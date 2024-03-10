Category:
Monopoly Go

Twist to the Top rewards and milestones (March 10 to 11)

Twist to the top of the leaderboard.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 10, 2024 06:19 pm
Scopely has brought back the Monopoly GO tournament Twist to the Top for a day, showcasing rewards like Hot Rod Partner tokens, Dice, and more.

The Monopoly GO Hot Rod Partner event rolls on with the popular Twist to the Top tournament returning. Running alongside the new Winners’ Avenue solo event, the tournament offers players a chance to high roll into Dice and Hot Rod tokens. For players like myself, the Partner event gives another way to score a Wild Sticker, which is a main priority for me since the Origins season ends in just 18 days.

Full list of Twist to the Top rewards and milestones (March 10 to 11) in Monopoly GO

The list of Twist to the Top rewards for players who complete all 30 milestones includes 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 4,395 Dice, and Sticker packs. And we can all rejoice about another tournament featuring a Mega Heist special event, along with High Roller. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsTwist to the Top rewards
One45120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90140 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
11260Cash
12275180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
14400Cash
15375275 Dice
16425250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
21800400 Hot Rod Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice

When do Twist to the Top rewards end in Monopoly GO?

Not to be confused with the first Monopoly GO tournament under the same name, these Twist to the Top rewards will end on March 11 at around 11:58am CT. The tournament will also run alongside the Winners’ Avenue solo event.

Are the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards worth playing?

The Twist to the Top rewards didn’t change with the tournament returning to Monopoly GO. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth playing. The tournament offers a decent number of Hot Rod tokens and Dice, along with even more tokens for those of us who finish at the top of the leaderboard. I also like the addition of the Mega Heist at milestone 17 in conjunction with High Roller at milestone nine.

How to earn the most Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards

Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile is the objective for earning Twist to the Top rewards. A Bank Heist will drop more tokens/points than a Shutdown, which is why Mega Heists can unlock multiple milestones at once with a high multiplier Dice roll. Stay consistent with your multiplier when you first start playing. I prefer a 20 to 50 multiplier depending on my Dice inventory, as this will help you maximize your Twist to the Top rewards.

Bank Heist Twist to the Top rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Twist to the Top rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.