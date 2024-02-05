Monopoly GO: All Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones

Scopely is starting the week off with a two-day Monopoly GO solo event called Cloud Cruisin, featuring over 16,000 Dice as rewards across 42 milestones.
A 48-hour solo event called Cloud Cruisin kicks off a new week through Monopoly GO, showcasing Pickup tokens and 42 milestones packed with rewards. The two-day event is a great way to stock up on Dice. Scopely is also due to drop a Partner event soon in Monopoly GO, and another Golden Blitz should be on the horizon as well.
Full list of Cloud Cruisin rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Rewards from the Cloud Cruisin solo event include a total of 16,135 Dice upon completion and nine Sticker packs, including two five-star packs. A High Roller special event located through milestone 22 can boost your multiplier back half of the Cloud Cruisin rewards. And there are two Rent Frenzy events if you’re short on cash.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Cloud Cruisin rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|10
|15 Dice
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|80
|125 Dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Seven
|25
|Cash
|Eight
|150
|225 Dice
|Nine
|25
|Cash
|10
|30
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|11
|35
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|425
|570 Dice
|14
|45
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|15
|50
|Cash
|16
|55
|Cash
|17
|800
|850 Dice
|18
|60
|Cash
|19
|70
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|20
|80
|Cash
|21
|1,000
|1,000 Dice
|22
|100
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|120 Dice
|25
|700
|Cash
|26
|150
|130 Dice
|27
|250
|Cash
|28
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|29
|225
|Cash Grab for five minutes
|30
|2,200
|1,800 Dice
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|4,500
|3,750 Dice
|35
|600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|36
|700
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|37
|800
|500 Dice
|38
|3,500
|Cash
|39
|900
|550 Dice
|40
|1,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|41
|1,100
|Cash
|42
|6,500
|6,500 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin rewards end?
You can unlock milestones and collect rewards through the Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin solo event, starting on Feb. 5 at 10am CT through Feb. 7 at around 9:58am CT.
Are the Cloud Cruisin rewards worth playing the Monopoly GO event?
Between the Cloud Cruisin rewards and the game requiring you to land on a Pickup token over other strategies, I think the solo event is worth playing. My goal is to stock up on Dice while getting Stickers that I need to complete albums through the four and five-star packs.
How to play the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly GO
The Cloud Cruisin solo event has a Pickup objective. Much like Shield tokens randomly placed around the Monopoly GO board, Pickup tokens randomly appear on tiles around the board. Landing on a tile with a Pickup token earns you points toward unlocking milestones within the Cloud Cruisin event.
Pickup tokens within the Cloud Cruisin solo event resemble a spaceship or a large ring on the Monopoly GO tile. Landing on a Pickup token is worth two points toward unlocking rewards behind milestones.