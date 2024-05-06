The Great Guac Off logo on a green blurry background.
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Great Guac Off rewards and milestones (May 6 and 7)

Monopoly GO's Guac Off is a great tournament to get extra pickaxe tokens for the treasure event.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 6, 2024 06:10 am

Great Guac Off is back in Monopoly GO for another round of amazing rewards. As usual, playing this tournament will give you thousands of free dice and some Sticker Packs, but now you’ll also gain pickaxes to participate in Nocturnal Treasures for bonus prizes.

What is Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO?

Great Guac Off is a temporary Monopoly GO tournament that rewards players with dice, stickers, and other prizes based on the points they earn across the game’s board and their final placement on the leaderboards. You can score points by landing on Railroad squares and playing the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, which award points based on your performance and the dice multiplier used when landing on the tile. The points you accumulate help you reach milestones, and achieving these milestones earns you rewards. Your final score is compared to other players and friends to create a leaderboard, which determines additional rewards. Great Guac Off ends on May 7 at 12:58pm CT.

All Great Guac Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO offers 4,170 dice, 109 pickaxes, five Sticker Packs, and a five-minute High Roller event, among other prizes, distributed across 30 points milestones. The higher the milestone, the more points you need to collect, but the rewards also improve correspondingly. Here’s the full list of prizes you can earn during the tournament:

Great Guac Off MilestonesPoints to unlockGreat Guac Off Rewards
130Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
260Four Pickaxe tokens
340Cash
4100100 Dice
5140Five Pickaxe tokens
6175High Roller for five minutes
7140Eight Pickaxe Hunt tokens
8180200 Dice
919010 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
10200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1122015 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
12230Mega Heist for 20 minutes
13240Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
14300Cash
15400420 Dice
1637517 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
17425Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18500Cash
19600650 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
2155020 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
22700Cash
238001,000 Dice
241,00030 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
25900Cash
261,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 20 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,800 Dice

How to score more points in Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO

Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Land on Railroad tokens to score. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to improve your score and progress quickly through the milestones of the Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO is by using your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight tiles away from a Railroad square. This increases your chances of landing on the square and scoring in the tournament, making your dice usage more efficient. Additionally, the dice multiplier you use will impact the points you receive in a single play, allowing you to earn even hundreds of points at once. Here are the base scoring points for the Bank Heist and Shutdown:

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight points
  • Mega Heist: 10 points

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Shutdown: Four points

You can also check the Monopoly GO events schedule to see when other Mega Heists and bonuses are active to boost your rewards. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early rewards list.

