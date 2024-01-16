Winter fun is dropping into Monopoly GO through the Snowman Contest, featuring the return of Peg-E tokens and a tournament with 30 milestones.

Winter events have hit full swing within Monopoly GO through the return of Peg-E tokens. The Snowman Contest runs from Jan. 16 to 18, featuring 30 milestones with rewards of up to 3,960 Dice. The tournament coincides with the three-day Cold Snap solo event, with both offering Peg-E tokens as rewards that I’ll be cashing in for even more free Dice.

Full list of Snowman Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go

Snowman Contest rewards and milestones | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

In addition to the possible 3,960 Dice you can earn through the Snowman Contest, there are 282 Peg-E tokens available and five total Sticker packs. The High Roller special event unlocks through the fifth milestone, and Mega Heist is at milestone 13. All Snowman Contest rewards and milestones were confirmed by the Dot Esports team and myself.

Milestones Tokens/Points Snowman Contest rewards One 75 40 Dice Two 50 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 100 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 175 Cash Five 225 High Roller for five minutes Six 300 130 Dice Seven 275 Cash Eight 450 15 Peg-E tokens Nine 550 240 Dice 10 625 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 11 650 30 Peg-E tokens 12 700 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 13 800 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 14 750 300 Dice 15 850 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 16 900 50 Peg-E tokens 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 1,800 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 22 2,000 80 Peg-E tokens 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 100 Peg-E tokens 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Boost for 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice All Snowman Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

Is playing the Snowman Contest in Monopoly Go worth it?

Snowman Contest leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The milestone token/point thresholds are higher than normal within the Snowman Contest tournament. Milestone 14, for example, has a reward of 300 Dice but takes 750 tokens/points to unlock it. And it only gets higher from there.

But despite the high thresholds, there are positives to the tournament. The upside to the Snowman Contest is the Peg-E tokens you can earn as rewards, alongside the Cold Snap solo event. The token/points for the Snowman Contest were also increased over past Monopoly GO tournaments. And the Cold Snap event has Railroad tiles as an objective as well, making it easy to earn those tokens/points for both at the same time with a decent Dice multiplier active.

How to play Snowman Contest in Monopoly GO

Snowman Contest | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

As with most tournaments in Monopoly GO, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Points/tokens are awarded for both, but a Bank Heist earns you more—especially when a Mega Heist is active.

Bank Heist Snowman Contest rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Snowman Contest rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

When does the Snowman Contest end in Monopoly GO?

The Snowman Contest tournament in Monopoly GO will run for 48 hours, from Jan. 16 at 12pm CT to Jan. 18 at around 11:58am CT. There are 30 milestones and rewards within the tournament and no extra rewards that we know of at time of writing.