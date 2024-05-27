Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards

A one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Memorial Marathon will run on Memorial Day, providing rewards like dice rolls and Stickers.
What are the Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The Memorial Marathon in Monopoly GO is a standard 25-milestone tournament, featuring a total of 3,440 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash as rewards.
|Memorial Marathon milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Memorial Marathon rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
Are the Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for?
The rewards within the Memorial Marathon tournament aren’t anything special, but they can help you increase your Sticker Stars to open reward chests, add cash to your bank for when events like Builder’s Bash come about, and even earn back your dice rolls for completing the daily Quick Wins.
How to get the most out of Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards
If you’re bored on Memorial Day and seeking to roll dice for rewards in Monopoly GO, the Memorial Marathon tournament rewards are like bonuses in addition to the solo event, Patriotic Parade. Featuring Pickups as an objective, you can roll at a consistent multiplier as your odds of landing on a Pickup or a Railroad tile are high.
Take advantage of the High Roller flash event through milestone four and bank points off the Mega Heist through milestone eight within the Monopoly GO Memorial Marathon. And if you time it right, you can hit multiple High Roller events as Patriotic Parade has one through milestone 22.