Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a new 48-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Masquerade Madness, featuring rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, and Stickers.
The Prize Machine event offering rewards through Peg-E tokens is ending on Feb. 2, with the two-day Monopoly GO tournament Masquerade Madness offering over 100 of the tokens. Running alongside the 48-hour tournament is the solo event Prize Parade, which also contains a large number of Peg-E tokens and a Carnival Coconut game piece token. Be sure to stock up on free Dice to increase the rolling multiplier to score all these sweet Monopoly GO rewards.
Full list of Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Masquerade Madness rewards earns you 3,960 Dice and 280 Peg-E tokens, along with four Sticker packs. Scopely skipped out on offering a Mega Heist through the Masquerade Madness rewards but there is one High Roller special event at milestone four.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Masquerade Madness rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|100 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|130
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When does Masquerade Madness rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Masquerade Madness tournament will run for two days, starting at 12pm CT on Feb. 2 and ending around 11:58am CT on Feb. 4.
Is playing Masquerade Madness worth the rewards?
With Peg-E tokens offered as rewards through the Masquerade Madness tournament, it is worth playing up to milestone 26. I recommend going after every Peg-E token possible, seeking to increase your total Dice count. And finishing at the top of the Masquerade Madness leaderboard will earn you a new Shield called Masquerade Scottie.
How to play Masquerade Madness tournament in Monopoly GO
Landing on Railroad tiles in Monopoly GO earns tokens/points for the Masquerade Madness tournament. Bank Heist mini-games offer more tokens/points than a Shutdown does. The Masquerade Madness event has double tokens/points for a Bank Heist.
Bank Heist Masquerade Madness rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Masquerade Madness rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens