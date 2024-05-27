Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards

A one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Memorial Marathon will run on Memorial Day, providing rewards like dice rolls and Stickers.

What are the Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Stock up on Dice, cash, and Stickers before the next main event. Image via Scopely

The Memorial Marathon in Monopoly GO is a standard 25-milestone tournament, featuring a total of 3,440 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash as rewards.

Memorial Marathon milestones Points to unlock milestones Memorial Marathon rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

Are the Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for?

The rewards within the Memorial Marathon tournament aren’t anything special, but they can help you increase your Sticker Stars to open reward chests, add cash to your bank for when events like Builder’s Bash come about, and even earn back your dice rolls for completing the daily Quick Wins.

How to get the most out of Memorial Marathon Monopoly GO rewards

If you’re bored on Memorial Day and seeking to roll dice for rewards in Monopoly GO, the Memorial Marathon tournament rewards are like bonuses in addition to the solo event, Patriotic Parade. Featuring Pickups as an objective, you can roll at a consistent multiplier as your odds of landing on a Pickup or a Railroad tile are high.

Take advantage of the High Roller flash event through milestone four and bank points off the Mega Heist through milestone eight within the Monopoly GO Memorial Marathon. And if you time it right, you can hit multiple High Roller events as Patriotic Parade has one through milestone 22.

