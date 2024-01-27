Dropping into Monopoly GO for two days is the Lasso Loops solo event, featuring 42 milestones and rewards that include five-star Sticker packs and Dice.

Recommended Videos

Moving on from the winter festivities, Scopely heads down to the ranch for some Lasso Loops fun, a new solo event in Monopoly GO. Pickaxe tokens are no longer available as the Jungle Treasures event is over, and there’s no word from Scopely yet on the next Golden Blitz. Running alongside the 48-hour solo event is a one-day tournament called Cattle Chasers.

Full list of Lasso Loops rewards in Monopoly GO

Lasso Loops rewards and milestones | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO Lasso Loops earns you 15,645 Dice and nine Sticker packs. From special events like High Roller and Mega Heist to Dice and Stickers, here are the Lasso Loops rewards and milestones.

Milestones Tokens/Points Lasso Loops rewards One Five Cash Two Fvie 20 Dice Three 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 50 125 Dice Five 15 Cash Six 15 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Seven 15 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Eight 20 Cash Nine 100 225 Dice 10 25 Cash 11 25 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 12 30 Cash 13 250 450 Dice 14 35 Cash 15 40 Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 16 45 Cash 17 400 700 Dice 18 50 High Roller for 10 minutes 19 75 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,200 Dice 22 60 Cash 23 65 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 24 70 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 25 80 100 Dice 26 500 Cash 27 150 225 Dice 28 200 Cash 29 250 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 30 1,200 1,700 Dice 31 300 Cash Boost for five minutes 32 400 Cash 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,400 Dice 35 550 Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 36 600 Cash 37 700 700 Dice 38 1,300 Cash 39 750 800 Dice 40 800 Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 41 900 Cash 42 4,300 7,000 Dice and bonus Sticker pack

When does Monopoly GO Lasso Loops end?

The Lasso Loops solo event is around for two days, running from Jan. 27 to 29. A new Monopoly GO event will start at 9am CT on Jan. 29.

How to play Lasso Loops in Monopoly GO

Land on Utility or Tax tiles | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on a Lasso Loop tile will hurt more than other solo events, as the objective is to hit an Income Tax tile or a Luxury Tax tile. Both tiles will get you for a slice of your hard-earned money upon landing on them, but earn you three points/tokens towards unlocking milestones in the Lasso Loops event.

Landing on a Utility tile will also earn you two points/tokens. And don’t forget to increase the Dice multiplier for even bigger rewards.