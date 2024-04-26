All Property Prodigies Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (April 26 to 27)

A 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Property Prodigies is set to usher in Parade Partners, featuring an abundance of spins, dice, Stickers, and more.
The monthly Monopoly GO Partner event is back and it’s time to grab your friends and roll for extra rewards. Players can participate in the Railroad Rally solo event and Property Prodigies tournament, containing Partner token spins for the launch of Parade Partners. The tournament is a repeat in name only, featuring a High Roller and Mega Heist flash event to help you unlock more milestones and Monopoly GO rewards.
All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards and milestones
The Property Prodigies rewards—4,420 Dice, 1,780 Partner tokens spins, six Sticker packs, and cash—are locked behind 30 milestones. You can kick up the dice multiplier through a High Roller flash event at milestone six and earn more Property Prodigies points to unlock milestones through Mega Heist at milestone 17.
|Property Prodigies milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Property Prodigies reward
|One
|45
|120 Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|90
|140 Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice
|16
|450
|280 Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|
|21
|900
|400 Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|120
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Partner tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice
When do Property Prodigies rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Property Prodigies rewards end on April 27 at 12:58pm CT and will run alongside the Railroad Rally solo event. There’s also a High Roller daily event running on April 26 from 5pm to 7:59 pm CT and a Landmark Rush running from 8pm CT on April 26 to 1:59am CT on April 27.
How Monopoly GO points work in Property Prodigies
Landing on a Railroad Monopoly GO tile will unlock either a Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game, granting points depending on performance. Shutdown points are locked but Bank Heist points may double. The Property Prodigies tournament, however, isn’t offering double Monopoly GO rewards.
Bank Heist Property Prodigies rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Property Prodigies rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens