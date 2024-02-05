Category:
Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones

It's time to high roll.
Published: Feb 5, 2024 01:00 pm
Mr. Monopoly on space ship
The 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament structure returns through Skyscraper Blast Off, featuring 25 milestones, special events, and other rewards. 

Running alongside the Cloud Cruisin solo event to kick off the second week of February is the Skyscraper Blast Off tournament in Monopoly GO. It’s one of Scopely’s typical 24-hour tournaments where players can earn extra Dice and Stickers while focusing on the solo event. A new Golden Blitz is expected to drop later this week, and I’m keeping a lookout for the next Monopoly GO Partner event.

Full list of Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Woman riding a jet pack
The Skyscraper Blast Off rewards include a total of 3,440 Dice you can earn, along with five Sticker packs. High Roller and Mega Heist special events are located within the tournament at milestones four and eight. And the other two special events are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsSkyscraper Blast Off rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Skyscraper Blast Off rewards end?

The Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off tournament starts at 12pm CT on Feb. 5 and runs until around 11:58am CT on Feb. 6. 

Is the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament worth playing

Woman riding a jet pack
Tournaments like Skyscraper Blast Off don’t offer anything special to players. Ranking up the leaderboard isn’t a top priority for me during these types of 24-hour tournaments. The solo event Cloud Cruisin adds value to Skyscraper Blast Off, though, as a Pickup token can randomly end up on a Railroad tile, essentially providing double rewards through a single tile.

How to play Skyscraper Blast Off in Monopoly GO 

Woman riding a jet pack
The objective for Skyscraper Blast Off is to land on a Railroad tile. Hitting a Monopoly GO Railroad tile unlocks either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown, with Heists offering more tokens/points toward unlocking milestones in the Skyscraper Blast Off tournament. 

Bank Heist Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Skyscraper Blast Off rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.