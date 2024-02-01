Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones

Collecting Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens remains a top priority through the new Samba Showdown tournament.
The Prize Machine in Monopoly GO continues to get support through a new 24-hour tournament called Samba Showdown that runs alongside the solo event, Prize Parade. Rewards are spread out across 30 milestones, with Peg-E tokens being the target for players like myself.
Full list of Samba Showdown rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Samba Showdown tournament in Monopoly GO will earn you 3,110 Dice, along with 280 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. There’s a High Roller special event unlocked through milestone four but no Mega Heist. All Samba Showdown rewards were confirmed by Dot Esports.
|Milestones
|Points/Tokens
|Samba Showdown rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|100 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|130
|10 Peg-E Dice
|Eight
|160
|Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|11
|250
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When does the Samaba Showdown end in Monopoly GO?
You can climb the Samaba Showdown leaderboard and unlock milestones through Feb. 2 at around 11:58am CT. The Monopoly GO tournament starts on Feb. 1 at 12pm CT.
How to play Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO
The objective for Samba Showdown is to land on Monopoly GO Railroad tiles. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. How you perform during the mini-game will impact the points/tokens earned toward unlocking Samba Showdown rewards.
Is the Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO worth playing?
Earning Peg-E tokens is my primary objective for the Samba Showdown, making the tournament worth playing. The final 100 are unlocked through milestone 26, which should have players finish in the top five of the leaderboard, earning at least 500 Dice and a four-star Sticker pack. I also recommend playing the solo event, Prize Parade. It is packed with Peg-E tokens as well and has a Carnival Coconut game piece available through milestone 20.
Bank Heist Samba Showdown rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Samba Showdown rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens