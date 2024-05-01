Monopoly GO: Full Bloom rewards and milestones

A two-day Monopoly GO event will synergize with daily tournaments, potentially doubling rewards earned.
Getting ready for the next main event in Monopoly GO is the Full Bloom solo event. The Partner event for April is over and drum tokens are gone but a Treasure Hunt is dropping in the coming days. To stock up on Dice and rolls for the next main event, Scopely has released the Full Bloom solo event with 41 milestones.
All Full Bloom Monopoly GO rewards
Early rewards within Full Bloom can help restock your inventory of Dice and cash while cracking Sticker packs. The total rewards for the Monopoly GO event are 15,180 Dice, 11 Sticker packs, and cash. Multiple flash events within the tournament are unlocked through milestones, like Builder’s Bash through milestones 15 and 20, or the High Roller at milestone 21. All early rewards were data mined via the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports once the event goes live.
|Full Bloom milestones
|Points
|Full Bloom rewards
|One
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Two
|40
|20 Dice
|Three
|50
|Cash
|Four
|125
|75 Dice
|Five
|55
|Cash
|Six
|50
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Seven
|60
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|75
|Cash
|10
|90
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|800
|400 Dice
|13
|125
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|14
|200
|Cash
|15
|250
|Builder’s Bash for 20 minutes
|16
|1,200
|600 Dice
|17
|180
|Cash
|18
|200
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|19
|250
|Cash
|20
|2,000
|800 Dice
|
|21
|350
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|22
|275
|Cash
|23
|400
|130 Dice
|24
|3,000
|1,200 Dice
|25
|500
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|26
|600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|27
|800
|Builder’s Bash for 30 minutes
|28
|4,500
|1,800 Dice
|29
|1,000
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|30
|1,200
|Cash
|
|31
|1,600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|32
|2,000
|Cash
|33
|7,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|34
|2,500
|Cash
|35
|6,500
|2,000 Dice
|36
|3,500
|Cash
|37
|9,000
|3,000 Dice
|38
|2,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|39
|5,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|40
|6,000
|Cash
|41
|16,000
|6,500 Dice
Landing on Monopoly GO tiles Chance, Community Chest, or a Railroad will earn you points that are used to unlock milestones and Full Bloom rewards. Each tile is worth a different point amount.
|Monopoly GO tile
|Points applied to Full Bloom milestones and rewards
|Chance
|Two
|Community Chest
|Three
|Railroad
|Five
Full Bloom Monopoly GO tips and strategies
Double-point solo events are rare in Monopoly GO, so it’s smart to take advantage of these types of solo events when available. The Full Bloom event is an exception unless you are well-stocked on Dice. Despite getting double points for landing on a Railroad tile, or even triple if you hit a Chance with “Go the nearest Railroad,” the rewards to Dice spent ration within Full Bloom are average, at best.
We recommend completing daily on a Dice multiplier between five and 10. And if you want to continue to roll, I recommend rolling to at least milestone 27 or 28. This way, you can take advantage of the Builder’s Bash while restocking 1,800 Monopoly GO Dice. The Full Bloom event will run for two days, ending on May 3.