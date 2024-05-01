Monopoly GO: Full Bloom rewards and milestones

A two-day Monopoly GO event will synergize with daily tournaments, potentially doubling rewards earned.

Getting ready for the next main event in Monopoly GO is the Full Bloom solo event. The Partner event for April is over and drum tokens are gone but a Treasure Hunt is dropping in the coming days. To stock up on Dice and rolls for the next main event, Scopely has released the Full Bloom solo event with 41 milestones.

All Full Bloom Monopoly GO rewards

Take advantage of double points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Early rewards within Full Bloom can help restock your inventory of Dice and cash while cracking Sticker packs. The total rewards for the Monopoly GO event are 15,180 Dice, 11 Sticker packs, and cash. Multiple flash events within the tournament are unlocked through milestones, like Builder’s Bash through milestones 15 and 20, or the High Roller at milestone 21. All early rewards were data mined via the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports once the event goes live.

Full Bloom milestones Points Full Bloom rewards One 25 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Two 40 20 Dice Three 50 Cash Four 125 75 Dice Five 55 Cash Six 50 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Seven 60 Cash Boost for five minutes Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 75 Cash 10 90 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 Dice 13 125 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 14 200 Cash 15 250 Builder’s Bash for 20 minutes 16 1,200 600 Dice 17 180 Cash 18 200 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 19 250 Cash 20 2,000 800 Dice 21 350 High Roller for 10 minutes 22 275 Cash 23 400 130 Dice 24 3,000 1,200 Dice 25 500 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 26 600 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 27 800 Builder’s Bash for 30 minutes 28 4,500 1,800 Dice 29 1,000 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 30 1,200 Cash 31 1,600 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 32 2,000 Cash 33 7,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 34 2,500 Cash 35 6,500 2,000 Dice 36 3,500 Cash 37 9,000 3,000 Dice 38 2,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 39 5,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 40 6,000 Cash 41 16,000 6,500 Dice

Landing on Monopoly GO tiles Chance, Community Chest, or a Railroad will earn you points that are used to unlock milestones and Full Bloom rewards. Each tile is worth a different point amount.

Monopoly GO tile Points applied to Full Bloom milestones and rewards Chance Two Community Chest Three Railroad Five

Full Bloom Monopoly GO tips and strategies

Double-point solo events are rare in Monopoly GO, so it’s smart to take advantage of these types of solo events when available. The Full Bloom event is an exception unless you are well-stocked on Dice. Despite getting double points for landing on a Railroad tile, or even triple if you hit a Chance with “Go the nearest Railroad,” the rewards to Dice spent ration within Full Bloom are average, at best.

We recommend completing daily on a Dice multiplier between five and 10. And if you want to continue to roll, I recommend rolling to at least milestone 27 or 28. This way, you can take advantage of the Builder’s Bash while restocking 1,800 Monopoly GO Dice. The Full Bloom event will run for two days, ending on May 3.

