Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Pod Pursuit rewards

Scopely has dropped a one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Pod Pursuit following the completion of the May Partners event, featuring 25 milestones.
What are the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament contains a total of 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. It also showcases a High Roller flash event at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight.
|Pod Pursuit milestones
|Points to unlock milestone
|Pod Pursuit rewards for milestone
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
Is completing the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament worth the rewards?
Completing the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament is a waste of Dice rolls. The short 24-hour event is a filler tournament that doesn’t offer any unique or special rewards for completing it or finishing at the top of the leaderboard.
Tips to maximize Pod Pursuit rewards in Monopoly GO
Tournaments like Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO are great for restocking Dice rolls before the next main event, which should be a Treasure Hunt. Wait until the tournament is live to complete your Quick Wins for the day, rolling at a 10x multiplier if you have the Dice rolls.
Get to milestone eight and unlock the Mega Heist. Completing a Mega Hiest, in which you hopefully bankrupt your friend, should help push you to milestone 13. Rolling past milestone 13 isn’t worth the Dice rolls unless you desperately need stickers from the Blue pack at milestone 17.
The purpose of Monopoly GO tournaments like Pod Pursuit is to help you restock Dice rolls, whether through money that is spent leveling up your Monopoly GO board during a Buider’s Bash or through completing Sticker albums. Never spend more Dice rolls than what you will get back from events like Pod Pursuit.