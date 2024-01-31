The Bird Watching tournament in Monopoly GO is now live. It offers rewards like free dice rolls, more Sticker Packs, and special Peg-E Tokens used on the ongoing Prize Drop event. The tournament lasts 24 hours and ends on Feb. 1 at 12pm CT.
Bird Watching is a Monopoly GO tournament where you play against friends or others to get high scores by collecting Bird tokens. You earn points and rewards by playing the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames on Railroad squares. Everyone gets prizes as they score points, but if you’re one of the top scorers among your friends, you get extra rewards from the leaderboards. These include lots of free dice and special Sticker Packs.
Bird Watching Monopoly GO rewards – Full milestones list
In the Bird Watching tournament, you can win big rewards. You can get 3,110 dice, 280 Peg-E Tokens, sticker packs in four, three, two, and one stars, and Cash prizes. You can also get special event bonuses like 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy, 15 minutes of Cash Grab, and five minutes of High Roller, which increase the return on your dice rolls.
Here’s the complete list of Bird Watching milestone rewards:
|Level
|Reward
|Points Required
|1
|35 Dice
|50
|2
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|40
|3
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|80
|4
|5 minutes of High Roller
|120
|5
|100 Dice
|140
|6
|Cash
|130
|7
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|130
|8
|Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)
|160
|9
|150 Dice
|180
|10
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|200
|11
|Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars)
|250
|12
|175 Dice
|225
|13
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|275
|14
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
|300
|15
|275 Dice
|400
|16
|Cash
|375
|17
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|425
|18
|Cash
|500
|19
|400 Dice
|600
|20
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|650
|21
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)
|550
|22
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|700
|23
|Cash
|800
|24
|675 Dice
|1,000
|25
|Cash
|900
|26
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|1,300
|27
|Cash
|1,500
|28
|15-minute Cash Grab
|1,600
|29
|Cash
|1,800
|30
|1,300 Dice
|2,000
Bird Watching Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards
You can win extra prizes if you use many dice in Monopoly GO’s Bird Watching and rank high on the leaderboards. Here are the additional rewards you can get based on your final position when the event ends:
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|2,500 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|1,200 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|800 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|450 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|350 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|12th place
|150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|13th place
|100 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|14th place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|15th place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|16th to 20th place
|50 dice, Cash
|21st to 50th place
|Cash