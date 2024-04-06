Monopoly GO: Marble Trouble rewards and milestones

Rewards are dropping into Monopoly GO for the launch of the April Partner event through tournaments like Marble Trouble.
The April 6 to 7 weekend is a great time to play Monopoly GO with friends as the Fountain Partners event launches. Partner events are a great way to earn rewards for you and your friends. Helping you get the Dice you need to roll and Partner tokens to spin with is the Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament. The tournament features 30 milestones and flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist.
All Marble Trouble rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Marble Trouble rewards in Monopoly GO include up to 4,420 Dice, 1,780 Partner tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. The flash event High Roller is unlocked behind milestone six, and Mega Heist is through milestone 17.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Marble Trouble reward
|One
|45
|120 Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|90
|140 Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice
|16
|450
|280 Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 250 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice
|
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|21
|900
|400 Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|120
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Partner tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice
When do Marble Trouble rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Marble Trouble rewards will end on April 7 at around 12:58pm CT since the Monopoly GO tournament is only slated to run for 24 hours. Running alongside the Marble Trouble competitive tournament is the Pillar Prize Tour solo event.
How to get more Monopoly GO Marble Trouble rewards
Ranking at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard will earn you extra rewards like Dice and Stickers. The Marble Trouble tournament can earn you even more rewards as it contains enough Partner tokens for you to increase the multiplier on your Fountain Partner wheel spins, earning you and your friends more Monopoly GO rewards.
To rank at the top of the Marble Trouble leaderboard, be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile that also has Pickup tokens from the Pillar Prize Tour solo event. This will maximize your chances of getting rewards from either event. If you land on a Railroad tile, competing in the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown will earn you tokens/points to unlock Monopoly GO Marble Trouble rewards.
Bank Heist Marble Trouble rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Marble Trouble rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens