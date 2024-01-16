Monopoly GO: Snowman Contest rewards and milestones

Earn Peg-E tokens.

Monopoly GO board and Dice
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winter fun is dropping into Monopoly GO through the Snowman Contest, featuring the return of Peg-E tokens and a tournament with 30 milestones.

Winter events have hit full swing within Monopoly GO through the return of Peg-E tokens. The Snowman Contest runs from Jan. 16 to 18, featuring 30 milestones with rewards of up to 3,960 Dice. The tournament coincides with the three-day Cold Snap solo event, with both offering Peg-E tokens as rewards that I’ll be cashing in for even more free Dice

Full list of Snowman Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go

Mr. Monopoly and friend winning first place snowman award
Snowman Contest rewards and milestones | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

In addition to the possible 3,960 Dice you can earn through the Snowman Contest, there are 282 Peg-E tokens available and five total Sticker packs. The High Roller special event unlocks through the fifth milestone, and Mega Heist is at milestone 13. All Snowman Contest rewards and milestones were confirmed by the Dot Esports team and myself.

MilestonesTokens/PointsSnowman Contest rewards
One7540 Dice
Two50Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three100Seven Peg-E tokens
Four175Cash
Five225High Roller for five minutes
Six300130 Dice
Seven275Cash
Eight45015 Peg-E tokens
Nine550240 Dice
10625Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
1165030 Peg-E tokens
12700Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
13800Mega Heist for 20 minutes
14750300 Dice
15850Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
1690050 Peg-E tokens
171,000Cash
181,200Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
211,800Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
222,00080 Peg-E tokens
232,300Cash
242,600950 Dice
253,000Cash
263,500100 Peg-E tokens
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Boost for 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice
All Snowman Contest rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

Is playing the Snowman Contest in Monopoly Go worth it?

Snowman Contest leaderboard
Snowman Contest leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The milestone token/point thresholds are higher than normal within the Snowman Contest tournament. Milestone 14, for example, has a reward of 300 Dice but takes 750 tokens/points to unlock it. And it only gets higher from there.

But despite the high thresholds, there are positives to the tournament. The upside to the Snowman Contest is the Peg-E tokens you can earn as rewards, alongside the Cold Snap solo event. The token/points for the Snowman Contest were also increased over past Monopoly GO tournaments. And the Cold Snap event has Railroad tiles as an objective as well, making it easy to earn those tokens/points for both at the same time with a decent Dice multiplier active.

How to play Snowman Contest in Monopoly GO

Snowman Contest how to play Monopoly GO
Snowman Contest | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

As with most tournaments in Monopoly GO, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Points/tokens are awarded for both, but a Bank Heist earns you more—especially when a Mega Heist is active. 

Bank Heist Snowman Contest rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Snowman Contest rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

When does the Snowman Contest end in Monopoly GO?

The Snowman Contest tournament in Monopoly GO will run for 48 hours, from Jan. 16 at 12pm CT to Jan. 18 at around 11:58am CT. There are 30 milestones and rewards within the tournament and no extra rewards that we know of at time of writing. 

