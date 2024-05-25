Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Captain’s Quest rewards

Scopely has increased Hammer token rewards for the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt main event through a Monopoly GO solo event called Captain’s Quest.

Here’s everything you need to know about Captain’s Quest in Monopoly GO, from rewards to how to make use of the event.

What are the Captain’s Quest Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Roll smart and consistently to complete the Treasure Dig Hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Captain’s Quest rewards for the Monopoly GO solo event contain 155 more Hammer tokens than the previous Map of Fortunes, for a total of 285 behind 50 milestones. Other rewards for completing the event include 13,845 Dice rolls, eight Sticker packs, flash events, and cash.

Captain’s Quest milestones Points to unlock milestones Captain’s Quest rewards One Three 10 Dice rolls Two 10 Three Hammer Hunt tokens Three 10 Green Sticker pack Four 10 Cash Five 60 100 Dice rolls Six 15 Three Hammer Hunt tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Nine 20 Five Hammer Hunt tokens 10 150 225 Dice rolls 11 25 Green Sticker pack 12 30 Six Hammer Hunt tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 Seven Hammer Hunt tokens 15 400 500 Dice rolls 16 45 Eight Hammer Hunt tokens 17 50 Orange Sticker pack 18 55 Cash 19 60 10 Hammer Hunt tokens 20 800 850 Dice rolls 21 60 Pink Sticker pack 22 65 12 Hammer Hunt tokens 23 70 70 Dice rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice rolls 26 90 High Roller for 10 minutes 27 100 15 Hammer Hunt tokens 28 115 Blue Sticker pack 29 140 140 Dice rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Blue Sticker pack 32 250 200 Dice rolls 33 300 26 Hammer Hunt tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400 Dice rolls 36 500 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 550 Purple Sticker pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 30 Hammer Hunt tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice rolls 41 900 High Roller for 15 minutes 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 Hammer Hunt tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 Dice rolls 47 1,200 Purple Sticker pack 48 1,300 65 Hammer Hunt tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to get the most Captain’s Quest rewards in Monopoly GO

Within the Monopoly GO solo event, Captain’s Quest, grants points for landing on Pickup tokens, which are easier to hit than objectives like four corners or utilities. To unlock the most points, I recommend rolling at a 20x Dice multiplier consistently around the board, if you have the Dice rolls. If not, try to roll at 10x.

The value of the Captain’s Quest rewards is worth rolling for up until milestone 33. If more Hammer Hunt tokens are needed, use the High Roller flash event through milestone 41 to help you push into milestones 43 and 48 for over 100 Hammer tokens. And if you like gambling, there’s an earlier High Roller event unlocked through milestone 26.

I finished the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt on May 24, using 291 total Hammers. If you earned at least 130 Hammers leading up to the Captain’s Quest Monopoly GO solo event, getting to milestone 39 will unlock enough Hammer tokens to complete the Hunt, and this doesn’t include Hammer Hunt tokens from the Bullseye Boom tournament.

A Builder’s Bash special event drops on May 25, and I highly recommend leveling up as many Monopoly GO boards as you can with the cash on hand. This will provide plenty of extra Dice rolls if needed to complete the Treasure Hunt main event.

