Monopoly GO: Anniversary Awards rewards and milestones

Gather Pickaxes needed to unlock a Wild Sticker.
Published: Apr 16, 2024 01:00 pm

A new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament has dropped, featuring Pickaxe tokens for the Anniversary Treasure Hunt.

Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating the first anniversary of Monopoly GO through a new Treasure Hunt that is packed with unique rewards. A 24-hour tournament called Anniversary Awards is supporting the Anniversaries Treasures Hunt game, containing rewards like Pickaxe tokens and Dice needed to unlock stages of the Treasure Hunt game. The tournament also has one High Roller special event early on and a Mega Heist halfway through the 30 milestones.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards rewards

Completing the Anniversary Awards Monopoly GO tournament will earn you 4,000 Dice, 80 Pickaxe tokens, four Sticker packs, and cash. The Anniversary Bash solo event is running alongside the tournament, which also contains Pickaxe tokens and Dice through Pickups on the Monopoly GO board.

Anniversary Awards MilestonePoints/tokensAnniversary Awards reward
One30Three Pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice
Three40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four10075 Dice
Five140Four Pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Five Pickaxe tokens
Eight180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star
Nine190Six Pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice
11220Seven Pickaxe tokens
12230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
13240175 Dice
14300Eight Pickaxe tokens
15400275 Dice
1637510 Pickaxe tokens
17425Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
2065015 Pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice
2590020 Pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice
All early Anniversary Awards were data mined from Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Anniversary Awards end in Monopoly GO?

All Anniversary Awards will end on April 17 at around 12:58pm CT. Tournament times in Monopoly GO were varied leading up to the Anniversary Awards event but seem to have returned to normal.

Finishing Anniversary Awards at top of Monopoly GO leaderboard

At the end of the Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards tournament, you’ll earn rewards based on your placement within the leaderboard. The more you play, the higher your rank will be, if you’re using the Dice multiplier to unlock more milestones and rewards. Ranking at the top of the leaderboard requires you to take advantage of a Bank Heist or Mega Heist mini-game as they provide the most tokens/points toward unlocking Monopoly GO Anniversary Awards milestones.

Bank Heist Anniversary Awards rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Anniversary Awards rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures rewards
The Anniversary Treasures logo in Monopoly GO on an orange and white blurry background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Anniversary Treasures rewards
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
The Anniversary Bash logo in Monopoly GO over an orange and white blurry background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.