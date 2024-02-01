Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones

The Prize Parade event is kicking off Carnival festivities in Monopoly GO with loads of dice, Sticker Packs, and Peg-E Tokens, as usual. The previous event Rodeo Riders is over, and Prize Parade will stay in the game for four full days, until Feb. 5, making it a super long main event. Here’s all rewards you can get from it.
All Prize Parade rewards in Monopoly GO
In Monopoly GO’s Prize Parade, you earn points by landing on Tax and Utility squares. These points fill up the bar at the top of your screen. Each filled bar is a level in the event, and completing a bar gives you the listed rewards. As you move forward, it gets harder to reach the next level and win a new prize, but the rewards are better. You could even win the special Carnival Coconut token. So, play smart. Don’t use too many dice, but also don’t miss out on prizes. See the full list of Prize Parade rewards below.
|Milestone
|Prize Parade Reward
|Points Required
|1
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|5
|2
|20 dice
|5
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|10
|4
|Cash
|50
|5
|130 Dice
|10
|6
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|7
|10-minute Cash Grab
|15
|8
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|100
|9
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|20
|10
|225 Dice
|100
|11
|Cash
|20
|12
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|25
|13
|20 Peg-E TOkens
|25
|14
|Cash
|25
|15
|475 Dice
|250
|16
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|30
|17
|Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
|35
|18
|35 Peg-E tokens
|40
|19
|Cash
|45
|20
|Carnival Coconut
|450
|21
|100 Dice
|50
|22
|55 Peg-E Tokens
|50
|23
|10-minute High Roller
|50
|24
|Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
|60
|25
|1,000 dice
|7000
|26
|Cash
|80
|27
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
|70
|28
|85 Peg-E Tokens
|60
|29
|125 Dice
|70
|30
|Cash
|550
|31
|150 Dice
|100
|32
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|150
|33
|105 Peg-E Tokens
|200
|34
|Cash
|250
|35
|1,400 dice
|1,000
|36
|125 Peg-E Tokens
|300
|37
|200 dice
|350
|38
|Cash
|400
|39
|Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
|500
|40
|3,000 Dice
|2,000
|41
|20-minute High Roller
|600
|42
|170 Peg-E Tokens
|650
|43
|850 Dice
|700
|44
|Cash
|1,600
|45
|900 Dice
|750
|46
|210 Peg-E Tokens
|800
|47
|Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
|850
|48
|Cash
|900
|49
|6,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)
|4,000
We are currently playing through the event and confirming all rewards and milestones listed above.
The total rewards you can get from Prize Parade in Monopoly GO are:
- Carnival Coconut player token
- 15,075 dice
- 837 Peg-E Tokens
- 10 Cash milestones
- Nine Sticker Packs, including three Purple Packs (5 Stars)
- 30 minutes of High Roller
- 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of Cash Boost