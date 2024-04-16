Monopoly GO: Anniversary Awards rewards and milestones

A new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament has dropped, featuring Pickaxe tokens for the Anniversary Treasure Hunt.

Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating the first anniversary of Monopoly GO through a new Treasure Hunt that is packed with unique rewards. A 24-hour tournament called Anniversary Awards is supporting the Anniversaries Treasures Hunt game, containing rewards like Pickaxe tokens and Dice needed to unlock stages of the Treasure Hunt game. The tournament also has one High Roller special event early on and a Mega Heist halfway through the 30 milestones.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards rewards

Completing the Anniversary Awards Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 4,000 Dice, 80 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash. The Anniversary Bash solo event is running alongside the tournament, which also contains Pickaxe tokens and Dice through Pickups on the Monopoly GO board.

Anniversary Awards Milestone Points/tokens Anniversary Awards reward One 30 Three Pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice Three 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 100 75 Dice Five 140 Four Pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Five Pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star Nine 190 Six Pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice 11 220 Seven Pickaxe tokens 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 13 240 175 Dice 14 300 Eight Pickaxe tokens 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 10 Pickaxe tokens 17 425 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 15 Pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice 25 900 20 Pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 Dice 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice All early Anniversary Awards were data mined from Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Anniversary Awards end in Monopoly GO?

All Anniversary Awards will end on April 17 at around 12:58pm CT. Tournament times in Monopoly GO were varied leading up to the Anniversary Awards event but seem to have returned to normal.

Finishing Anniversary Awards at top of Monopoly GO leaderboard

At the end of the Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards tournament, you’ll earn rewards based on your placement within the leaderboard. The more you play, the higher your rank will be, if you’re using the Dice multiplier to unlock more milestones and rewards. Ranking at the top of the leaderboard requires you to take advantage of a Bank Heist or Mega Heist mini-game as they provide the most tokens/points toward unlocking Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards milestones.

Bank Heist Anniversary Awards rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Anniversary Awards rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

