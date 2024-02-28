All Monopoly GO Leap Year Race rewards and milestones

After the quick Feb Frenzy tournament, Leap Year Race is coming to Monopoly GO. It offers twice as many dice rewards as the last event and a very helpful 25-minute High Roller bonus to increase your points. Here is our complete guide on Leap Year Race.
In the Leap Year Race, just like in other Monopoly GO tournaments, you aim to land on Railroad squares to get points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players. The better you do, the more points you get. These points then help you reach milestones that give you rewards like free dice, Sticker Packs, bonus events, and Cash.
Full list of Leap Year Race rewards in Monopoly GO
The Leap Year Race tournament consists of 30 milestone rewards you can get by earning points up to 28,930. After this, the points you collect won’t get you more rewards but will still boost your position on the leaderboards. That’s where your score is rated against your friends and other players, with the highest-ranking players awarded extra prizes. Here’s everything up for grabs in Leap Year Race, including a look at what’s in each milestone and leaderboard prizes.
- 6,990 dice
- One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- 10 Cash rewards
- 25 minutes of High Roller
- 15 minutes of Cash Grab
- 10 minutes of Rent Frenzy
|Milestone
|Event Points
|Leap Year Race rewards
|1
|50
|35 dice
|2
|40
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|3
|105
|Cash
|4
|130
|85 dice
|5
|120
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|6
|175
|Five-minute High Roller
|7
|250
|170 dice
|8
|300
|Cash
|9
|275
|200 dice
|10
|370
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|
|11
|450
|Cash
|12
|500
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|13
|550
|350 dice
|14
|510
|Cash
|15
|560
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|16
|620
|350 dice
|17
|660
|15-minute Cash Grab
|18
|740
|Cash
|19
|875
|500 dice
|20
|1,100
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|
|21
|1,200
|Cash
|22
|900
|Cash
|23
|1,500
|900 dice
|24
|1,000
|20-minute High Roller
|25
|2,000
|Cash
|26
|2,250
|1,200 dice
|27
|2,300
|Cash
|28
|2,700
|1,400
|29
|3,200
|Cash
|30
|3,500
|1,800
All Leap Year Race extra leaderboard rewards
|Final placement
|Leap Year Race Leaderboard Rewards
|First place
|850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|25 dice, Cash
|12th place
|25 dice, Cash
|13th place
|25 dice, Cash
|14th place
|25 dice, Cash
|15th place
|25 dice, Cash
|16th to 100th place
|Cash
|21st to 50th place
|Cash