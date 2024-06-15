Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Image via Scopely/Hasbro
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards guide, June 15 to 16

More Flag tokens for the race.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 09:52 am

Racers in Monopoly GO who are gearing up for the final day of Tycoon Racers can earn more Flag tokens than usual from the early milestone rewards in Downtime Derby. Here’s everything you need to know to get Flags and Dice rolls from the tournament.

Recommended Videos

What are the Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards and milestones?

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie racing in a car
Take advantage of increased Flag token rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the past two Monopoly GO tournaments for the Tycoon Racers main event, Downtime Derby rewards contain 2,820 Flag tokens, of which 2,020 can be unlocked through the first 20 milestones. Completing all 30 milestones will earn you 4,140 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash.

Downtime Derby milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesDowntime Derby reward
One50140 Flag tokens
Two4045 Dice rolls
Three80200 Flag tokens
Four120Green Sticker pack
Five140280 Flag tokens
Six150120 Dice rolls
Seven130High Roller for five minutes
Eight160300 Flag tokens
Nine180Orange sticker pack
10200150 Dice rolls
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice rolls
13300360 Flag tokens
14320Blue Sticker pack
15400Cash
16375300 Dice rolls
17425360 Flag tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
20650380 Flag tokens
21550Blue Sticker pack
22700Bank Heist for 20 minutes
23900Cash
241,100700 Dice rolls
251,000400 Flag tokens
261,300Cash
271,500850 Dice rolls
281,700Cash
292,000400 Flag tokens
301,4001,400 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards and milestones?

Scopely has changed the Monopoly GO tournament format through Downtime Derby, offering early milestone value through Flags and Dice rolls.

  • The first cash Downtime Derby reward isn’t until milestone 18. This is highly unusual and a serious improvement, providing players with low Dice inventory a chance to earn valuable rewards.
  • Flag token quantities were increased
  • A High Roller flash event is available through milestone seven

What are the best Downtime Derby rewards in Monopoly GO?

If you’re chasing Flags for the Tycoon Racers event, the Downtime Derby tournament is packed with them. The Monopoly GO tournament also has a High roller flash event at milestone seven and a Bank Heist at milestone 22 for the hardcore players who are rolling to complete all 30 milestones in the event. I also like how the cash rewards were reduced, with the first not showing up until milestone 18.

Best Monopoly GO Downtime Derby strategy for maximum rewards

Take advantage of the early Flag tokens. Tycoon Racers has lap rewards where you can choose more Flags, giving your team an advantage. I don’t recommend spending Dice rolls past milestone 20 unless you desperately need Flag tokens or a top spot on the Monopoly GO Downtime Derby leaderboard. I also recommend taking advantage of the High Roller event unlocked through milestone seven, in conjunction with the daily event schedule, which has a Landmark Rush event running.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook