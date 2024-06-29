New Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards (June 29 to 30)

Supporting the Peg-E Prize Drop main event from June 29 to 30 is a new Monopoly GO Culinary Stars event. The Tournament features flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist, along with over 3,000 Dice rolls as rewards. Here’s how to get the most out of the Culinary Stars rewards.

Full list of Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards and milestones

Culinary Stars milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesCulinary Stars rewards
One5035 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140Seven Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice rolls
Seven13010 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Peg-E tokens
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice rolls
1327518 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker packs
15400275 Dice rolls
16375Cash
1742520 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
20650Bank Heist for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270040 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice rolls
25900Cash
261,30070 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Boost for 10 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice rolls

The Culinary Stars event contains five Sticker packs, with the final pack unlocked through milestone 21. Total Peg-E tokens are 183, which is slightly less than average. And total Dice rolls are 3,110 upon completing all 30 milestones.

Strategies to bank Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards

Mr. M working out in gym for Monopoly GO Games Sticker album
Earn rewards to unlock more. Image via Scopely

Much like most 30 milestone one-day tournaments, the Culinary Stars rewards are meant to help you complete Solo and main events.

Sticker packs are great for farming Stickers, while flash events like Mega Heist potentially increase the points you earn for a Bank Heist. There aren’t any daily special events that can assist you in finishing the Tournament today, but check in to see which Monopoly GO events are dropping tomorrow before Culinary Stars ends.

Don’t sleep on the High Roller flash event through milestone four, as this can accelerate milestone points earned for both the Tournament and Solo events.

Unless you’re trying to get first on the Monopoly GO Culinary Stars leaderboard or get ahead on the All You Can Win rewards, I wouldn’t recommend trying to unlock any milestones past 22.

Is the Culinary Stars Monopoly GO event worth playing?

With the Peg-E Prize drop starting on June 29, I recommend playing all the Monopoly GO events, including Culinary Stars. Don’t focus on the Tournament but gain rewards from it as you advance around the board. It’s only a one-day event, so don’t push through the milestones unless you’re specifically trying to achieve other goals, like Peg-E rewards.

