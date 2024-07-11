Image Credit: Bethesda
Sleek slam logo with a blue background
Image via Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

New Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards and milestones explained (July 11 to 12)

A returning Tournament offers new rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 08:51 am

A returning event called Sleek Slam drops into Monopoly GO for 24 hours, featuring Ice Cream tokens for the Partners event, Dice, Stickers, and more. Within this article, I’ve broken down the milestone rewards so you can track where you are on the milestone list while playing. I’ve also included tips I use to maximize rewards.

Full list of Sleek Slam rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Here’s every reward across the 30 Monopoly GO Sleek Slam event milestones.

Sleek Slam milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesSleek Slam rewards
ONe45120 Ice Cream tokens
Two5550 Dice rolls

Three		80Green Sticker pack
Four90140 Ice Cream tokens
Five12090 Dice rolls
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Ice Cream tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker pack
Nine250180 Ice Cream tokens
10230Pink Sticker pack
11260Cash
12275180 Ice Cream tokens
13300Blue Sticker pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice rolls
16450280 Ice Cream tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dce rolls
20800Blue Sticker pack
21900400 Ice Cream tokens
221,000Cash
231,200650 Dice rolls
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker pack
262,0001,100 Dice rolls
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Ice Cream tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards from July 11 to 12?

Unlike the previous version of Sleek Slam in Monopoly GO, Bank Heist points are not doubled. This variation is a standard 30-milestone tournament supporting the Ice Cream Partners main event. The Tournament offers an extra Blue Sticker pack over regular one-day events, with the first appearing at milestone 20.

Tips to getting the most Monopoly GO Sleek Slam rewards

Mr. M working out in gym for Monopoly GO Games Sticker album
Use free-to-play tools to improve rewards earned. Image via Scopely

The best way to get more milestone points is through timed events like Mega Heist and High Roller. Both are offered as rewards in Sleek Slam at milestones six and 17. There is also a Mega Heist milestone reward within the Vacation Voyage Solo event.

I like to roll my dice at a consistent multiplier unless a High Roller timed event is active. This allows me to get the most milestone points from the Solo and Tournament events while picking up more Ice Cream tokens off the Monopoly GO board.

Take advantage of the daily Monopoly GO events to gain extra Dice or Stickers to unlock sets. A Wheel Boost on July 11 can add to your Dice roll inventory and help you farm Stickers. There’s also a Lucky Chance event running too.

Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
