Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards

More Peg-E coin tokens for the taking.
Danny Forster
Published: May 30, 2024 08:17 am

Another one-day Monopoly GO tournament is giving players a chance to collect more Peg-E coin tokens for the Prize Drop main event, along with rewards like Dice and Stickers.

All Twist to the Top Monopoly GO milestones and rewards

Completing the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top tournament earns you 3,110 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, 204 Peg-E tokens, and cash.

Twist to the Top milestonesPoints to unlock milestoneTwist to the Top reward
One5035 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Five Peg-E coin tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140Seven Peg-E coin tokens
Six150100 Dice rolls
Seven13012 Peg-E coin tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Dice rolls
10200Cash
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice rolls
1327520 Peg-E coin tokens
14300Blue Sticker pack
15400275 Dice rolls
16375Cash
1742530 Peg-E coin tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270050 Peg-E coin tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice rolls
25900Cash
261,30080 Peg-E coin tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

What’s different about Twist to the Top Monopoly GO rewards?

The tournament may look like the Showroom Show Off tournament, but there is one major difference: Fewer Peg-E coin tokens. It’s not a huge difference, but there are 35 fewer tokens within Twist to the Top.

How to get the most rewards from Twist to the Top in Monopoly GO

Rolling for Twist to the Top Monopoly GO rewards shouldn’t be a priority. Think of the tournament as extra rewards you earn when landing on a Railroad tile. Your main focus for Dice rolls and Peg-E coin tokens should still be the Making it Big solo event. If you aren’t chasing the Prize Drop rewards, I recommend rolling at a low multiplier, 5x or 10x, to complete the daily Quick Wins and saving your Dice rolls for the next Monopoly GO main event.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.