Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Pod Pursuit rewards

Scopely has dropped a one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Pod Pursuit following the completion of the May Partners event, featuring 25 milestones.

Recommended Videos

What are the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Roll to restock Dice or complete Sticker albums. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament contains a total of 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. It also showcases a High Roller flash event at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight.

Pod Pursuit milestones Points to unlock milestone Pod Pursuit rewards for milestone One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

Is completing the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament worth the rewards?

Completing the Pod Pursuit Monopoly GO tournament is a waste of Dice rolls. The short 24-hour event is a filler tournament that doesn’t offer any unique or special rewards for completing it or finishing at the top of the leaderboard.

Tips to maximize Pod Pursuit rewards in Monopoly GO

Tournaments like Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO are great for restocking Dice rolls before the next main event, which should be a Treasure Hunt. Wait until the tournament is live to complete your Quick Wins for the day, rolling at a 10x multiplier if you have the Dice rolls.

Get to milestone eight and unlock the Mega Heist. Completing a Mega Hiest, in which you hopefully bankrupt your friend, should help push you to milestone 13. Rolling past milestone 13 isn’t worth the Dice rolls unless you desperately need stickers from the Blue pack at milestone 17.

The purpose of Monopoly GO tournaments like Pod Pursuit is to help you restock Dice rolls, whether through money that is spent leveling up your Monopoly GO board during a Buider’s Bash or through completing Sticker albums. Never spend more Dice rolls than what you will get back from events like Pod Pursuit.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more