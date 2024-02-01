Category:
Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones

This long Monopoly GO event has thousands of dice rewards.
Published: Feb 1, 2024 09:59 am
The Prize Parade event is kicking off Carnival festivities in Monopoly GO with loads of dice, Sticker Packs, and Peg-E Tokens, as usual. The previous event Rodeo Riders is over, and Prize Parade will stay in the game for four full days, until Feb. 5, making it a super long main event. Here’s all rewards you can get from it.

All Prize Parade rewards in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Prize Parade, you earn points by landing on Tax and Utility squares. These points fill up the bar at the top of your screen. Each filled bar is a level in the event, and completing a bar gives you the listed rewards. As you move forward, it gets harder to reach the next level and win a new prize, but the rewards are better. You could even win the special Carnival Coconut token. So, play smart. Don’t use too many dice, but also don’t miss out on prizes. See the full list of Prize Parade rewards below.

MilestonePrize Parade RewardPoints Required
17 Peg-E Tokens5
220 dice5
3Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)10
4Cash50
5130 Dice10
610 Peg-E Tokens15
710-minute Cash Grab15
8Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)100
915 Peg-E Tokens20
10225 Dice100
11Cash20
12Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)25
1320 Peg-E TOkens25
14Cash25
15475 Dice250
1615-minute Rent Frenzy30
17Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)35
1835 Peg-E tokens40
19Cash45
20Carnival Coconut450
21100 Dice50
2255 Peg-E Tokens50
2310-minute High Roller50
24Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)60
251,000 dice7000
26Cash80
27Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)70
2885 Peg-E Tokens60
29125 Dice70
30Cash550
31150 Dice100
32Five-minute Cash Boost150
33105 Peg-E Tokens200
34Cash250
351,400 dice1,000
36125 Peg-E Tokens300
37200 dice350
38Cash400
39Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)500
403,000 Dice2,000
4120-minute High Roller600
42170 Peg-E Tokens650
43850 Dice700
44Cash1,600
45900 Dice750
46210 Peg-E Tokens800
47Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)850
48Cash900
496,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack (5 Stars)4,000

We are currently playing through the event and confirming all rewards and milestones listed above.

The total rewards you can get from Prize Parade in Monopoly GO are:

  • Carnival Coconut player token
  • 15,075 dice
  • 837 Peg-E Tokens
  • 10 Cash milestones
  • Nine Sticker Packs, including three Purple Packs (5 Stars)
  • 30 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.