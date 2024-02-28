Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Leap Year Race rewards and milestones

Finally, a generous tournament.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 01:00 pm
A picture of the Leap Year Race logo on a cartoony street background.
Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports

After the quick Feb Frenzy tournament, Leap Year Race is coming to Monopoly GO. It offers twice as many dice rewards as the last event and a very helpful 25-minute High Roller bonus to increase your points. Here is our complete guide on Leap Year Race.

Recommended Videos

In the Leap Year Race, just like in other Monopoly GO tournaments, you aim to land on Railroad squares to get points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players. The better you do, the more points you get. These points then help you reach milestones that give you rewards like free diceSticker Packs, bonus events, and Cash.

Full list of Leap Year Race rewards in Monopoly GO

The Leap Year Race tournament consists of 30 milestone rewards you can get by earning points up to 28,930. After this, the points you collect won’t get you more rewards but will still boost your position on the leaderboards. That’s where your score is rated against your friends and other players, with the highest-ranking players awarded extra prizes. Here’s everything up for grabs in Leap Year Race, including a look at what’s in each milestone and leaderboard prizes.

  • 6,990 dice
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • 10 Cash rewards
  • 25 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Cash Grab
  • 10 minutes of Rent Frenzy
MilestoneEvent PointsLeap Year Race rewards
15035 dice
24010-minute Rent Frenzy
3105Cash
413085 dice
5120Green Sticker Pack (one star)
6175Five-minute High Roller
7250170 dice
8300Cash
9275200 dice
10370Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
11450Cash
12500Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
13550350 dice
14510Cash
15560Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
16620350 dice
1766015-minute Cash Grab
18740Cash
19875500 dice
201,100Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
211,200Cash
22900Cash
231,500900 dice
241,00020-minute High Roller
252,000Cash
262,2501,200 dice
272,300Cash
282,7001,400
293,200Cash
303,5001,800

All Leap Year Race extra leaderboard rewards

Final placementLeap Year Race Leaderboard Rewards
First place850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
Ninth place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place25 dice, Cash
12th place25 dice, Cash
13th place25 dice, Cash
14th place25 dice, Cash
15th place25 dice, Cash
16th to 100th placeCash
21st to 50th placeCash
related content
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 28, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 28, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 28, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.