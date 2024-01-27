Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Lasso Loops rewards and milestones

Catch that reward with a high roll.
Danny Forster
Published: Jan 27, 2024
Mr. Monopoly playing with a lasso on the ranch
Image via Scopely/Hasbro

Dropping into Monopoly GO for two days is the Lasso Loops solo event, featuring 42 milestones and rewards that include five-star Sticker packs and Dice.

Moving on from the winter festivities, Scopely heads down to the ranch for some Lasso Loops fun, a new solo event in Monopoly GO. Pickaxe tokens are no longer available as the Jungle Treasures event is over, and there’s no word from Scopely yet on the next Golden Blitz. Running alongside the 48-hour solo event is a one-day tournament called Cattle Chasers

Full list of Lasso Loops rewards in Monopoly GO

Lasso Loops rewards and milestones
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO Lasso Loops earns you 15,645 Dice and nine Sticker packs. From special events like High Roller and Mega Heist to Dice and Stickers, here are the Lasso Loops rewards and milestones. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsLasso Loops rewards
OneFiveCash
TwoFvie20 Dice
Three10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four50125 Dice
Five15Cash
Six15Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Seven15Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Eight20Cash
Nine100225 Dice
1025Cash
1125Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1230Cash
13250450 Dice
1435Cash
1540Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1645Cash
17400700 Dice
1850High Roller for 10 minutes
1975Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
2060Cash
217001,200 Dice
2260Cash
2365Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2470Cash Grab for 15 minutes
2580100 Dice
26500Cash
27150225 Dice
28200Cash
29250Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
301,2001,700 Dice
31300Cash Boost for five minutes
32400Cash
33500Cash
341,8002,400 Dice
35550Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
36600Cash
37700700 Dice
381,300Cash
39750800 Dice
40800Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
41900Cash
424,3007,000 Dice and bonus Sticker pack

When does Monopoly GO Lasso Loops end?

The Lasso Loops solo event is around for two days, running from Jan. 27 to 29. A new Monopoly GO event will start at 9am CT on Jan. 29. 

How to play Lasso Loops in Monopoly GO

How to play Lasso Loops in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on a Lasso Loop tile will hurt more than other solo events, as the objective is to hit an Income Tax tile or a Luxury Tax tile. Both tiles will get you for a slice of your hard-earned money upon landing on them, but earn you three points/tokens towards unlocking milestones in the Lasso Loops event.

Landing on a Utility tile will also earn you two points/tokens. And don’t forget to increase the Dice multiplier for even bigger rewards. 

Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Jan 27, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Speedster tournament rewards and milestones
Dice on the Monopoly GO! mobile game
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Speedster tournament rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly and friend winning first place snowman award
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Winter Games rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly and friends at winter games
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Winter Games rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: How to play and get free tokens in Jungle Treasures
Sofia in the jungle with a pickaxe and map through Monopoly GO
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: How to play and get free tokens in Jungle Treasures
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 22, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.