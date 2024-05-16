Is Monopoly Go’s airplane mode trick patched?

The airplane mode trick allows players to manipulate dice rolls in Monopoly Go via a loophole in the game’s connection to the server. Most recently, players who mastered the Monopoly Go airplane mode glitch reported instances of it not working, making everyone wonder, did Scopely fix it?

Speaking from personal experience, using the airplane mode trick in Monopoly Go was no walk in the park. It demanded precise timing, with even a split second delay or advance in turning on airplane mode potentially leading to an unwanted roll. As someone who doesn’t have the fastest fingers for mobile gaming, I often found it challenging to execute the trick consistently.

Is the Airplane Mode glitch gone in Monopoly Go?

Dices were meant to be finite, but we aren’t ready for this reality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, there’s a strong possibility the airplane mode trick isn’t working anymore in Monopoly Go. There have been increasing reports from players across the Monopoly Go community who can no longer manipulate dice rolls through this method, indicating that Scopely could have fixed the airplane mode trick in Monopoly Go.

I recently tried to use the airplane mode trick myself and wasn’t successful. It’s important to note that even before these reports surfaced, I wasn’t always able to reliably execute the trick. However, the recent surge in failed attempts suggests a more fundamental change on Scopely’s end. Cracking down on the airplane mode exploit has been a topic of discussion for a while now, and it seems like Scopely might be finally taking action.

According to discussions within the Monopoly Go community, the fix seems to be rolling out in phases. Comments suggest an IP-based implementation, where a portion of the player base has received the fix while others haven’t. Whether this fix will be rolled out to everyone remains to be seen.

