Monopoly GO drum with cash and Dice
Monopoly GO Craft Clash rewards and 30 milestones explained

Rank up the leaderboard to collect more Peg-E tokens.
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:34 am

A new one-day Monopoly GO leaderboard tournament called Craft Clash is taking place from July 18 to 19, providing Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop main event.

Get the most out of the Craft Clash rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 24-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the leaderboard tournament event.

All Monopoly GO Craft Clash rewards and milestones

The total Craft Clash rewards you can unlock through the 25 milestones are 477 Peg-E tokens, 4,340 dice, and six Sticker packs.

Craft Clash milestonesPoints to unlock milestoneCraft Clash rewards
One1540 Dice rolls
Two3512 Peg-E tokens
Three60Cash
Four100Green Sticker pack
Five15020 Peg-E tokens
Six200125 Dice rolls
Seven250Orange Sticker pack
Eight30025 Peg-E tokens
Nine400Cash
1045030 Peg-E tokens
11500275 Dice rolls
12400Orange Sticker pack
1330035 Peg-E tokens
14500325 Dice rolls
15550Cash
1660050 Dice rolls
17500Pink Sticker pack
1870055 Peg-E tokens
19850575 Dice rolls
201,000Blue Sticker pack
21900Cash
2280070 Peg-E tokens
231,200800 Dice rolls
241,00080 Peg-E tokens
25900Cash
261,100Blue Sticker pack
271,400900 Dice rolls
28900100 Peg-E tokens
291,000Cash
301,8001,300 Dice rolls

How milestone points work in Monopoly GO Craft Clash

The objective for Craft Clash is to land on a Railroad tile. Unlike solo events, the points here vary depending on your performance through a mini-game that opens up. Mini-games are either Shutdown or Bank Heist, of which the latter provides more milestone points.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for Craft Clash:

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for Craft Clash:

  • Three coins: Four points
  • Three cash stacks: Six points
  • Three rings: Eight points
  • Three gold Mega Hiest bars: 10 points

Earn more Shutdown points by targeting a player you know doesn’t have shields up. You can accomplish this by switching your Shutdown target.

Mega Heist boards will constantly change. Activating a Mega Heist improves your chances of getting more milestone points and increases the number of times the Bank Heist mini-game appears when landing on a Railroad tile in Monopoly GO.

Is it worth finishing the Monopoly GO Clash Craft event?

Much like solo events in Monopoly GO, tournaments are difficult to finish unless you have an abundance of dice rolls. I recommend rolling for solo and main event rewards and treating tournament rewards like bonus earnings. The only time I push for more milestones through a tournament is to place higher on the leaderboard. For Clash Craft, I recommend trying to get to milestone 22, maximizing your total reward.

