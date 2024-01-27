Monopoly GO: All Cattle Chasers rewards and milestones

Scopely dropped a new Monopoly GO tournament on Jan. 27 called Cattle Chasers, featuring 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs.
Running alongside the Lasso Loops event in Monopoly GO is a 24-hour tournament called Cattle Chasers. It’s a standard tournament with no additional rewards like token game pieces, Shields, or emojis at the time of writing. Events like Jungle Treasures are over, and players like myself are waiting for the next Golden Blitz.
Full Cattle Chasers rewards in Monopoly GO
The total Dice you can earn from the Monopoly GO Cattle Chasers rewards is 3,440, along with five Sticker packs. The special event High Roller drops in at milestone four, and Mega Heist is at milestone eight.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Cattle Chasers rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When does Monopoly GO Cattle Chasers end?
The Cattle Chasers tournament will run for 24 hours, ending on Jan. 28 at 12pm CT. And don’t be surprised if the same tournament returns in a couple of days with new milestones and rewards.
How to play Cattle Chasers in Monopoly GO
Like most tournaments in Monopoly GO, Cattle Chasers requires you to land on a Railroad tile. Mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown trigger after you land on a Railroad tile, offering points/tokens that are dependent on how well you play the mini-game. Bank Heists offer better rewards than Shutdowns, and always chase the Mega Heist as it offers the most.