Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones

Scopely continued with 24-hour Monopoly GO tournaments following the Hot Rod Partner event launch with the Showroom Show Off event, featuring Partner tokens and Dice.

The March Monopoly GO Partner event cruises into its second day with the support of the Showroom Show Off tournament. Running alongside the 24-hour event is the final hours of the Girl Power solo event. For players like myself seeking those last few Stickers in the Monopoly GO Origins season, the Hot Rod Partner event offers a Sticker Wildcard upon completing every milestone with each of your partners.

Full list of Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off tournament will earn you rewards of 4,395 Dice and 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens. The tournament also showcases a Mega Heist special event, along with High Roller.

Milestone Tokens/Points Showroom Show Off rewards One 45 120 Hot Rod Partner tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 140 Hot Rod Partner tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Hot Rod Partner tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Hot Rod Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice 16 425 250 Hot Rod Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 21 800 400 Hot Rod Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 500 Hot Rod Partner tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice

What is the runtime on the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards?

The Showroom Show Off rewards are only available for 24 hours, starting on March 9 at 12pm CT and ending on March 10 at around 11:58am CT.

Are the Showroom Show Off rewards worth playing?

Much like the Twist to the Top tournament that kicked off with the Hot Rod Partner event, Showroom Show Off rewards are worth playing for. The rewards are the same as the previous tournament, offering a good amount of Dice and plenty of Hot Rod Partner tokens. For those who are deep into the Girl Power solo event, the Showroom Show Off rewards can provide some extra dice and tokens you may need to unlock a milestone from the Partner event, putting you ahead on Dice so you can keep rolling with those high multipliers.

How to play Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off

Choose the Shutdown wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, prompting the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Based on performance during the mini-game, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones and rewards from the Showroom Show Off tournament.

Bank Heist Showroom Show Off rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Showroom Show Off rewards