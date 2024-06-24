All Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor rewards and milestones

The new Monopoly GO solo event, Showtime Splendor, is very similar to the previous one, Ecological Escapade. The main difference is the slightly different rewards distribution, but the total number of dice rewards is about the same.

The number of Shell tokens you can use on Aqua Partners is also very close, and the bonuses like Mega Heist and Cash Boost are the same. The only other difference is in Ecological Escapade, you scored points in Corner Squares, while in Showtime Splendor, you score points in Community Chests, Chance, and Railroad Squares. This opens up different strategies, considering how these tiles interact with tournaments and other Flash events. Here’s our guide on Showtime Splendor.

Full list of Showtime Splendor rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showtime Splendor has 43 milestones, but many of them require a lot of points compared to events like Ecological Escapade. This is because Railroad Squares in Showtime Splendor are worth five points, Community Chests are worth three, and Chance Squares are worth two. So, aim to land on Railroad Squares as much as possible for more points. Here are all the rewards in this Monopoly GO event:

Milestone Reward Points required 1 70 Shells 10 2 30 Dice 25 3 Cash 40 4 120 Shells 110 5 Green Sticker Pack 50 6 50 Dice 75 7 100 Shells 100 8 150 Dice 300 9 100 Shells 90 10 Orange Sticker Pack 100 11 Cash 125 12 350 Dice 850 13 25 minutes of Mega Heist 125 14 100 Shells 150 15 Orange Sticker Pack 180 16 600 Dice 1,600 17 Cash 200 18 Pink Sticker Pack 250 19 Cash 275 20 900 Dice 2,750 21 180 Shells 325 22 Cash 275 23 Pink Sticker Pack 400 24 400 Dice 1,100 25 250 Shells 550 26 Blue Sticker Pack 700 27 1,300 Dice 4,000 28 Cash 950 29 Blue Sticker Pack 1,300 30 650 Dice 1,700 31 400 Shells 1,900 32 1,800 dice 4,800 33 Purple Sticker Pack 3,250 34 350 Shells 1,600 35 Cash 3,000 36 2,100 Dice 6,500 37 Blue Sticker Pack 2,750 38 600 Shells 4,000 39 Cash 5,500 40 2,800 Dice 8,750 41 10 minutes of Cash Boost 3,250 42 Blue Sticker Pack 4,000 43 6,500 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack 15,000

If you land on Chance Squares and get sent to a Railroad Square, you score points for both—two points for Chance and five points for Railroad. This makes aiming for Chance Squares a good strategy, especially if the Lucky Chance event is active.

How to maximize your Showtime Splendor rewards

You should play Showtime Splendor during active tournaments to score points for both the tournament and the event. This way, you save dice by scoring for both with a single roll. Since Showtime Splendor lasts three days, it can overlap with two to three tournaments. It’s a good idea to wait for these tournaments to start so you can complete both the tournament and Showtime Splendor together, avoiding wasted rolls when there are no more milestone rewards left in the current tournament.

Great rewards once again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other rewards, like Aqua Partner tokens, are still worth it in Showtime Splendor, but be careful with how you play for non-dice rewards. Some milestones, like 34 and 38, give you hundreds of Shell tokens. These don’t always turn into dice when you play Aqua Partners, however, because you may be unlucky with your points wheel.

Remember that in Showtime Splendor, Railroad Squares give you five points no matter which minigame you play or the result of that minigame. For example, in tournaments, you get two points for a blocked shutdown and eight points for a Bankrupt Bank Heist. But in Showtime Splendor, you get five points for both, regardless of the outcome. This means using a Mega Heist in Showtime Splendor won’t change your points, but it will matter for a concurrent tournament. So, keep this in mind while playing.

When should you stop rolling for Showtime Splendor?

If you don’t have enough dice to complete Showtime Splendor, be cautious. Try to stop rolling after claiming big dice rewards, like Milestone 30, 32, or 36. Don’t push too hard if you don’t think you can finish. Otherwise, you might spend all the dice you earned and end up with an incomplete Showtime Splendor and no dice left for the next tournament or event.

When is the next Monopoly GO event?

Showtime Splendor ends on June 27, and that’s when you can expect a new solo event in Monopoly GO. By then, the Aqua Partners event will also be over, so any token rewards from recent events will mostly turn into cash or extra Sticker Pack rewards. The current events already have a good number of Sticker Packs. For now, focus on this event if you want to play more Aqua Partners with your friends and claim the exclusive player token and the five-star Sticker Pack.

