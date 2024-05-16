Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Image via Scopely
Category:
Monopoly Go

Is Monopoly Go’s airplane mode trick patched?

Dice collectors are in shambles.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 16, 2024 04:37 pm

The airplane mode trick allows players to manipulate dice rolls in Monopoly Go via a loophole in the game’s connection to the server. Most recently, players who mastered the Monopoly Go airplane mode glitch reported instances of it not working, making everyone wonder, did Scopely fix it?

Speaking from personal experience, using the airplane mode trick in Monopoly Go was no walk in the park. It demanded precise timing, with even a split second delay or advance in turning on airplane mode potentially leading to an unwanted roll. As someone who doesn’t have the fastest fingers for mobile gaming, I often found it challenging to execute the trick consistently.

Is the Airplane Mode glitch gone in Monopoly Go?

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie rolling Dice on Monopoly GO board
Dices were meant to be finite, but we aren’t ready for this reality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, there’s a strong possibility the airplane mode trick isn’t working anymore in Monopoly Go. There have been increasing reports from players across the Monopoly Go community who can no longer manipulate dice rolls through this method, indicating that Scopely could have fixed the airplane mode trick in Monopoly Go.

I recently tried to use the airplane mode trick myself and wasn’t successful. It’s important to note that even before these reports surfaced, I wasn’t always able to reliably execute the trick. However, the recent surge in failed attempts suggests a more fundamental change on Scopely’s end. Cracking down on the airplane mode exploit has been a topic of discussion for a while now, and it seems like Scopely might be finally taking action.

According to discussions within the Monopoly Go community, the fix seems to be rolling out in phases. Comments suggest an IP-based implementation, where a portion of the player base has received the fix while others haven’t. Whether this fix will be rolled out to everyone remains to be seen.

related content
Read Article Monopoly GO event today: Circuit Champs, May 16 to 17
MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO event today: Circuit Champs, May 16 to 17
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Scrap Yard Riches rewards and milestones (May 16)
"Scrap Yard Riches" written over a background of junk
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Scrap Yard Riches rewards and milestones (May 16)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Robo Partners rewards and best strategy
The Robo Partners logo in Monopoly GO on a yellow, white, and blue background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Robo Partners rewards and best strategy
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 16, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.