 4,395 Dice, and Sticker packs. And we can all rejoice about another tournament featuring a Mega Heist special event, along with High Roller.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Twist to the Top rewards
|One
|45
|120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|90
|140 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice
|16
|425
|250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice
|
|20
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|21
|800
|400 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab for 25 minutes
|28
|2,200
|500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice
When do Twist to the Top rewards end in Monopoly GO?
Not to be confused with the first Monopoly GO tournament under the same name, these Twist to the Top rewards will end on March 11 at around 11:58am CT. The tournament will also run alongside the Winners’ Avenue solo event.
Are the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards worth playing?
The Twist to the Top rewards didn’t change with the tournament returning to Monopoly GO. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth playing. The tournament offers a decent number of Hot Rod tokens and Dice, along with even more tokens for those of us who finish at the top of the leaderboard. I also like the addition of the Mega Heist at milestone 17 in conjunction with High Roller at milestone nine.
How to earn the most Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards
Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile is the objective for earning Twist to the Top rewards. A Bank Heist will drop more tokens/points than a Shutdown, which is why Mega Heists can unlock multiple milestones at once with a high multiplier Dice roll. Stay consistent with your multiplier when you first start playing. I prefer a 20 to 50 multiplier depending on my Dice inventory, as this will help you maximize your Twist to the Top rewards.
Bank Heist Twist to the Top rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Twist to the Top rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens