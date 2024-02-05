Monopoly GO: All Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones

The 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament structure returns through Skyscraper Blast Off, featuring 25 milestones, special events, and other rewards.
Running alongside the Cloud Cruisin solo event to kick off the second week of February is the Skyscraper Blast Off tournament in Monopoly GO. It’s one of Scopely’s typical 24-hour tournaments where players can earn extra Dice and Stickers while focusing on the solo event. A new Golden Blitz is expected to drop later this week, and I’m keeping a lookout for the next Monopoly GO Partner event.
Full list of Skyscraper Blast Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Skyscraper Blast Off rewards include a total of 3,440 Dice you can earn, along with five Sticker packs. High Roller and Mega Heist special events are located within the tournament at milestones four and eight. And the other two special events are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Skyscraper Blast Off rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Skyscraper Blast Off rewards end?
The Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off tournament starts at 12pm CT on Feb. 5 and runs until around 11:58am CT on Feb. 6.
Is the Skyscraper Blast Off Monopoly GO tournament worth playing
Tournaments like Skyscraper Blast Off don’t offer anything special to players. Ranking up the leaderboard isn’t a top priority for me during these types of 24-hour tournaments. The solo event Cloud Cruisin adds value to Skyscraper Blast Off, though, as a Pickup token can randomly end up on a Railroad tile, essentially providing double rewards through a single tile.
How to play Skyscraper Blast Off in Monopoly GO
The objective for Skyscraper Blast Off is to land on a Railroad tile. Hitting a Monopoly GO Railroad tile unlocks either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown, with Heists offering more tokens/points toward unlocking milestones in the Skyscraper Blast Off tournament.
Bank Heist Skyscraper Blast Off rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Skyscraper Blast Off rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens