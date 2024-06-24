Forgot password
The Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor logo on a blurry background.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor rewards and milestones

If you want more Aqua Partners tokens, Showtime Splendor is the event for you.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 09:23 am

The new Monopoly GO solo event, Showtime Splendor, is very similar to the previous one, Ecological Escapade. The main difference is the slightly different rewards distribution, but the total number of dice rewards is about the same.

The number of Shell tokens you can use on Aqua Partners is also very close, and the bonuses like Mega Heist and Cash Boost are the same. The only other difference is in Ecological Escapade, you scored points in Corner Squares, while in Showtime Splendor, you score points in Community Chests, Chance, and Railroad Squares. This opens up different strategies, considering how these tiles interact with tournaments and other Flash events. Here’s our guide on Showtime Splendor.

Full list of Showtime Splendor rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showtime Splendor has 43 milestones, but many of them require a lot of points compared to events like Ecological Escapade. This is because Railroad Squares in Showtime Splendor are worth five points, Community Chests are worth three, and Chance Squares are worth two. So, aim to land on Railroad Squares as much as possible for more points. Here are all the rewards in this Monopoly GO event:

MilestoneRewardPoints required
170 Shells10
230 Dice25
3Cash40
4120 Shells110
5Green Sticker Pack50
650 Dice75
7100 Shells100
8150 Dice300
9100 Shells90
10Orange Sticker Pack100
11Cash125
12350 Dice850
1325 minutes of Mega Heist125
14100 Shells150
15Orange Sticker Pack180
16600 Dice1,600
17Cash200
18Pink Sticker Pack250
19Cash275
20900 Dice2,750
21180 Shells325
22Cash275
23Pink Sticker Pack400
24400 Dice1,100
25250 Shells550
26Blue Sticker Pack700
271,300 Dice4,000
28Cash950
29Blue Sticker Pack1,300
30650 Dice1,700
31400 Shells1,900
321,800 dice4,800
33Purple Sticker Pack3,250
34350 Shells1,600
35Cash3,000
362,100 Dice6,500
37Blue Sticker Pack2,750
38600 Shells4,000
39Cash5,500
402,800 Dice8,750
4110 minutes of Cash Boost3,250
42Blue Sticker Pack4,000
436,500 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack15,000

If you land on Chance Squares and get sent to a Railroad Square, you score points for both—two points for Chance and five points for Railroad. This makes aiming for Chance Squares a good strategy, especially if the Lucky Chance event is active.

How to maximize your Showtime Splendor rewards

You should play Showtime Splendor during active tournaments to score points for both the tournament and the event. This way, you save dice by scoring for both with a single roll. Since Showtime Splendor lasts three days, it can overlap with two to three tournaments. It’s a good idea to wait for these tournaments to start so you can complete both the tournament and Showtime Splendor together, avoiding wasted rolls when there are no more milestone rewards left in the current tournament.

MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other rewards, like Aqua Partner tokens, are still worth it in Showtime Splendor, but be careful with how you play for non-dice rewards. Some milestones, like 34 and 38, give you hundreds of Shell tokens. These don’t always turn into dice when you play Aqua Partners, however, because you may be unlucky with your points wheel.

Remember that in Showtime Splendor, Railroad Squares give you five points no matter which minigame you play or the result of that minigame. For example, in tournaments, you get two points for a blocked shutdown and eight points for a Bankrupt Bank Heist. But in Showtime Splendor, you get five points for both, regardless of the outcome. This means using a Mega Heist in Showtime Splendor won’t change your points, but it will matter for a concurrent tournament. So, keep this in mind while playing.

When should you stop rolling for Showtime Splendor?

If you don’t have enough dice to complete Showtime Splendor, be cautious. Try to stop rolling after claiming big dice rewards, like Milestone 30, 32, or 36. Don’t push too hard if you don’t think you can finish. Otherwise, you might spend all the dice you earned and end up with an incomplete Showtime Splendor and no dice left for the next tournament or event.

When is the next Monopoly GO event?

Showtime Splendor ends on June 27, and that’s when you can expect a new solo event in Monopoly GO. By then, the Aqua Partners event will also be over, so any token rewards from recent events will mostly turn into cash or extra Sticker Pack rewards. The current events already have a good number of Sticker Packs. For now, focus on this event if you want to play more Aqua Partners with your friends and claim the exclusive player token and the five-star Sticker Pack.

