Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones

The 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament structure returns through Skyscraper Blast Off, featuring 25 milestones, special events, and other rewards.

Running alongside the Cloud Cruisin solo event to kick off the second week of February is the Skyscraper Blast Off tournament in Monopoly GO. It’s one of Scopely’s typical 24-hour tournaments where players can earn extra Dice and Stickers while focusing on the solo event. A new Golden Blitz is expected to drop later this week, and I’m keeping a lookout for the next Monopoly GO Partner event.

Full list of Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

High roll for sweet rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Skyscraper Blast Off rewards include a total of 3,440 Dice you can earn, along with five Sticker packs. High Roller and Mega Heist special events are located within the tournament at milestones four and eight. And the other two special events are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.

Milestones Tokens/Points Skyscraper Blast Off rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Skyscraper Blast Off rewards end?

The Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off tournament starts at 12pm CT on Feb. 5 and runs until around 11:58am CT on Feb. 6.

Is the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament worth playing

Skyscraper Blast Off leaderboard | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tournaments like Skyscraper Blast Off don’t offer anything special to players. Ranking up the leaderboard isn’t a top priority for me during these types of 24-hour tournaments. The solo event Cloud Cruisin adds value to Skyscraper Blast Off, though, as a Pickup token can randomly end up on a Railroad tile, essentially providing double rewards through a single tile.

How to play Skyscraper Blast Off in Monopoly GO

Skyscraper Blast Off tokens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Skyscraper Blast Off is to land on a Railroad tile. Hitting a Monopoly GO Railroad tile unlocks either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown, with Heists offering more tokens/points toward unlocking milestones in the Skyscraper Blast Off tournament.

Bank Heist Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Skyscraper Blast Off rewards