Monopoly GO: Anniversary Awards rewards and milestones

A new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament has dropped, featuring Pickaxe tokens for the Anniversary Treasure Hunt.
Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating the first anniversary of Monopoly GO through a new Treasure Hunt that is packed with unique rewards. A 24-hour tournament called Anniversary Awards is supporting the Anniversaries Treasures Hunt game, containing rewards like Pickaxe tokens and Dice needed to unlock stages of the Treasure Hunt game. The tournament also has one High Roller special event early on and a Mega Heist halfway through the 30 milestones.
All Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards rewards
Completing the Anniversary Awards Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 4,000 Dice, 80 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash. The Anniversary Bash solo event is running alongside the tournament, which also contains Pickaxe tokens and Dice through Pickups on the Monopoly GO board.
|Anniversary Awards Milestone
|Points/tokens
|Anniversary Awards reward
|One
|30
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice
|Three
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|100
|75 Dice
|Five
|140
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star
|Nine
|190
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice
|
|11
|220
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|13
|240
|175 Dice
|14
|300
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice
|25
|900
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 Dice
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When do Anniversary Awards end in Monopoly GO?
All Anniversary Awards will end on April 17 at around 12:58pm CT. Tournament times in Monopoly GO were varied leading up to the Anniversary Awards event but seem to have returned to normal.
Finishing Anniversary Awards at top of Monopoly GO leaderboard
At the end of the Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards tournament, you’ll earn rewards based on your placement within the leaderboard. The more you play, the higher your rank will be, if you’re using the Dice multiplier to unlock more milestones and rewards. Ranking at the top of the leaderboard requires you to take advantage of a Bank Heist or Mega Heist mini-game as they provide the most tokens/points toward unlocking Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards milestones.
Bank Heist Anniversary Awards rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Anniversary Awards rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens