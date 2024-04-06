Monopoly GO: Marble Trouble rewards and milestones

Rewards are dropping into Monopoly GO for the launch of the April Partner event through tournaments like Marble Trouble.

The April 6 to 7 weekend is a great time to play Monopoly GO with friends as the Fountain Partners event launches. Partner events are a great way to earn rewards for you and your friends. Helping you get the Dice you need to roll and Partner tokens to spin with is the Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament. The tournament features 30 milestones and flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist.

All Marble Trouble rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get those Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marble Trouble rewards in Monopoly GO include up to 4,420 Dice, 1,780 Partner tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. The flash event High Roller is unlocked behind milestone six, and Mega Heist is through milestone 17.

Milestone Tokens/Points Marble Trouble reward One 45 120 Partner tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 90 140 Partner tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Partner tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice 16 450 280 Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 250 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice 20 800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 21 900 400 Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 120 650 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 26 2,000 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Partner tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice

When do Marble Trouble rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Marble Trouble rewards will end on April 7 at around 12:58pm CT since the Monopoly GO tournament is only slated to run for 24 hours. Running alongside the Marble Trouble competitive tournament is the Pillar Prize Tour solo event.

How to get more Monopoly GO Marble Trouble rewards

Ranking at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard will earn you extra rewards like Dice and Stickers. The Marble Trouble tournament can earn you even more rewards as it contains enough Partner tokens for you to increase the multiplier on your Fountain Partner wheel spins, earning you and your friends more Monopoly GO rewards.

To rank at the top of the Marble Trouble leaderboard, be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile that also has Pickup tokens from the Pillar Prize Tour solo event. This will maximize your chances of getting rewards from either event. If you land on a Railroad tile, competing in the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown will earn you tokens/points to unlock Monopoly GO Marble Trouble rewards.

Bank Heist Marble Trouble rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Marble Trouble rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

