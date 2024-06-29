New Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards (June 29 to 30)

Supporting the Peg-E Prize Drop main event from June 29 to 30 is a new Monopoly GO Culinary Stars event. The Tournament features flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist, along with over 3,000 Dice rolls as rewards. Here’s how to get the most out of the Culinary Stars rewards.

Full list of Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards and milestones

Culinary Stars milestones Points to unlock milestones Culinary Stars rewards One 50 35 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 Seven Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice rolls Seven 130 10 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Peg-E tokens 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice rolls 13 275 18 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker packs 15 400 275 Dice rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 20 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 40 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 70 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice rolls

The Culinary Stars event contains five Sticker packs, with the final pack unlocked through milestone 21. Total Peg-E tokens are 183, which is slightly less than average. And total Dice rolls are 3,110 upon completing all 30 milestones.

Strategies to bank Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards

Earn rewards to unlock more. Image via Scopely

Much like most 30 milestone one-day tournaments, the Culinary Stars rewards are meant to help you complete Solo and main events.

Sticker packs are great for farming Stickers, while flash events like Mega Heist potentially increase the points you earn for a Bank Heist. There aren’t any daily special events that can assist you in finishing the Tournament today, but check in to see which Monopoly GO events are dropping tomorrow before Culinary Stars ends.

Don’t sleep on the High Roller flash event through milestone four, as this can accelerate milestone points earned for both the Tournament and Solo events.

Unless you’re trying to get first on the Monopoly GO Culinary Stars leaderboard or get ahead on the All You Can Win rewards, I wouldn’t recommend trying to unlock any milestones past 22.

Is the Culinary Stars Monopoly GO event worth playing?

With the Peg-E Prize drop starting on June 29, I recommend playing all the Monopoly GO events, including Culinary Stars. Don’t focus on the Tournament but gain rewards from it as you advance around the board. It’s only a one-day event, so don’t push through the milestones unless you’re specifically trying to achieve other goals, like Peg-E rewards.