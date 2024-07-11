New Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards and milestones explained (July 11 to 12)

A returning event called Sleek Slam drops into Monopoly GO for 24 hours, featuring Ice Cream tokens for the Partners event, Dice, Stickers, and more. Within this article, I’ve broken down the milestone rewards so you can track where you are on the milestone list while playing. I’ve also included tips I use to maximize rewards.
Full list of Sleek Slam rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Here’s every reward across the 30 Monopoly GO Sleek Slam event milestones.
|Sleek Slam milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Sleek Slam rewards
|ONe
|45
|120 Ice Cream tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice rolls
Three
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|90
|140 Ice Cream tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Ice Cream tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|250
|180 Ice Cream tokens
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Ice Cream tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice rolls
|16
|450
|280 Ice Cream tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dce rolls
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|400 Ice Cream tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,200
|650 Dice rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice rolls
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Ice Cream tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
What’s different about Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards from July 11 to 12?
Unlike the previous version of Sleek Slam in Monopoly GO, Bank Heist points are not doubled. This variation is a standard 30-milestone tournament supporting the Ice Cream Partners main event. The Tournament offers an extra Blue Sticker pack over regular one-day events, with the first appearing at milestone 20.
Tips to getting the most Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards
The best way to get more milestone points is through timed events like Mega Heist and High Roller. Both are offered as rewards in Sleek Slam at milestones six and 17. There is also a Mega Heist milestone reward within the Vacation Voyage Solo event.
I like to roll my dice at a consistent multiplier unless a High Roller timed event is active. This allows me to get the most milestone points from the Solo and Tournament events while picking up more Ice Cream tokens off the Monopoly GO board.
Take advantage of the daily Monopoly GO events to gain extra Dice or Stickers to unlock sets. A Wheel Boost on July 11 can add to your Dice roll inventory and help you farm Stickers. There’s also a Lucky Chance event running too.