Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Pod Pursuit rewards

Restock your inventory for the next main event.
Published: May 20, 2024 11:46 pm

Scopely has dropped a one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Pod Pursuit following the completion of the May Partners event, featuring 25 milestones.

What are the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Monopoly characters in race cars on boardwalk in Monopoly GO
Roll to restock Dice or complete Sticker albums. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament contains a total of 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. It also showcases a High Roller flash event at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight.

Pod Pursuit milestonesPoints to unlock milestonePod Pursuit rewards for milestone
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

Is completing the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament worth the rewards?

Completing the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament is a waste of Dice rolls. The short 24-hour event is a filler tournament that doesn’t offer any unique or special rewards for completing it or finishing at the top of the leaderboard.

Tips to maximize Pod Pursuit rewards in Monopoly GO

Tournaments like Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO are great for restocking Dice rolls before the next main event, which should be a Treasure Hunt. Wait until the tournament is live to complete your Quick Wins for the day, rolling at a 10x multiplier if you have the Dice rolls.

Get to milestone eight and unlock the Mega Heist. Completing a Mega Hiest, in which you hopefully bankrupt your friend, should help push you to milestone 13. Rolling past milestone 13 isn’t worth the Dice rolls unless you desperately need stickers from the Blue pack at milestone 17.

The purpose of Monopoly GO tournaments like Pod Pursuit is to help you restock Dice rolls, whether through money that is spent leveling up your Monopoly GO board during a Buider’s Bash or through completing Sticker albums. Never spend more Dice rolls than what you will get back from events like Pod Pursuit.

