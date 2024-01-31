Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO’s Bird Watching event rewards and milestones

A new tournament with some great Peg-E Token rewards.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jan 31, 2024 03:03 pm
The logo of Bird Watching in Monopoly GO on a blue skies background.
Image via Scopely.

The Bird Watching tournament in Monopoly GO is now live. It offers rewards like free dice rolls, more Sticker Packs, and special Peg-E Tokens used on the ongoing Prize Drop event. The tournament lasts 24 hours and ends on Feb. 1 at 12pm CT.

Bird Watching is a Monopoly GO tournament where you play against friends or others to get high scores by collecting Bird tokens. You earn points and rewards by playing the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames on Railroad squares. Everyone gets prizes as they score points, but if you’re one of the top scorers among your friends, you get extra rewards from the leaderboards. These include lots of free dice and special Sticker Packs.

Bird Watching Monopoly GO rewards – Full milestones list

In the Bird Watching tournament, you can win big rewards. You can get 3,110 dice, 280 Peg-E Tokens, sticker packs in four, three, two, and one stars, and Cash prizes. You can also get special event bonuses like 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy, 15 minutes of Cash Grab, and five minutes of High Roller, which increase the return on your dice rolls.

Here’s the complete list of Bird Watching milestone rewards:

LevelRewardPoints Required
135 Dice50
2Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)40
35 Peg-E Tokens80
45 minutes of High Roller120
5100 Dice140
6Cash130
710 Peg-E Tokens130
8Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars)160
9150 Dice180
1015 Peg-E Tokens200
11Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars) 250
12175 Dice225
1320 Peg-E Tokens275
14Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)300
15275 Dice400
16Cash375
1750 Peg-E Tokens425
18Cash500
19400 Dice600
2025-minute Rent Frenzy650
21Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars)550
2280 Peg-E Tokens700
23Cash800
24675 Dice1,000
25Cash900
26100 Peg-E Tokens1,300
27Cash1,500
2815-minute Cash Grab1,600
29Cash1,800
301,300 Dice2,000

Bird Watching Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards

You can win extra prizes if you use many dice in Monopoly GO’s Bird Watching and rank high on the leaderboards. Here are the additional rewards you can get based on your final position when the event ends:

Final placementRewards
First place2,500 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
Second place1,200 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
Third place800 dice, Cash, Five-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place450 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place350 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
10th place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
12th place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
13th place100 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
14th place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
15th place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
16th to 20th place50 dice, Cash
21st to 50th placeCash
You can earn these rewards in Monopoly GO by playing the Bird Watching tournament. If you’re looking for more prizes, consider playing in the Rodeo Riders event. We’re still waiting for the next partner event to start, but there’s no set date for its arrival yet.
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.