Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards guide, June 15 to 16

Racers in Monopoly GO who are gearing up for the final day of Tycoon Racers can earn more Flag tokens than usual from the early milestone rewards in Downtime Derby. Here’s everything you need to know to get Flags and Dice rolls from the tournament.

What are the Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards and milestones?

Take advantage of increased Flag token rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the past two Monopoly GO tournaments for the Tycoon Racers main event, Downtime Derby rewards contain 2,820 Flag tokens, of which 2,020 can be unlocked through the first 20 milestones. Completing all 30 milestones will earn you 4,140 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash.

Downtime Derby milestones Points to unlock milestones Downtime Derby reward One 50 140 Flag tokens Two 40 45 Dice rolls Three 80 200 Flag tokens Four 120 Green Sticker pack Five 140 280 Flag tokens Six 150 120 Dice rolls Seven 130 High Roller for five minutes Eight 160 300 Flag tokens Nine 180 Orange sticker pack 10 200 150 Dice rolls 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice rolls 13 300 360 Flag tokens 14 320 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 Cash 16 375 300 Dice rolls 17 425 360 Flag tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 380 Flag tokens 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 Bank Heist for 20 minutes 23 900 Cash 24 1,100 700 Dice rolls 25 1,000 400 Flag tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 850 Dice rolls 28 1,700 Cash 29 2,000 400 Flag tokens 30 1,400 1,400 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards and milestones?

Scopely has changed the Monopoly GO tournament format through Downtime Derby, offering early milestone value through Flags and Dice rolls.

The first cash Downtime Derby reward isn’t until milestone 18. This is highly unusual and a serious improvement, providing players with low Dice inventory a chance to earn valuable rewards.

Flag token quantities were increased

A High Roller flash event is available through milestone seven

What are the best Downtime Derby rewards in Monopoly GO?

If you’re chasing Flags for the Tycoon Racers event, the Downtime Derby tournament is packed with them. The Monopoly GO tournament also has a High roller flash event at milestone seven and a Bank Heist at milestone 22 for the hardcore players who are rolling to complete all 30 milestones in the event. I also like how the cash rewards were reduced, with the first not showing up until milestone 18.

Best Monopoly GO Downtime Derby strategy for maximum rewards

Take advantage of the early Flag tokens. Tycoon Racers has lap rewards where you can choose more Flags, giving your team an advantage. I don’t recommend spending Dice rolls past milestone 20 unless you desperately need Flag tokens or a top spot on the Monopoly GO Downtime Derby leaderboard. I also recommend taking advantage of the High Roller event unlocked through milestone seven, in conjunction with the daily event schedule, which has a Landmark Rush event running.

