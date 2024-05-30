Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards

Another one-day Monopoly GO tournament is giving players a chance to collect more Peg-E coin tokens for the Prize Drop main event, along with rewards like Dice and Stickers.
All Twist to the Top Monopoly GO milestones and rewards
Completing the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top tournament earns you 3,110 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, 204 Peg-E tokens, and cash.
|Twist to the Top milestones
|Points to unlock milestone
|Twist to the Top reward
|One
|50
|35 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E coin tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|Seven Peg-E coin tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice rolls
|Seven
|130
|12 Peg-E coin tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|200
|Cash
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E coin tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|30 Peg-E coin tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|50 Peg-E coin tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|80 Peg-E coin tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
What’s different about Twist to the Top Monopoly GO rewards?
The tournament may look like the Showroom Show Off tournament, but there is one major difference: Fewer Peg-E coin tokens. It’s not a huge difference, but there are 35 fewer tokens within Twist to the Top.
How to get the most rewards from Twist to the Top in Monopoly GO
Rolling for Twist to the Top Monopoly GO rewards shouldn’t be a priority. Think of the tournament as extra rewards you earn when landing on a Railroad tile. Your main focus for Dice rolls and Peg-E coin tokens should still be the Making it Big solo event. If you aren’t chasing the Prize Drop rewards, I recommend rolling at a low multiplier, 5x or 10x, to complete the daily Quick Wins and saving your Dice rolls for the next Monopoly GO main event.