New Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards (June 29 to 30)

Supporting the Peg-E Prize Drop main event from June 29 to 30 is a new Monopoly GO Culinary Stars event. The Tournament features flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist, along with over 3,000 Dice rolls as rewards. Here’s how to get the most out of the Culinary Stars rewards.
Full list of Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards and milestones
|Culinary Stars milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Culinary Stars rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice rolls
|Seven
|130
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Peg-E tokens
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|13
|275
|18 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker packs
|15
|400
|275 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|20 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|40 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|70 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice rolls
The Culinary Stars event contains five Sticker packs, with the final pack unlocked through milestone 21. Total Peg-E tokens are 183, which is slightly less than average. And total Dice rolls are 3,110 upon completing all 30 milestones.
Strategies to bank Monopoly GO Culinary Stars rewards
Much like most 30 milestone one-day tournaments, the Culinary Stars rewards are meant to help you complete Solo and main events.
Sticker packs are great for farming Stickers, while flash events like Mega Heist potentially increase the points you earn for a Bank Heist. There aren’t any daily special events that can assist you in finishing the Tournament today, but check in to see which Monopoly GO events are dropping tomorrow before Culinary Stars ends.
Don’t sleep on the High Roller flash event through milestone four, as this can accelerate milestone points earned for both the Tournament and Solo events.
Unless you’re trying to get first on the Monopoly GO Culinary Stars leaderboard or get ahead on the All You Can Win rewards, I wouldn’t recommend trying to unlock any milestones past 22.
Is the Culinary Stars Monopoly GO event worth playing?
With the Peg-E Prize drop starting on June 29, I recommend playing all the Monopoly GO events, including Culinary Stars. Don’t focus on the Tournament but gain rewards from it as you advance around the board. It’s only a one-day event, so don’t push through the milestones unless you’re specifically trying to achieve other goals, like Peg-E rewards.