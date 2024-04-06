Category:
Monopoly GO: Marble Trouble rewards and milestones

Now is the time to earn Partner tokens.
Rewards are dropping into Monopoly GO for the launch of the April Partner event through tournaments like Marble Trouble.

The April 6 to 7 weekend is a great time to play Monopoly GO with friends as the Fountain Partners event launches. Partner events are a great way to earn rewards for you and your friends. Helping you get the Dice you need to roll and Partner tokens to spin with is the Marble Trouble Monopoly GO tournament. The tournament features 30 milestones and flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist.

All Marble Trouble rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO workers breaking a sculpture
Get those Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marble Trouble rewards in Monopoly GO include up to 4,420 Dice, 1,780 Partner tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. The flash event High Roller is unlocked behind milestone six, and Mega Heist is through milestone 17.

MilestoneTokens/PointsMarble Trouble reward
One45120 Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four90140 Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
11260Cash
12275180 Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
14400Cash
15400250 Dice
16450280 Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 250 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice
20800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
21900400 Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23120650 Dice
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
262,0001,100 Dice
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Partner tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice

When do Marble Trouble rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Marble Trouble rewards will end on April 7 at around 12:58pm CT since the Monopoly GO tournament is only slated to run for 24 hours. Running alongside the Marble Trouble competitive tournament is the Pillar Prize Tour solo event.

How to get more Monopoly GO Marble Trouble rewards

Ranking at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard will earn you extra rewards like Dice and Stickers. The Marble Trouble tournament can earn you even more rewards as it contains enough Partner tokens for you to increase the multiplier on your Fountain Partner wheel spins, earning you and your friends more Monopoly GO rewards.

To rank at the top of the Marble Trouble leaderboard, be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile that also has Pickup tokens from the Pillar Prize Tour solo event. This will maximize your chances of getting rewards from either event. If you land on a Railroad tile, competing in the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown will earn you tokens/points to unlock Monopoly GO Marble Trouble rewards.

Bank Heist Marble Trouble rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Marble Trouble rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
