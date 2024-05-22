Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Scopely has dropped another generic Monopoly GO tournament called Skyscraper Blast Off rewards. But despite containing the same rewards as the previous event, you can still take advantage of early milestone rewards.

What are the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Now is the time to stock up on Dice rolls for the Treasure Hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards that are available from May 22 to 23 are the same as the previous Pod Pursuit tournament that ran May 21 to 22: 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. Even the flash events are the same.

Skyscraper Blast Off milestones Points to unlock milestone Skyscraper Blast Off rewards for milestone One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

Tips to getting the most Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Back-to-back Monopoly GO tournaments that have the same rewards are annoying but they can be beneficial too. The next Treasure Hunt is about to drop and you’ll need at least a few thousand Dice for the start of the main event if you want to complete it and claim another Wild Sticker.

I recommend completing your Daily Quests after the tournament drops, maximizing your rewards, and taking advantage of a Mega Heist special event that is slated to drop after 8pm CT on May 22. If you time it right, you can use the special event Mega Heist to boost through Skyscraper Blast Off milestones and unlock a second Mega Heist through milestone eight in the tournament.

Much like the previous Monopoly GO tournament, I don’t recommend rolling for rewards past milestone 13, as the points to reach the next milestone will cost you more Dice rolls than you get in rewards.

