Monopoly GO: Full Bloom rewards and milestones

Get ready for a Treasure Hunt.
A two-day Monopoly GO event will synergize with daily tournaments, potentially doubling rewards earned.

Getting ready for the next main event in Monopoly GO is the Full Bloom solo event. The Partner event for April is over and drum tokens are gone but a Treasure Hunt is dropping in the coming days. To stock up on Dice and rolls for the next main event, Scopely has released the Full Bloom solo event with 41 milestones.

All Full Bloom Monopoly GO rewards

Ms. M buying flowers in Monopoly GO
Take advantage of double points.

Early rewards within Full Bloom can help restock your inventory of Dice and cash while cracking Sticker packs. The total rewards for the Monopoly GO event are 15,180 Dice, 11 Sticker packs, and cash. Multiple flash events within the tournament are unlocked through milestones, like Builder’s Bash through milestones 15 and 20, or the High Roller at milestone 21. All early rewards were data mined via the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports once the event goes live.

Full Bloom milestonesPointsFull Bloom rewards
One25Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Two4020 Dice
Three50Cash
Four12575 Dice
Five55Cash
Six50Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Seven60Cash Boost for five minutes
Eight350200 Dice
Nine75Cash
1090Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
11100Cash
12800400 Dice
13125Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
14200Cash
15250Builder’s Bash for 20 minutes
161,200600 Dice
17180Cash
18200Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
19250Cash
202,000800 Dice
21350High Roller for 10 minutes
22275Cash
23400130 Dice
243,0001,200 Dice
25500Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
26600Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
27800Builder’s Bash for 30 minutes
284,5001,800 Dice
291,000Cash Boost for 10 minutes
301,200Cash
311,600Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
322,000Cash
337,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
342,500Cash
356,5002,000 Dice
363,500Cash
379,0003,000 Dice
382,500Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
395,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
406,000Cash
4116,0006,500 Dice

Landing on Monopoly GO tiles Chance, Community Chest, or a Railroad will earn you points that are used to unlock milestones and Full Bloom rewards. Each tile is worth a different point amount.

Monopoly GO tilePoints applied to Full Bloom milestones and rewards
ChanceTwo
Community ChestThree
RailroadFive

Full Bloom Monopoly GO tips and strategies

Double-point solo events are rare in Monopoly GO, so it’s smart to take advantage of these types of solo events when available. The Full Bloom event is an exception unless you are well-stocked on Dice. Despite getting double points for landing on a Railroad tile, or even triple if you hit a Chance with “Go the nearest Railroad,” the rewards to Dice spent ration within Full Bloom are average, at best.

We recommend completing daily on a Dice multiplier between five and 10. And if you want to continue to roll, I recommend rolling to at least milestone 27 or 28. This way, you can take advantage of the Builder’s Bash while restocking 1,800 Monopoly GO Dice. The Full Bloom event will run for two days, ending on May 3.

