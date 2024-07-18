Monopoly GO Craft Clash rewards and 30 milestones explained

A new one-day Monopoly GO leaderboard tournament called Craft Clash is taking place from July 18 to 19, providing Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop main event.
Get the most out of the Craft Clash rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 24-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the leaderboard tournament event.
All Monopoly GO Craft Clash rewards and milestones
The total Craft Clash rewards you can unlock through the 25 milestones are 477 Peg-E tokens, 4,340 dice, and six Sticker packs.
|Craft Clash milestones
|Points to unlock milestone
|Craft Clash rewards
|One
|15
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|35
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|100
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|150
|20 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|200
|125 Dice rolls
|Seven
|250
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|300
|25 Peg-E tokens
|Nine
|400
|Cash
|10
|450
|30 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|500
|275 Dice rolls
|12
|400
|Orange Sticker pack
|13
|300
|35 Peg-E tokens
|14
|500
|325 Dice rolls
|15
|550
|Cash
|16
|600
|50 Dice rolls
|17
|500
|Pink Sticker pack
|18
|700
|55 Peg-E tokens
|19
|850
|575 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|800
|70 Peg-E tokens
|23
|1,200
|800 Dice rolls
|24
|1,000
|80 Peg-E tokens
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,100
|Blue Sticker pack
|27
|1,400
|900 Dice rolls
|28
|900
|100 Peg-E tokens
|29
|1,000
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,300 Dice rolls
How milestone points work in Monopoly GO Craft Clash
The objective for Craft Clash is to land on a Railroad tile. Unlike solo events, the points here vary depending on your performance through a mini-game that opens up. Mini-games are either Shutdown or Bank Heist, of which the latter provides more milestone points.
Here are the Shutdown milestone points for Craft Clash:
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for Craft Clash:
- Three coins: Four points
- Three cash stacks: Six points
- Three rings: Eight points
- Three gold Mega Hiest bars: 10 points
Earn more Shutdown points by targeting a player you know doesn’t have shields up. You can accomplish this by switching your Shutdown target.
Mega Heist boards will constantly change. Activating a Mega Heist improves your chances of getting more milestone points and increases the number of times the Bank Heist mini-game appears when landing on a Railroad tile in Monopoly GO.
Is it worth finishing the Monopoly GO Clash Craft event?
Much like solo events in Monopoly GO, tournaments are difficult to finish unless you have an abundance of dice rolls. I recommend rolling for solo and main event rewards and treating tournament rewards like bonus earnings. The only time I push for more milestones through a tournament is to place higher on the leaderboard. For Clash Craft, I recommend trying to get to milestone 22, maximizing your total reward.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:34 am