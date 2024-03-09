Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones

Vroom your way to completing the Partner event.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 9, 2024 01:00 pm
Scopely continued with 24-hour Monopoly GO tournaments following the Hot Rod Partner event launch with the Showroom Show Off event, featuring Partner tokens and Dice. 

The March Monopoly GO Partner event cruises into its second day with the support of the Showroom Show Off tournament. Running alongside the 24-hour event is the final hours of the Girl Power solo event. For players like myself seeking those last few Stickers in the Monopoly GO Origins season, the Hot Rod Partner event offers a Sticker Wildcard upon completing every milestone with each of your partners. 

Full list of Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off tournament will earn you rewards of 4,395 Dice and 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens. The tournament also showcases a Mega Heist special event, along with High Roller.

MilestoneTokens/PointsShowroom Show Off rewards
One45120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90140 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
11260Cash
12275180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
14400Cash
15375275 Dice
16425250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
21800400 Hot Rod Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice

What is the runtime on the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards?

The Showroom Show Off rewards are only available for 24 hours, starting on March 9 at 12pm CT and ending on March 10 at around 11:58am CT.

Are the Showroom Show Off rewards worth playing?

Much like the Twist to the Top tournament that kicked off with the Hot Rod Partner event, Showroom Show Off rewards are worth playing for. The rewards are the same as the previous tournament, offering a good amount of Dice and plenty of Hot Rod Partner tokens. For those who are deep into the Girl Power solo event, the Showroom Show Off rewards can provide some extra dice and tokens you may need to unlock a milestone from the Partner event, putting you ahead on Dice so you can keep rolling with those high multipliers.

How to play Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off

Mr. Monopoly in race car
Choose the Shutdown wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, prompting the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Based on performance during the mini-game, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones and rewards from the Showroom Show Off tournament.

Bank Heist Showroom Show Off rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Showroom Show Off rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Danny Forster