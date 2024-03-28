Monopoly GO: Rock and Roll rewards and milestones

Scopely has kicked off a new set of Monopoly GO events for the Making Music season, featuring a Rock and Roll tournament.

Recommended Videos

The Rock and Roll rewards in Monopoly GO may look similar to past tournaments but the event is special as it ushers in the new Making Music Sticker album season. There’s a High Roller special event and a Mega Heist within the Rock and Roll rewards. An upside to the tournament is that it runs alongside the Road to Stardom solo event, which has Railroad tiles as one of its objectives.

All Rock and Roll rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Start collecting new Stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Rock and Roll Dice rewards are 3,440 for those who complete all 25 milestones. High Roller is at milestone five and Mega Heist is at milestone eight.

Milestones Tokens/Points Rock and Roll reward One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Rock and Roll rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Rock and Roll rewards end on March 29 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament is a 24-hour event with 25 milestones. It also runs alongside the Road to Stardom event that ends on March 30.

How to rank up Monopoly GO Rock and Roll leaderboard for more rewards

Get up to 400 Dice in top three of the leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking higher in a Monopoly GO tournament will earn you more Rock and Roll rewards, from Free Dice and cash to special rewards like tokens and emojis. Be sure to put in some rolls the first time you play for the day, using the multiplier to increase the rewards and rank up the leaderboard within the Rock and Roll tournament.

How to play Monopoly GO Rock and Roll tournament

All Monopoly GO tournaments have a Railroad tile as the objective, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Your results from the mini-games earn you tokens/points that unlock milestones within the Rock and Roll event.

Bank Heist Rock and Roll rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Rock and Roll rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more