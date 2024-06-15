Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards guide, June 15 to 16

Racers in Monopoly GO who are gearing up for the final day of Tycoon Racers can earn more Flag tokens than usual from the early milestone rewards in Downtime Derby. Here’s everything you need to know to get Flags and Dice rolls from the tournament.
What are the Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards and milestones?
Unlike the past two Monopoly GO tournaments for the Tycoon Racers main event, Downtime Derby rewards contain 2,820 Flag tokens, of which 2,020 can be unlocked through the first 20 milestones. Completing all 30 milestones will earn you 4,140 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash.
|Downtime Derby milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Downtime Derby reward
|One
|50
|140 Flag tokens
|Two
|40
|45 Dice rolls
|Three
|80
|200 Flag tokens
|Four
|120
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|140
|280 Flag tokens
|Six
|150
|120 Dice rolls
|Seven
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Eight
|160
|300 Flag tokens
|Nine
|180
|Orange sticker pack
|10
|200
|150 Dice rolls
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|13
|300
|360 Flag tokens
|14
|320
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|Cash
|16
|375
|300 Dice rolls
|17
|425
|360 Flag tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|380 Flag tokens
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|Bank Heist for 20 minutes
|23
|900
|Cash
|24
|1,100
|700 Dice rolls
|25
|1,000
|400 Flag tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|850 Dice rolls
|28
|1,700
|Cash
|29
|2,000
|400 Flag tokens
|30
|1,400
|1,400 Dice rolls
What’s different about Monopoly GO Downtime Derby rewards and milestones?
Scopely has changed the Monopoly GO tournament format through Downtime Derby, offering early milestone value through Flags and Dice rolls.
- The first cash Downtime Derby reward isn’t until milestone 18. This is highly unusual and a serious improvement, providing players with low Dice inventory a chance to earn valuable rewards.
- Flag token quantities were increased
- A High Roller flash event is available through milestone seven
What are the best Downtime Derby rewards in Monopoly GO?
If you’re chasing Flags for the Tycoon Racers event, the Downtime Derby tournament is packed with them. The Monopoly GO tournament also has a High roller flash event at milestone seven and a Bank Heist at milestone 22 for the hardcore players who are rolling to complete all 30 milestones in the event. I also like how the cash rewards were reduced, with the first not showing up until milestone 18.
Best Monopoly GO Downtime Derby strategy for maximum rewards
Take advantage of the early Flag tokens. Tycoon Racers has lap rewards where you can choose more Flags, giving your team an advantage. I don’t recommend spending Dice rolls past milestone 20 unless you desperately need Flag tokens or a top spot on the Monopoly GO Downtime Derby leaderboard. I also recommend taking advantage of the High Roller event unlocked through milestone seven, in conjunction with the daily event schedule, which has a Landmark Rush event running.