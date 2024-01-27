Monopoly GO: Lasso Loops rewards and milestones

Dropping into Monopoly GO for two days is the Lasso Loops solo event, featuring 42 milestones and rewards that include five-star Sticker packs and Dice.
Moving on from the winter festivities, Scopely heads down to the ranch for some Lasso Loops fun, a new solo event in Monopoly GO. Pickaxe tokens are no longer available as the Jungle Treasures event is over, and there’s no word from Scopely yet on the next Golden Blitz. Running alongside the 48-hour solo event is a one-day tournament called Cattle Chasers.
Full list of Lasso Loops rewards in Monopoly GO
Completing the Monopoly GO Lasso Loops earns you 15,645 Dice and nine Sticker packs. From special events like High Roller and Mega Heist to Dice and Stickers, here are the Lasso Loops rewards and milestones.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Lasso Loops rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|Fvie
|20 Dice
|Three
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|50
|125 Dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|15
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Seven
|15
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Eight
|20
|Cash
|Nine
|100
|225 Dice
|10
|25
|Cash
|11
|25
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|250
|450 Dice
|14
|35
|Cash
|15
|40
|Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|400
|700 Dice
|18
|50
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|19
|75
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|20
|60
|Cash
|21
|700
|1,200 Dice
|22
|60
|Cash
|23
|65
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|24
|70
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|25
|80
|100 Dice
|26
|500
|Cash
|27
|150
|225 Dice
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|30
|1,200
|1,700 Dice
|31
|300
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|32
|400
|Cash
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|1,800
|2,400 Dice
|35
|550
|Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|36
|600
|Cash
|37
|700
|700 Dice
|38
|1,300
|Cash
|39
|750
|800 Dice
|40
|800
|Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|41
|900
|Cash
|42
|4,300
|7,000 Dice and bonus Sticker pack
When does Monopoly GO Lasso Loops end?
The Lasso Loops solo event is around for two days, running from Jan. 27 to 29. A new Monopoly GO event will start at 9am CT on Jan. 29.
How to play Lasso Loops in Monopoly GO
Landing on a Lasso Loop tile will hurt more than other solo events, as the objective is to hit an Income Tax tile or a Luxury Tax tile. Both tiles will get you for a slice of your hard-earned money upon landing on them, but earn you three points/tokens towards unlocking milestones in the Lasso Loops event.
Landing on a Utility tile will also earn you two points/tokens. And don’t forget to increase the Dice multiplier for even bigger rewards.