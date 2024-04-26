All Property Prodigies Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (April 26 to 27)

A 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Property Prodigies is set to usher in Parade Partners, featuring an abundance of spins, dice, Stickers, and more.

The monthly Monopoly GO Partner event is back and it’s time to grab your friends and roll for extra rewards. Players can participate in the Railroad Rally solo event and Property Prodigies tournament, containing Partner token spins for the launch of Parade Partners. The tournament is a repeat in name only, featuring a High Roller and Mega Heist flash event to help you unlock more milestones and Monopoly GO rewards.

All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards and milestones

Rank in the top 10 of the Leaderboard to get more Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Property Prodigies rewards—4,420 Dice, 1,780 Partner tokens spins, six Sticker packs, and cash—are locked behind 30 milestones. You can kick up the dice multiplier through a High Roller flash event at milestone six and earn more Property Prodigies points to unlock milestones through Mega Heist at milestone 17.

Property Prodigies milestone Points/Tokens Property Prodigies reward One 45 120 Partner tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 90 140 Partner tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Partner tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice 16 450 280 Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice 20 800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 21 900 400 Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 120 650 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 26 2,000 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Partner tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice All Property Prodigies early rewards are courtesy of Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Property Prodigies rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Property Prodigies rewards end on April 27 at 12:58pm CT and will run alongside the Railroad Rally solo event. There’s also a High Roller daily event running on April 26 from 5pm to 7:59 pm CT and a Landmark Rush running from 8pm CT on April 26 to 1:59am CT on April 27.

How Monopoly GO points work in Property Prodigies

Landing on a Railroad Monopoly GO tile will unlock either a Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game, granting points depending on performance. Shutdown points are locked but Bank Heist points may double. The Property Prodigies tournament, however, isn’t offering double Monopoly GO rewards.

Bank Heist Property Prodigies rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Property Prodigies rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

