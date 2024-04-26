Monopoly GO Property Prodigies
All Property Prodigies Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (April 26 to 27)

Get those Partner spins.
A 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Property Prodigies is set to usher in Parade Partners, featuring an abundance of spins, dice, Stickers, and more.

The monthly Monopoly GO Partner event is back and it’s time to grab your friends and roll for extra rewards. Players can participate in the Railroad Rally solo event and Property Prodigies tournament, containing Partner token spins for the launch of Parade Partners. The tournament is a repeat in name only, featuring a High Roller and Mega Heist flash event to help you unlock more milestones and Monopoly GO rewards.

All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Leaderboard
Rank in the top 10 of the Leaderboard to get more Partner tokens.

The Property Prodigies rewards4,420 Dice, 1,780 Partner tokens spins, six Sticker packs, and cash—are locked behind 30 milestones. You can kick up the dice multiplier through a High Roller flash event at milestone six and earn more Property Prodigies points to unlock milestones through Mega Heist at milestone 17.

Property Prodigies milestonePoints/TokensProperty Prodigies reward
One45120 Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four90140 Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
11260Cash
12275180 Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
14400Cash
15400250 Dice
16450280 Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice
20800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
21900400 Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23120650 Dice
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
262,0001,100 Dice
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Partner tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice
All Property Prodigies early rewards are courtesy of Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Property Prodigies rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Property Prodigies rewards end on April 27 at 12:58pm CT and will run alongside the Railroad Rally solo event. There’s also a High Roller daily event running on April 26 from 5pm to 7:59 pm CT and a Landmark Rush running from 8pm CT on April 26 to 1:59am CT on April 27.

How Monopoly GO points work in Property Prodigies

Landing on a Railroad Monopoly GO tile will unlock either a Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game, granting points depending on performance. Shutdown points are locked but Bank Heist points may double. The Property Prodigies tournament, however, isn’t offering double Monopoly GO rewards.

Bank Heist Property Prodigies rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Property Prodigies rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
