Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a new 48-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Masquerade Madness, featuring rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Stickers.

The Prize Machine event offering rewards through Peg-E tokens is ending on Feb. 2, with the two-day Monopoly GO tournament Masquerade Madness offering over 100 of the tokens. Running alongside the 48-hour tournament is the solo event Prize Parade, which also contains a large number of Peg-E tokens and a Carnival Coconut game piece token. Be sure to stock up on free Dice to increase the rolling multiplier to score all these sweet Monopoly GO rewards.

Full list of Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

High roll them Dice | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Masquerade Madness rewards earns you 3,960 Dice and 280 Peg-E tokens, along with four Sticker packs. Scopely skipped out on offering a Mega Heist through the Masquerade Madness rewards but there is one High Roller special event at milestone four.

Milestones Tokens/Points Masquerade Madness rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 100 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 130 10 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 700 80 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

When does Masquerade Madness rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Masquerade Madness tournament will run for two days, starting at 12pm CT on Feb. 2 and ending around 11:58am CT on Feb. 4.

Is playing Masquerade Madness worth the rewards?

Masquerade Scottie Shield reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Peg-E tokens offered as rewards through the Masquerade Madness tournament, it is worth playing up to milestone 26. I recommend going after every Peg-E token possible, seeking to increase your total Dice count. And finishing at the top of the Masquerade Madness leaderboard will earn you a new Shield called Masquerade Scottie.

How to play Masquerade Madness tournament in Monopoly GO

Masquerade Madness how to play | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on Railroad tiles in Monopoly GO earns tokens/points for the Masquerade Madness tournament. Bank Heist mini-games offer more tokens/points than a Shutdown does. The Masquerade Madness event has double tokens/points for a Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Masquerade Madness rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Masquerade Madness rewards