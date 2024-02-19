All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones

The next event in Monopoly GO, President’s Trail, kicks off on Feb. 19, taking over from Victory Campaign as the prime source for snagging extra dice, Stickers, and Peg-E Tokens. To rake in all the rewards, hit pickups scattered across the board, gathering points to unlock prizes.

Full list of President’s Trail event rewards in Monopoly GO

President’s Trail is a short Monopoly GO main event, lasting just two days, so its rewards are smaller when compared to previous events like Victory Campaign. But you can still get thousands of dice and lots of Peg-E Tokens to use in Prize Drop. Below is the list of all the rewards in President’s Trail, along with a table that shows what you get at each milestone.

13,200 dice

465 Peg-E Tokens

14 Cash rewards

25 minutes of High Roller

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of Cash Boost

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star)

Milestones Points President’s Trail rewards 1 Five Cash 2 10 15 dice 3 10 Five Peg-E Tokens 4 10 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 5 60 100 dice 6 15 Eight Peg-E Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 25 10-minute Cash Grab 9 20 12 Peg-E Tokens 10 150 225 dice 11 25 Cash 12 30 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 13 40 Cash 14 45 15 Peg-E Tokens 15 400 500 dice 16 45 Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars) 17 50 Cash 18 55 25 Peg-E Tokens 19 60 Cash 20 800 850 dice 21 60 40 Peg-E Tokens 22 65 Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars) 23 70 70 dice 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 dice 26 90 10-minute High Roller 27 100 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 28 115 60 Peg-E Tokens 29 140 140 dice 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 32 250 200 dice 33 300 Cash 34 350 70 Peg-E Tokens 35 1,600 1,400 dice 36 500 Five-minute Cash Boost 37 550 Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 38 700 Cash 39 800 80 Peg-E Tokens 40 2,500 2,000 dice 41 900 15-minute High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 100 Peg-E Tokens 44 1,100 600 dice 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,100 130 Peg-E Tokens 47 1,200 Cash 48 1,300 Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 dice and one Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)

Use your highest dice multiplier To get through President’s Trail milestones quickly. This increases the points you get from landing on Pickups during the event, letting you fill the milestone bars faster and get more from each play.

High Roller can boost your earnings even further, but be careful not to miss tokens and lose dice since it will also increase the dice you spend. Remember, being six, seven, or eight spaces away from a scoring square is ideal before using your multiplier. These numbers are the most common rolls in Monopoly GO. This strategy will help you collect all President’s Trail rewards faster and grow your dice collection.