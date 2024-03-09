Monopoly GO: Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones

Scopely continued with 24-hour Monopoly GO tournaments following the Hot Rod Partner event launch with the Showroom Show Off event, featuring Partner tokens and Dice.
The March Monopoly GO Partner event cruises into its second day with the support of the Showroom Show Off tournament. Running alongside the 24-hour event is the final hours of the Girl Power solo event. For players like myself seeking those last few Stickers in the Monopoly GO Origins season, the Hot Rod Partner event offers a Sticker Wildcard upon completing every milestone with each of your partners.
Full list of Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off tournament will earn you rewards of 4,395 Dice and 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens. The tournament also showcases a Mega Heist special event, along with High Roller.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Showroom Show Off rewards
|One
|45
|120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|90
|140 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice
|16
|425
|250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice
|
|20
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|21
|800
|400 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab for 25 minutes
|28
|2,200
|500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice
What is the runtime on the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards?
The Showroom Show Off rewards are only available for 24 hours, starting on March 9 at 12pm CT and ending on March 10 at around 11:58am CT.
Are the Showroom Show Off rewards worth playing?
Much like the Twist to the Top tournament that kicked off with the Hot Rod Partner event, Showroom Show Off rewards are worth playing for. The rewards are the same as the previous tournament, offering a good amount of Dice and plenty of Hot Rod Partner tokens. For those who are deep into the Girl Power solo event, the Showroom Show Off rewards can provide some extra dice and tokens you may need to unlock a milestone from the Partner event, putting you ahead on Dice so you can keep rolling with those high multipliers.
How to play Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off
The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, prompting the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Based on performance during the mini-game, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones and rewards from the Showroom Show Off tournament.
Bank Heist Showroom Show Off rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Showroom Show Off rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens