Mrs. Monopoly looking at artifact in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Captain’s Quest rewards

Pickups return to help you win the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 24, 2024 11:50 pm

Scopely has increased Hammer token rewards for the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt main event through a Monopoly GO solo event called Captain’s Quest.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Captain’s Quest in Monopoly GO, from rewards to how to make use of the event.

What are the Captain’s Quest Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Ms. Monoply celebrating her completion of the Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO
Roll smart and consistently to complete the Treasure Dig Hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Captain’s Quest rewards for the Monopoly GO solo event contain 155 more Hammer tokens than the previous Map of Fortunes, for a total of 285 behind 50 milestones. Other rewards for completing the event include 13,845 Dice rolls, eight Sticker packs, flash events, and cash.

Captain’s Quest milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesCaptain’s Quest rewards
OneThree 10 Dice rolls
Two10Three Hammer Hunt tokens
Three10Green Sticker pack
Four10Cash
Five60100 Dice rolls
Six15Three Hammer Hunt tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight25Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Nine20Five Hammer Hunt tokens
10150225 Dice rolls
1125Green Sticker pack
1230Six Hammer Hunt tokens
1340Cash
1445Seven Hammer Hunt tokens
15400500 Dice rolls
1645Eight Hammer Hunt tokens
1750Orange Sticker pack
1855Cash
196010 Hammer Hunt tokens
20800850 Dice rolls
2160Pink Sticker pack
226512 Hammer Hunt tokens
237070 Dice rolls
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice rolls
2690High Roller for 10 minutes
2710015 Hammer Hunt tokens
28115Blue Sticker pack
29140140 Dice rolls
301,000Cash
31200Blue Sticker pack
32250200 Dice rolls
3330026 Hammer Hunt tokens
34350Cash
351,6001,400 Dice rolls
36500Cash Boost for five minutes
37550Purple Sticker pack
38700Cash
3980030 Hammer Hunt tokens
402,5002,000 Dice rolls
41900High Roller for 15 minutes
42950Cash
431,00045 Hammer Hunt tokens
441,100600 Dice rolls
452,000Cash
461,150650 Dice rolls
471,200Purple Sticker pack
481,30065 Hammer Hunt tokens
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to get the most Captain’s Quest rewards in Monopoly GO

Within the Monopoly GO solo event, Captain’s Quest, grants points for landing on Pickup tokens, which are easier to hit than objectives like four corners or utilities. To unlock the most points, I recommend rolling at a 20x Dice multiplier consistently around the board, if you have the Dice rolls. If not, try to roll at 10x.

The value of the Captain’s Quest rewards is worth rolling for up until milestone 33. If more Hammer Hunt tokens are needed, use the High Roller flash event through milestone 41 to help you push into milestones 43 and 48 for over 100 Hammer tokens. And if you like gambling, there’s an earlier High Roller event unlocked through milestone 26.

I finished the Sunken Treasures Dig Hunt on May 24, using 291 total Hammers. If you earned at least 130 Hammers leading up to the Captain’s Quest Monopoly GO solo event, getting to milestone 39 will unlock enough Hammer tokens to complete the Hunt, and this doesn’t include Hammer Hunt tokens from the Bullseye Boom tournament.

A Builder’s Bash special event drops on May 25, and I highly recommend leveling up as many Monopoly GO boards as you can with the cash on hand. This will provide plenty of extra Dice rolls if needed to complete the Treasure Hunt main event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)
The Bullseye Boom logo on a blurry background with "May 24 to 26" written above it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 24, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)
The Bullseye Boom logo on a blurry background with "May 24 to 26" written above it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 24, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 24, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.