Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Captain’s Quest rewards

Scopely has increased Hammer token rewards for the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt main event through a Monopoly GO solo event called Captain’s Quest.
Here’s everything you need to know about Captain’s Quest in Monopoly GO, from rewards to how to make use of the event.
What are the Captain’s Quest Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
The Captain’s Quest rewards for the Monopoly GO solo event contain 155 more Hammer tokens than the previous Map of Fortunes, for a total of 285 behind 50 milestones. Other rewards for completing the event include 13,845 Dice rolls, eight Sticker packs, flash events, and cash.
|Captain’s Quest milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Captain’s Quest rewards
|One
|Three
|10 Dice rolls
|Two
|10
|Three Hammer Hunt tokens
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|10
|Cash
|Five
|60
|100 Dice rolls
|Six
|15
|Three Hammer Hunt tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Nine
|20
|Five Hammer Hunt tokens
|10
|150
|225 Dice rolls
|
|11
|25
|Green Sticker pack
|12
|30
|Six Hammer Hunt tokens
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|Seven Hammer Hunt tokens
|15
|400
|500 Dice rolls
|16
|45
|Eight Hammer Hunt tokens
|17
|50
|Orange Sticker pack
|18
|55
|Cash
|19
|60
|10 Hammer Hunt tokens
|20
|800
|850 Dice rolls
|
|21
|60
|Pink Sticker pack
|22
|65
|12 Hammer Hunt tokens
|23
|70
|70 Dice rolls
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice rolls
|26
|90
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|27
|100
|15 Hammer Hunt tokens
|28
|115
|Blue Sticker pack
|29
|140
|140 Dice rolls
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|
|31
|200
|Blue Sticker pack
|32
|250
|200 Dice rolls
|33
|300
|26 Hammer Hunt tokens
|34
|350
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice rolls
|36
|500
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|550
|Purple Sticker pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|30 Hammer Hunt tokens
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice rolls
|
|41
|900
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|45 Hammer Hunt tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice rolls
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,150
|650 Dice rolls
|47
|1,200
|Purple Sticker pack
|48
|1,300
|65 Hammer Hunt tokens
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Tips to get the most Captain’s Quest rewards in Monopoly GO
Within the Monopoly GO solo event, Captain’s Quest, grants points for landing on Pickup tokens, which are easier to hit than objectives like four corners or utilities. To unlock the most points, I recommend rolling at a 20x Dice multiplier consistently around the board, if you have the Dice rolls. If not, try to roll at 10x.
The value of the Captain’s Quest rewards is worth rolling for up until milestone 33. If more Hammer Hunt tokens are needed, use the High Roller flash event through milestone 41 to help you push into milestones 43 and 48 for over 100 Hammer tokens. And if you like gambling, there’s an earlier High Roller event unlocked through milestone 26.
I finished the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt on May 24, using 291 total Hammers. If you earned at least 130 Hammers leading up to the Captain’s Quest Monopoly GO solo event, getting to milestone 39 will unlock enough Hammer tokens to complete the Hunt, and this doesn’t include Hammer Hunt tokens from the Bullseye Boom tournament.
A Builder’s Bash special event drops on May 25, and I highly recommend leveling up as many Monopoly GO boards as you can with the cash on hand. This will provide plenty of extra Dice rolls if needed to complete the Treasure Hunt main event.