Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards

Now is the time to restock on dice rolls.
Published: May 27, 2024 10:32 am

A one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Memorial Marathon will run on Memorial Day, providing rewards like dice rolls and Stickers.

What are the Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Scottie celebrating rewards in Monopoly GO
Stock up on Dice, cash, and Stickers before the next main event. Image via Scopely

The Memorial Marathon in Monopoly GO is a standard 25-milestone tournament, featuring a total of 3,440 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash as rewards.

Memorial Marathon milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesMemorial Marathon rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

Are the Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for?

The rewards within the Memorial Marathon tournament aren’t anything special, but they can help you increase your Sticker Stars to open reward chests, add cash to your bank for when events like Builder’s Bash come about, and even earn back your dice rolls for completing the daily Quick Wins.

How to get the most out of Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards

If you’re bored on Memorial Day and seeking to roll dice for rewards in Monopoly GO, the Memorial Marathon tournament rewards are like bonuses in addition to the solo event, Patriotic Parade. Featuring Pickups as an objective, you can roll at a consistent multiplier as your odds of landing on a Pickup or a Railroad tile are high.

Take advantage of the High Roller flash event through milestone four and bank points off the Mega Heist through milestone eight within the Monopoly GO Memorial Marathon. And if you time it right, you can hit multiple High Roller events as Patriotic Parade has one through milestone 22.

Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
May 27, 2024
Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards and milestones guide
The Patriotic Parade logo in Monopoly GO on a blurry background.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Patriotic Parade rewards and milestones guide
May 27, 2024
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
The Sunken Treasures logo in Monopoly GO.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Treasure Hunt event in Monopoly GO?
May 27, 2024
