All Monopoly GO Leap Year Race rewards and milestones

After the quick Feb Frenzy tournament, Leap Year Race is coming to Monopoly GO. It offers twice as many dice rewards as the last event and a very helpful 25-minute High Roller bonus to increase your points. Here is our complete guide on Leap Year Race.

In the Leap Year Race, just like in other Monopoly GO tournaments, you aim to land on Railroad squares to get points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players. The better you do, the more points you get. These points then help you reach milestones that give you rewards like free dice, Sticker Packs, bonus events, and Cash.

Full list of Leap Year Race rewards in Monopoly GO

The Leap Year Race tournament consists of 30 milestone rewards you can get by earning points up to 28,930. After this, the points you collect won’t get you more rewards but will still boost your position on the leaderboards. That’s where your score is rated against your friends and other players, with the highest-ranking players awarded extra prizes. Here’s everything up for grabs in Leap Year Race, including a look at what’s in each milestone and leaderboard prizes.

6,990 dice

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

10 Cash rewards

25 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Cash Grab

10 minutes of Rent Frenzy

Milestone Event Points Leap Year Race rewards 1 50 35 dice 2 40 10-minute Rent Frenzy 3 105 Cash 4 130 85 dice 5 120 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 6 175 Five-minute High Roller 7 250 170 dice 8 300 Cash 9 275 200 dice 10 370 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 11 450 Cash 12 500 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 13 550 350 dice 14 510 Cash 15 560 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 16 620 350 dice 17 660 15-minute Cash Grab 18 740 Cash 19 875 500 dice 20 1,100 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 21 1,200 Cash 22 900 Cash 23 1,500 900 dice 24 1,000 20-minute High Roller 25 2,000 Cash 26 2,250 1,200 dice 27 2,300 Cash 28 2,700 1,400 29 3,200 Cash 30 3,500 1,800

All Leap Year Race extra leaderboard rewards