All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones

A new solo event comes with more Peg-E Tokens.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 19, 2024 10:00 am
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's President's Trail event logo on a blue and red background with stars.
Image via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports

The next event in Monopoly GO, President’s Trail, kicks off on Feb. 19, taking over from Victory Campaign as the prime source for snagging extra dice, Stickers, and Peg-E Tokens. To rake in all the rewards, hit pickups scattered across the board, gathering points to unlock prizes.

Full list of President’s Trail event rewards in Monopoly GO

President’s Trail is a short Monopoly GO main event, lasting just two days, so its rewards are smaller when compared to previous events like Victory Campaign. But you can still get thousands of dice and lots of Peg-E Tokens to use in Prize Drop. Below is the list of all the rewards in President’s Trail, along with a table that shows what you get at each milestone.

  • 13,200 dice
  • 465 Peg-E Tokens
  • 14 Cash rewards
  • 25 minutes of High Roller
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
MilestonesPointsPresident’s Trail rewards
1FiveCash
21015 dice
310Five Peg-E Tokens
410Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
560100 dice
615Eight Peg-E Tokens
720Cash
82510-minute Cash Grab
92012 Peg-E Tokens
10150225 dice
1125Cash
1230Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
1340Cash
144515 Peg-E Tokens
15400500 dice
1645Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
1750Cash
185525 Peg-E Tokens
1960Cash
20800850 dice
216040 Peg-E Tokens
2265Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
237070 dice
2480Cash
251,2001,100 dice
269010-minute High Roller
27100Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
2811560 Peg-E Tokens
29140140 dice
301,000Cash
31200Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
32250200 dice
33300Cash
3435070 Peg-E Tokens
351,6001,400 dice
36500Five-minute Cash Boost
37550Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
38700Cash
3980080 Peg-E Tokens
402,5002,000 dice
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,000100 Peg-E Tokens
441,100600 dice
452,000Cash
461,100130 Peg-E Tokens
471,200Cash
481,300Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 dice and one Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)

Use your highest dice multiplier To get through President’s Trail milestones quickly. This increases the points you get from landing on Pickups during the event, letting you fill the milestone bars faster and get more from each play.

High Roller can boost your earnings even further, but be careful not to miss tokens and lose dice since it will also increase the dice you spend. Remember, being six, seven, or eight spaces away from a scoring square is ideal before using your multiplier. These numbers are the most common rolls in Monopoly GO. This strategy will help you collect all President’s Trail rewards faster and grow your dice collection.

Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
The Capital's Cup logo in Monopoly GO over the tournament's featured image.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones
The Victory Campaign logo from Monopoly Go on a gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Victory Campaign rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 16, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.