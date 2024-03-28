Monopoly GO: Rock and Roll rewards and milestones

Scopely has kicked off a new set of Monopoly GO events for the Making Music season, featuring a Rock and Roll tournament.
The Rock and Roll rewards in Monopoly GO may look similar to past tournaments but the event is special as it ushers in the new Making Music Sticker album season. There’s a High Roller special event and a Mega Heist within the Rock and Roll rewards. An upside to the tournament is that it runs alongside the Road to Stardom solo event, which has Railroad tiles as one of its objectives.
All Rock and Roll rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Total Rock and Roll Dice rewards are 3,440 for those who complete all 25 milestones. High Roller is at milestone five and Mega Heist is at milestone eight.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Rock and Roll reward
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Rock and Roll rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Rock and Roll rewards end on March 29 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament is a 24-hour event with 25 milestones. It also runs alongside the Road to Stardom event that ends on March 30.
How to rank up Monopoly GO Rock and Roll leaderboard for more rewards
Ranking higher in a Monopoly GO tournament will earn you more Rock and Roll rewards, from Free Dice and cash to special rewards like tokens and emojis. Be sure to put in some rolls the first time you play for the day, using the multiplier to increase the rewards and rank up the leaderboard within the Rock and Roll tournament.
How to play Monopoly GO Rock and Roll tournament
All Monopoly GO tournaments have a Railroad tile as the objective, opening up the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Your results from the mini-games earn you tokens/points that unlock milestones within the Rock and Roll event.
Bank Heist Rock and Roll rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Rock and Roll rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens