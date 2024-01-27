Monopoly GO: All Cattle Chasers rewards and milestones

Ride a tournament for one day.

Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Capatilist Crunch rewards

Scopely dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament on Jan. 27 called Cattle Chasers, featuring 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. 

Running alongside the Lasso Loops event in Monopoly GO is a 24-hour tournament called Cattle Chasers. It’s a standard tournament with no additional rewards like token game pieces, Shields, or emojis at the time of writing. Events like Jungle Treasures are over, and players like myself are waiting for the next Golden Blitz

Full Cattle Chasers rewards in Monopoly GO

The total Dice you can earn from the Monopoly GO Cattle Chasers rewards is 3,440, along with five Sticker packs. The special event High Roller drops in at milestone four, and Mega Heist is at milestone eight. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsCattle Chasers rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When does Monopoly GO Cattle Chasers end?

The Cattle Chasers tournament will run for 24 hours, ending on Jan. 28 at 12pm CT. And don’t be surprised if the same tournament returns in a couple of days with new milestones and rewards. 

How to play Cattle Chasers in Monopoly GO

Like most tournaments in Monopoly GO, Cattle Chasers requires you to land on a Railroad tile. Mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown trigger after you land on a Railroad tile, offering points/tokens that are dependent on how well you play the mini-game. Bank Heists offer better rewards than Shutdowns, and always chase the Mega Heist as it offers the most. 

