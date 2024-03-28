Category:
Monopoly GO: Rock and Roll rewards and milestones

Roll into rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 01:01 pm
Monopoly Go friends dancing on stage
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely has kicked off a new set of Monopoly GO events for the Making Music season, featuring a Rock and Roll tournament.

The Rock and Roll rewards in Monopoly GO may look similar to past tournaments but the event is special as it ushers in the new Making Music Sticker album season. There’s a High Roller special event and a Mega Heist within the Rock and Roll rewards. An upside to the tournament is that it runs alongside the Road to Stardom solo event, which has Railroad tiles as one of its objectives. 

All Rock and Roll rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Two singers on stage playing instruments
Start collecting new Stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Rock and Roll Dice rewards are 3,440 for those who complete all 25 milestones. High Roller is at milestone five and Mega Heist is at milestone eight.  

MilestonesTokens/PointsRock and Roll reward
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Rock and Roll rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Rock and Roll rewards end on March 29 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament is a 24-hour event with 25 milestones. It also runs alongside the Road to Stardom event that ends on March 30. 

How to rank up Monopoly GO Rock and Roll leaderboard for more rewards

Two singers on stage playing instruments
Get up to 400 Dice in top three of the leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking higher in a Monopoly GO tournament will earn you more Rock and Roll rewards, from Free Dice and cash to special rewards like tokens and emojis. Be sure to put in some rolls the first time you play for the day, using the multiplier to increase the rewards and rank up the leaderboard within the Rock and Roll tournament. 

How to play Monopoly GO Rock and Roll tournament

All Monopoly GO tournaments have a Railroad tile as the objective, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Your results from the mini-games earn you tokens/points that unlock milestones within the Rock and Roll event. 

Bank Heist Rock and Roll rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Rock and Roll rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.