Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones

Rack up those Peg-E tokens and other rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Feb 1, 2024 01:00 pm
Western figures hanging around Monopoly GO board
Collecting Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens remains a top priority through the new Samba Showdown tournament. 

The Prize Machine in Monopoly GO continues to get support through a new 24-hour tournament called Samba Showdown that runs alongside the solo event, Prize Parade. Rewards are spread out across 30 milestones, with Peg-E tokens being the target for players like myself. 

Full list of Samba Showdown rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Two girls playing drums
Completing the Samba Showdown tournament in Monopoly GO will earn you 3,110 Dice, along with 280 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. There’s a High Roller special event unlocked through milestone four but no Mega Heist.  All Samba Showdown rewards were confirmed by Dot Esports.

MilestonesPoints/TokensSamba Showdown rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140100 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven13010 Peg-E Dice
Eight160Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine180150 Dice
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
12225175 Dice
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2270080 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

When does the Samaba Showdown end in Monopoly GO?

You can climb the Samaba Showdown leaderboard and unlock milestones through Feb. 2 at around 11:58am CT. The Monopoly GO tournament starts on Feb. 1 at 12pm CT. 

How to play Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO

The objective for Samba Showdown is to land on Monopoly GO Railroad tiles. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. How you perform during the mini-game will impact the points/tokens earned toward unlocking Samba Showdown rewards. 

Is the Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO worth playing?

Two girls playing drums
Samba Showdown leaderboard | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning Peg-E tokens is my primary objective for the Samba Showdown, making the tournament worth playing. The final 100 are unlocked through milestone 26, which should have players finish in the top five of the leaderboard, earning at least 500 Dice and a four-star Sticker pack. I also recommend playing the solo event, Prize Parade. It is packed with Peg-E tokens as well and has a Carnival Coconut game piece available through milestone 20.

Bank Heist Samba Showdown rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Samba Showdown rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.