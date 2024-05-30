Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards

Another one-day Monopoly GO tournament is giving players a chance to collect more Peg-E coin tokens for the Prize Drop main event, along with rewards like Dice and Stickers.

All Twist to the Top Monopoly GO milestones and rewards

Completing the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top tournament earns you 3,110 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, 204 Peg-E tokens, and cash.

Twist to the Top milestones Points to unlock milestone Twist to the Top reward One 50 35 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Five Peg-E coin tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 Seven Peg-E coin tokens Six 150 100 Dice rolls Seven 130 12 Peg-E coin tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Dice rolls 10 200 Cash 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice rolls 13 275 20 Peg-E coin tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 275 Dice rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 30 Peg-E coin tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 50 Peg-E coin tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 80 Peg-E coin tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

What’s different about Twist to the Top Monopoly GO rewards?

The tournament may look like the Showroom Show Off tournament, but there is one major difference: Fewer Peg-E coin tokens. It’s not a huge difference, but there are 35 fewer tokens within Twist to the Top.

How to get the most rewards from Twist to the Top in Monopoly GO

Rolling for Twist to the Top Monopoly GO rewards shouldn’t be a priority. Think of the tournament as extra rewards you earn when landing on a Railroad tile. Your main focus for Dice rolls and Peg-E coin tokens should still be the Making it Big solo event. If you aren’t chasing the Prize Drop rewards, I recommend rolling at a low multiplier, 5x or 10x, to complete the daily Quick Wins and saving your Dice rolls for the next Monopoly GO main event.

