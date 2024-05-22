Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Scopely has dropped another generic Monopoly GO tournament called Skyscraper Blast Off rewards. But despite containing the same rewards as the previous event, you can still take advantage of early milestone rewards.
What are the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards that are available from May 22 to 23 are the same as the previous Pod Pursuit tournament that ran May 21 to 22: 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. Even the flash events are the same.
|Skyscraper Blast Off milestones
|Points to unlock milestone
|Skyscraper Blast Off rewards for milestone
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
Tips to getting the most Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards
Back-to-back Monopoly GO tournaments that have the same rewards are annoying but they can be beneficial too. The next Treasure Hunt is about to drop and you’ll need at least a few thousand Dice for the start of the main event if you want to complete it and claim another Wild Sticker.
I recommend completing your Daily Quests after the tournament drops, maximizing your rewards, and taking advantage of a Mega Heist special event that is slated to drop after 8pm CT on May 22. If you time it right, you can use the special event Mega Heist to boost through Skyscraper Blast Off milestones and unlock a second Mega Heist through milestone eight in the tournament.
Much like the previous Monopoly GO tournament, I don’t recommend rolling for rewards past milestone 13, as the points to reach the next milestone will cost you more Dice rolls than you get in rewards.