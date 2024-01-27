Monopoly GO: All Cattle Chasers rewards and milestones

Scopely dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament on Jan. 27 called Cattle Chasers, featuring 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs.

Running alongside the Lasso Loops event in Monopoly GO is a 24-hour tournament called Cattle Chasers. It’s a standard tournament with no additional rewards like token game pieces, Shields, or emojis at the time of writing. Events like Jungle Treasures are over, and players like myself are waiting for the next Golden Blitz.

Full Cattle Chasers rewards in Monopoly GO

The total Dice you can earn from the Monopoly GO Cattle Chasers rewards is 3,440, along with five Sticker packs. The special event High Roller drops in at milestone four, and Mega Heist is at milestone eight.

Milestones Tokens/Points Cattle Chasers rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When does Monopoly GO Cattle Chasers end?

The Cattle Chasers tournament will run for 24 hours, ending on Jan. 28 at 12pm CT. And don’t be surprised if the same tournament returns in a couple of days with new milestones and rewards.

How to play Cattle Chasers in Monopoly GO

Like most tournaments in Monopoly GO, Cattle Chasers requires you to land on a Railroad tile. Mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown trigger after you land on a Railroad tile, offering points/tokens that are dependent on how well you play the mini-game. Bank Heists offer better rewards than Shutdowns, and always chase the Mega Heist as it offers the most.