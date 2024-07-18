Monopoly GO Craft Clash rewards and 30 milestones explained

A new one-day Monopoly GO leaderboard tournament called Craft Clash is taking place from July 18 to 19, providing Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop main event.

Get the most out of the Craft Clash rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 24-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the leaderboard tournament event.

All Monopoly GO Craft Clash rewards and milestones

The total Craft Clash rewards you can unlock through the 25 milestones are 477 Peg-E tokens, 4,340 dice, and six Sticker packs.

Craft Clash milestones Points to unlock milestone Craft Clash rewards One 15 40 Dice rolls Two 35 12 Peg-E tokens Three 60 Cash Four 100 Green Sticker pack Five 150 20 Peg-E tokens Six 200 125 Dice rolls Seven 250 Orange Sticker pack Eight 300 25 Peg-E tokens Nine 400 Cash 10 450 30 Peg-E tokens 11 500 275 Dice rolls 12 400 Orange Sticker pack 13 300 35 Peg-E tokens 14 500 325 Dice rolls 15 550 Cash 16 600 50 Dice rolls 17 500 Pink Sticker pack 18 700 55 Peg-E tokens 19 850 575 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Blue Sticker pack 21 900 Cash 22 800 70 Peg-E tokens 23 1,200 800 Dice rolls 24 1,000 80 Peg-E tokens 25 900 Cash 26 1,100 Blue Sticker pack 27 1,400 900 Dice rolls 28 900 100 Peg-E tokens 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,800 1,300 Dice rolls

How milestone points work in Monopoly GO Craft Clash

The objective for Craft Clash is to land on a Railroad tile. Unlike solo events, the points here vary depending on your performance through a mini-game that opens up. Mini-games are either Shutdown or Bank Heist, of which the latter provides more milestone points.

Here are the Shutdown milestone points for Craft Clash:

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Here are the Bank Heist milestone points for Craft Clash:

Three coins: Four points

Three cash stacks: Six points

Three rings: Eight points

Three gold Mega Hiest bars: 10 points

Earn more Shutdown points by targeting a player you know doesn’t have shields up. You can accomplish this by switching your Shutdown target.

Mega Heist boards will constantly change. Activating a Mega Heist improves your chances of getting more milestone points and increases the number of times the Bank Heist mini-game appears when landing on a Railroad tile in Monopoly GO.

Is it worth finishing the Monopoly GO Clash Craft event?

Much like solo events in Monopoly GO, tournaments are difficult to finish unless you have an abundance of dice rolls. I recommend rolling for solo and main event rewards and treating tournament rewards like bonus earnings. The only time I push for more milestones through a tournament is to place higher on the leaderboard. For Clash Craft, I recommend trying to get to milestone 22, maximizing your total reward.

