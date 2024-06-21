Monopoly GO’s Lucky Chance event, explained

The new Lucky Chance flash event in Monopoly GO started with the Monopoly Games album on June 20. This event boosts Chance tiles on the board. When you land on them with Lucky Chance active, you get special cards with better effects than the usual ones.

For example, you can get sticker packs directly, which isn’t possible in the standard Chance tiles. This is part of what makes the new Lucky Chance flash event exciting for everyone.

All new Chance card effects in Lucky Chance in Monopoly GO

The new cards in Lucky Chance are improved versions of existing Chance cards in Monopoly GO. Some give new effects, but most are just boosts to existing ones. Here’s the full list of known effects so far.

Lucky Chance card Card effect Briefcase of Stickers Get a random assortment of Stickers to be added to your album. Bank Heist Gain a lot of cash. Bubble Roll Bath A gift of free dice rolls. Money Rain Singing Contest Similar to Cash Grab. Magic Dice Trick Multiply your dice spent to land on the tile. Tax Trick Fails To be confirmed, but likely a Cash loss. Business Boost To be confirmed, but likely a Cash boost. Peg-E’s Prize Drop To be confirmed, but likely extra dice similar to the standard Chance card. El Dorado Discovery To be confirmed, but likely extra cash similar to the standard Chance card. Album Completion Assistance Extra stickers, likely a missing sticker. Bank Heist Time Sends you to a Railroad square for a Bank Heist. Money Rain Similar to Cash Grab or cash rewards. Partner Gift Extra partner tokens. Treasure Hunt Boost Extra Treasure Hunt dig tokens.

We don’t know the odds of getting each new Lucky Chance card because Scopely hasn’t revealed them yet. It’s likely that very beneficial cards, like ones giving missing stickers or lots of dice, are less common than those giving cash since dice and stickers are more valuable in other events. So, you won’t see these high-value cards as often as cash or other secondary boost cards. Don’t expect to build a massive dice stash with Lucky Chance alone, but they’ll help you complete your album and get more stickers and duplicates to trade.

Is Lucky Chance worth playing?

The standard Chance cards look boring now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever there’s a Lucky Chance on the board, it’s worth rolling for it, especially with dice multipliers. The Lucky Chance bonuses can be very positive and give you direct boosts to whatever tournament or main event is happening. For example, if there’s a tournament you haven’t completed, you can get Bank Heists directly from these chance tiles instead of going to a Railroad that might give you a Shutdown instead. Bank Heists give more points for tournaments, so landing on a Chance tile can indirectly become a high-scoring tile with Lucky Chance.

In top events with Community Chests, Chance tiles, and Railroads as scoring tiles, such as Fortune Footrace, chance squares become even more interesting. You might land on a chance tile, get points for the top event, and get a bonus like extra dice and stickers. You could even go to a Railroad and get points twice in a single roll, earning at least eight points from one try. So, while Lucky Chance may not be amazing on its own, it’s great for boosting your earnings in other top events and active tournaments.

What is the Lucky Chance schedule in Monopoly GO?

According to preliminary information from Monopoly GO data miners, Lucky Chance will likely happen once or twice a week. We’ll have to wait and see how Scopely adjusts its release schedule in the game. Like other flash events, there is no fixed schedule for Lucky Chance, and we might only be notified it’s in the schedule right before it starts. Since it seems to be a high-value event with free stickers and bonus dice, expect it to be rarer than other events like Builder’s Bash, Cash Boost, and Free Parking.

Just like other valuable flash events, Lucky Chance is short but has a big time window during which you must log in to activate it. It only lasts around 15 minutes, but it can have a 24-hour activation window, so remember to play actively when you log in and have Lucky Chance to make the most of it.

