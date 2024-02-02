Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones

Score rewards from a two-day Monopoly GO tournament.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 01:00 pm
Two girls playing drums
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely has dropped a new 48-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Masquerade Madness, featuring rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Stickers

The Prize Machine event offering rewards through Peg-E tokens is ending on Feb. 2, with the two-day Monopoly GO tournament Masquerade Madness offering over 100 of the tokens. Running alongside the 48-hour tournament is the solo event Prize Parade, which also contains a large number of Peg-E tokens and a Carnival Coconut game piece token. Be sure to stock up on free Dice to increase the rolling multiplier to score all these sweet Monopoly GO rewards. 

Full list of Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Ms. Monopoly at masquerade party
High roll them Dice | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Masquerade Madness rewards earns you 3,960 Dice and 280 Peg-E tokens, along with four Sticker packs. Scopely skipped out on offering a Mega Heist through the Masquerade Madness rewards but there is one High Roller special event at milestone four. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsMasquerade Madness rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140100 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven13010 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine180150 Dice
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
12225175 Dice
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2270080 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

When does Masquerade Madness rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Masquerade Madness tournament will run for two days, starting at 12pm CT on Feb. 2 and ending around 11:58am CT on Feb. 4. 

Is playing Masquerade Madness worth the rewards?

Masquerade Scottie Shield
Masquerade Scottie Shield reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Peg-E tokens offered as rewards through the Masquerade Madness tournament, it is worth playing up to milestone 26. I recommend going after every Peg-E token possible, seeking to increase your total Dice count. And finishing at the top of the Masquerade Madness leaderboard will earn you a new Shield called Masquerade Scottie.

How to play Masquerade Madness tournament in Monopoly GO

Masquerade Madness how to play
Masquerade Madness how to play | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on Railroad tiles in Monopoly GO earns tokens/points for the Masquerade Madness tournament. Bank Heist mini-games offer more tokens/points than a Shutdown does.  The Masquerade Madness event has double tokens/points for a Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Masquerade Madness rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Masquerade Madness rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
