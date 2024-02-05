Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones

Scopely is starting the week off with a two-day Monopoly GO solo event called Cloud Cruisin, featuring over 16,000 Dice as rewards across 42 milestones.

Recommended Videos

A 48-hour solo event called Cloud Cruisin kicks off a new week through Monopoly GO, showcasing Pickup tokens and 42 milestones packed with rewards. The two-day event is a great way to stock up on Dice. Scopely is also due to drop a Partner event soon in Monopoly GO, and another Golden Blitz should be on the horizon as well.

Full list of Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Rack up Cloud Cruisin rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards from the Cloud Cruisin solo event include a total of 16,135 Dice upon completion and nine Sticker packs, including two five-star packs. A High Roller special event located through milestone 22 can boost your multiplier back half of the Cloud Cruisin rewards. And there are two Rent Frenzy events if you’re short on cash.

Milestones Tokens/Points Cloud Cruisin rewards One Five Cash Two 10 15 Dice Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 80 125 Dice Five 15 Cash Six 20 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Seven 25 Cash Eight 150 225 Dice Nine 25 Cash 10 30 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 11 35 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 Dice 14 45 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 Dice 18 60 Cash 19 70 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1,000 Dice 22 100 High Roller for 15 minutes 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 Dice 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 Dice 27 250 Cash 28 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 29 225 Cash Grab for five minutes 30 2,200 1,800 Dice 31 300 Cash 32 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 3,750 Dice 35 600 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 36 700 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 37 800 500 Dice 38 3,500 Cash 39 900 550 Dice 40 1,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 6,500 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin rewards end?

You can unlock milestones and collect rewards through the Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin solo event, starting on Feb. 5 at 10am CT through Feb. 7 at around 9:58am CT.

Are the Cloud Cruisin rewards worth playing the Monopoly GO event?

Between the Cloud Cruisin rewards and the game requiring you to land on a Pickup token over other strategies, I think the solo event is worth playing. My goal is to stock up on Dice while getting Stickers that I need to complete albums through the four and five-star packs.

How to play the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly GO

Land on a spaceship token | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cloud Cruisin solo event has a Pickup objective. Much like Shield tokens randomly placed around the Monopoly GO board, Pickup tokens randomly appear on tiles around the board. Landing on a tile with a Pickup token earns you points toward unlocking milestones within the Cloud Cruisin event.

Pickup tokens within the Cloud Cruisin solo event resemble a spaceship or a large ring on the Monopoly GO tile. Landing on a Pickup token is worth two points toward unlocking rewards behind milestones.