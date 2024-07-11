New Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards and milestones explained (July 11 to 12)

A returning event called Sleek Slam drops into Monopoly GO for 24 hours, featuring Ice Cream tokens for the Partners event, Dice, Stickers, and more. Within this article, I’ve broken down the milestone rewards so you can track where you are on the milestone list while playing. I’ve also included tips I use to maximize rewards.

Recommended Videos

Full list of Sleek Slam rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Here’s every reward across the 30 Monopoly GO Sleek Slam event milestones.

Sleek Slam milestones Points to unlock milestones Sleek Slam rewards ONe 45 120 Ice Cream tokens Two 55 50 Dice rolls

Three 80 Green Sticker pack Four 90 140 Ice Cream tokens Five 120 90 Dice rolls Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Ice Cream tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker pack Nine 250 180 Ice Cream tokens 10 230 Pink Sticker pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Ice Cream tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker pack 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice rolls 16 450 280 Ice Cream tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dce rolls 20 800 Blue Sticker pack 21 900 400 Ice Cream tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,200 650 Dice rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker pack 26 2,000 1,100 Dice rolls 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Ice Cream tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards from July 11 to 12?

Unlike the previous version of Sleek Slam in Monopoly GO, Bank Heist points are not doubled. This variation is a standard 30-milestone tournament supporting the Ice Cream Partners main event. The Tournament offers an extra Blue Sticker pack over regular one-day events, with the first appearing at milestone 20.

Tips to getting the most Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards

Use free-to-play tools to improve rewards earned. Image via Scopely

The best way to get more milestone points is through timed events like Mega Heist and High Roller. Both are offered as rewards in Sleek Slam at milestones six and 17. There is also a Mega Heist milestone reward within the Vacation Voyage Solo event.

I like to roll my dice at a consistent multiplier unless a High Roller timed event is active. This allows me to get the most milestone points from the Solo and Tournament events while picking up more Ice Cream tokens off the Monopoly GO board.

Take advantage of the daily Monopoly GO events to gain extra Dice or Stickers to unlock sets. A Wheel Boost on July 11 can add to your Dice roll inventory and help you farm Stickers. There’s also a Lucky Chance event running too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy