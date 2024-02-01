Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones

Collecting Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens remains a top priority through the new Samba Showdown tournament.

Recommended Videos

The Prize Machine in Monopoly GO continues to get support through a new 24-hour tournament called Samba Showdown that runs alongside the solo event, Prize Parade. Rewards are spread out across 30 milestones, with Peg-E tokens being the target for players like myself.

Full list of Samba Showdown rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Samba Showdown tournament in Monopoly GO will earn you 3,110 Dice, along with 280 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. There’s a High Roller special event unlocked through milestone four but no Mega Heist. All Samba Showdown rewards were confirmed by Dot Esports.

Milestones Points/Tokens Samba Showdown rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 100 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 130 10 Peg-E Dice Eight 160 Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 700 80 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

When does the Samaba Showdown end in Monopoly GO?

You can climb the Samaba Showdown leaderboard and unlock milestones through Feb. 2 at around 11:58am CT. The Monopoly GO tournament starts on Feb. 1 at 12pm CT.

How to play Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO

The objective for Samba Showdown is to land on Monopoly GO Railroad tiles. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. How you perform during the mini-game will impact the points/tokens earned toward unlocking Samba Showdown rewards.

Is the Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO worth playing?

Samba Showdown leaderboard | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning Peg-E tokens is my primary objective for the Samba Showdown, making the tournament worth playing. The final 100 are unlocked through milestone 26, which should have players finish in the top five of the leaderboard, earning at least 500 Dice and a four-star Sticker pack. I also recommend playing the solo event, Prize Parade. It is packed with Peg-E tokens as well and has a Carnival Coconut game piece available through milestone 20.

Bank Heist Samba Showdown rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Samba Showdown rewards