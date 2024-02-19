All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones

The next event in Monopoly GO, President’s Trail, kicks off on Feb. 19, taking over from Victory Campaign as the prime source for snagging extra dice, Stickers, and Peg-E Tokens. To rake in all the rewards, hit pickups scattered across the board, gathering points to unlock prizes.
Full list of President’s Trail event rewards in Monopoly GO
President’s Trail is a short Monopoly GO main event, lasting just two days, so its rewards are smaller when compared to previous events like Victory Campaign. But you can still get thousands of dice and lots of Peg-E Tokens to use in Prize Drop. Below is the list of all the rewards in President’s Trail, along with a table that shows what you get at each milestone.
- 13,200 dice
- 465 Peg-E Tokens
- 14 Cash rewards
- 25 minutes of High Roller
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star)
|Milestones
|Points
|President’s Trail rewards
|1
|Five
|Cash
|2
|10
|15 dice
|3
|10
|Five Peg-E Tokens
|4
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|5
|60
|100 dice
|6
|15
|Eight Peg-E Tokens
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|9
|20
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|10
|150
|225 dice
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|400
|500 dice
|16
|45
|Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
|17
|50
|Cash
|18
|55
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|60
|Cash
|20
|800
|850 dice
|21
|60
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|65
|Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
|23
|70
|70 dice
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 dice
|26
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|27
|100
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|28
|115
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|140
|140 dice
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|32
|250
|200 dice
|33
|300
|Cash
|34
|350
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|35
|1,600
|1,400 dice
|36
|500
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|37
|550
|Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|40
|2,500
|2,000 dice
|41
|900
|15-minute High Roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 dice
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|47
|1,200
|Cash
|48
|1,300
|Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 dice and one Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
Use your highest dice multiplier To get through President’s Trail milestones quickly. This increases the points you get from landing on Pickups during the event, letting you fill the milestone bars faster and get more from each play.
High Roller can boost your earnings even further, but be careful not to miss tokens and lose dice since it will also increase the dice you spend. Remember, being six, seven, or eight spaces away from a scoring square is ideal before using your multiplier. These numbers are the most common rolls in Monopoly GO. This strategy will help you collect all President’s Trail rewards faster and grow your dice collection.