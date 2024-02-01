Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones

The Prize Parade event is kicking off Carnival festivities in Monopoly GO with loads of dice, Sticker Packs, and Peg-E Tokens, as usual. The previous event Rodeo Riders is over, and Prize Parade will stay in the game for four full days, until Feb. 5, making it a super long main event. Here’s all rewards you can get from it.

All Prize Parade rewards in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Prize Parade, you earn points by landing on Tax and Utility squares. These points fill up the bar at the top of your screen. Each filled bar is a level in the event, and completing a bar gives you the listed rewards. As you move forward, it gets harder to reach the next level and win a new prize, but the rewards are better. You could even win the special Carnival Coconut token. So, play smart. Don’t use too many dice, but also don’t miss out on prizes. See the full list of Prize Parade rewards below.

Milestone Prize Parade Reward Points Required 1 7 Peg-E Tokens 5 2 20 dice 5 3 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 10 4 Cash 50 5 130 Dice 10 6 10 Peg-E Tokens 15 7 10-minute Cash Grab 15 8 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 100 9 15 Peg-E Tokens 20 10 225 Dice 100 11 Cash 20 12 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 25 13 20 Peg-E TOkens 25 14 Cash 25 15 475 Dice 250 16 15-minute Rent Frenzy 30 17 Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars) 35 18 35 Peg-E tokens 40 19 Cash 45 20 Carnival Coconut 450 21 100 Dice 50 22 55 Peg-E Tokens 50 23 10-minute High Roller 50 24 Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars) 60 25 1,000 dice 7000 26 Cash 80 27 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars) 70 28 85 Peg-E Tokens 60 29 125 Dice 70 30 Cash 550 31 150 Dice 100 32 Five-minute Cash Boost 150 33 105 Peg-E Tokens 200 34 Cash 250 35 1,400 dice 1,000 36 125 Peg-E Tokens 300 37 200 dice 350 38 Cash 400 39 Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars) 500 40 3,000 Dice 2,000 41 20-minute High Roller 600 42 170 Peg-E Tokens 650 43 850 Dice 700 44 Cash 1,600 45 900 Dice 750 46 210 Peg-E Tokens 800 47 Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars) 850 48 Cash 900 49 6,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars) 4,000

We are currently playing through the event and confirming all rewards and milestones listed above.

