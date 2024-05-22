Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Stock up on Dice rolls for the upcoming Treasure Hunt.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 22, 2024 09:14 am

Scopely has dropped another generic Monopoly GO tournament called Skyscraper Blast Off rewards. But despite containing the same rewards as the previous event, you can still take advantage of early milestone rewards.

Recommended Videos

What are the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie rolling Dice on Monopoly GO board
Now is the time to stock up on Dice rolls for the Treasure Hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards that are available from May 22 to 23 are the same as the previous Pod Pursuit tournament that ran May 21 to 22: 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. Even the flash events are the same.

Skyscraper Blast Off milestonesPoints to unlock milestoneSkyscraper Blast Off rewards for milestone
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

Tips to getting the most Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Back-to-back Monopoly GO tournaments that have the same rewards are annoying but they can be beneficial too. The next Treasure Hunt is about to drop and you’ll need at least a few thousand Dice for the start of the main event if you want to complete it and claim another Wild Sticker.

I recommend completing your Daily Quests after the tournament drops, maximizing your rewards, and taking advantage of a Mega Heist special event that is slated to drop after 8pm CT on May 22. If you time it right, you can use the special event Mega Heist to boost through Skyscraper Blast Off milestones and unlock a second Mega Heist through milestone eight in the tournament.

Much like the previous Monopoly GO tournament, I don’t recommend rolling for rewards past milestone 13, as the points to reach the next milestone will cost you more Dice rolls than you get in rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)
The Cloud Cruisin logo and keyart on a blurry background in candy colors.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)
The Cloud Cruisin logo and keyart on a blurry background in candy colors.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 21, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.