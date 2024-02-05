Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones

Stock up on rewards through a two-day event.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 10:00 am
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely is starting the week off with a two-day Monopoly GO solo event called Cloud Cruisin, featuring over 16,000 Dice as rewards across 42 milestones

Recommended Videos

A 48-hour solo event called Cloud Cruisin kicks off a new week through Monopoly GO, showcasing Pickup tokens and 42 milestones packed with rewards. The two-day event is a great way to stock up on Dice. Scopely is also due to drop a Partner event soon in Monopoly GO, and another Golden Blitz should be on the horizon as well. 

Full list of Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly is space car
Rack up Cloud Cruisin rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards from the Cloud Cruisin solo event include a total of 16,135 Dice upon completion and nine Sticker packs, including two five-star packs. A High Roller special event located through milestone 22 can boost your multiplier back half of the Cloud Cruisin rewards. And there are two Rent Frenzy events if you’re short on cash.

MilestonesTokens/PointsCloud Cruisin rewards
OneFiveCash
Two1015 Dice
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four80125 Dice
Five15Cash
Six20Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Seven25Cash
Eight150225 Dice
Nine25Cash
1030Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1135Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1240Cash
13425570 Dice
1445Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1550Cash
1655Cash
17800850 Dice
1860Cash
1970Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
2080Cash
211,0001,000 Dice
22100High Roller for 15 minutes
23120Cash
24130120 Dice
25700Cash
26150130 Dice
27250Cash
28200Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
29225Cash Grab for five minutes
302,2001,800 Dice
31300Cash
32400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
33500Cash
344,5003,750 Dice
35600Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
36700Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
37800500 Dice
383,500Cash
39900550 Dice
401,000Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
411,100Cash
426,5006,500 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin rewards end?

You can unlock milestones and collect rewards through the Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin solo event, starting on Feb. 5 at 10am CT through Feb. 7 at around 9:58am CT.

Are the Cloud Cruisin rewards worth playing the Monopoly GO event?

Between the Cloud Cruisin rewards and the game requiring you to land on a Pickup token over other strategies, I think the solo event is worth playing. My goal is to stock up on Dice while getting Stickers that I need to complete albums through the four and five-star packs. 

How to play the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly is space car
Land on a spaceship token | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cloud Cruisin solo event has a Pickup objective. Much like Shield tokens randomly placed around the Monopoly GO board, Pickup tokens randomly appear on tiles around the board. Landing on a tile with a Pickup token earns you points toward unlocking milestones within the Cloud Cruisin event. 

Pickup tokens within the Cloud Cruisin solo event resemble a spaceship or a large ring on the Monopoly GO tile. Landing on a Pickup token is worth two points toward unlocking rewards behind milestones.

related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones
Western figures hanging around Monopoly GO board
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones
Two girls playing drums
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
A Monopoly GO montage showing Peg-E on the left and Mr. Monopoly as Santa on the right.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones
The Prize Parade event logo on a gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones
Western figures hanging around Monopoly GO board
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Samba Showdown rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones
Two girls playing drums
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Masquerade Madness rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
A Monopoly GO montage showing Peg-E on the left and Mr. Monopoly as Santa on the right.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones
The Prize Parade event logo on a gradient background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Prize Parade rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.