Monopoly GO: Great Guac Off rewards and milestones (May 6 and 7)

Great Guac Off is back in Monopoly GO for another round of amazing rewards. As usual, playing this tournament will give you thousands of free dice and some Sticker Packs, but now you’ll also gain pickaxes to participate in Nocturnal Treasures for bonus prizes.
What is Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO?
Great Guac Off is a temporary Monopoly GO tournament that rewards players with dice, stickers, and other prizes based on the points they earn across the game’s board and their final placement on the leaderboards. You can score points by landing on Railroad squares and playing the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, which award points based on your performance and the dice multiplier used when landing on the tile. The points you accumulate help you reach milestones, and achieving these milestones earns you rewards. Your final score is compared to other players and friends to create a leaderboard, which determines additional rewards. Great Guac Off ends on May 7 at 12:58pm CT.
All Great Guac Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO offers 4,170 dice, 109 pickaxes, five Sticker Packs, and a five-minute High Roller event, among other prizes, distributed across 30 points milestones. The higher the milestone, the more points you need to collect, but the rewards also improve correspondingly. Here’s the full list of prizes you can earn during the tournament:
|Great Guac Off Milestones
|Points to unlock
|Great Guac Off Rewards
|1
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|2
|60
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|3
|40
|Cash
|4
|100
|100 Dice
|5
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|6
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|7
|140
|Eight Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|8
|180
|200 Dice
|9
|190
|10 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|
|10
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|11
|220
|15 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|12
|230
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|240
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|14
|300
|Cash
|15
|400
|420 Dice
|16
|375
|17 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|17
|425
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|650 Dice
|
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|20 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|22
|700
|Cash
|23
|800
|1,000 Dice
|24
|1,000
|30 Pickaxe Hunt tokens
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,800 Dice
How to score more points in Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO
The best way to improve your score and progress quickly through the milestones of the Great Guac Off in Monopoly GO is by using your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight tiles away from a Railroad square. This increases your chances of landing on the square and scoring in the tournament, making your dice usage more efficient. Additionally, the dice multiplier you use will impact the points you receive in a single play, allowing you to earn even hundreds of points at once. Here are the base scoring points for the Bank Heist and Shutdown:
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight points
- Mega Heist: 10 points
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Shutdown: Four points
You can also check the Monopoly GO events schedule to see when other Mega Heists and bonuses are active to boost your rewards. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early rewards list.