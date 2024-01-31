The Bird Watching tournament in Monopoly GO is now live. It offers rewards like free dice rolls, more Sticker Packs, and special Peg-E Tokens used on the ongoing Prize Drop event. The tournament lasts 24 hours and ends on Feb. 1 at 12pm CT.

Bird Watching is a Monopoly GO tournament where you play against friends or others to get high scores by collecting Bird tokens. You earn points and rewards by playing the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames on Railroad squares. Everyone gets prizes as they score points, but if you’re one of the top scorers among your friends, you get extra rewards from the leaderboards. These include lots of free dice and special Sticker Packs.

Bird Watching Monopoly GO rewards – Full milestones list

In the Bird Watching tournament, you can win big rewards. You can get 3,110 dice, 280 Peg-E Tokens, sticker packs in four, three, two, and one stars, and Cash prizes. You can also get special event bonuses like 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy, 15 minutes of Cash Grab, and five minutes of High Roller, which increase the return on your dice rolls.

Here’s the complete list of Bird Watching milestone rewards:

Level Reward Points Required 1 35 Dice 50 2 Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 40 3 5 Peg-E Tokens 80 4 5 minutes of High Roller 120 5 100 Dice 140 6 Cash 130 7 10 Peg-E Tokens 130 8 Orange Sticker Pack (2 Stars) 160 9 150 Dice 180 10 15 Peg-E Tokens 200 11 Pink Sticker Pack (3 Stars) 250 12 175 Dice 225 13 20 Peg-E Tokens 275 14 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars) 300 15 275 Dice 400 16 Cash 375 17 50 Peg-E Tokens 425 18 Cash 500 19 400 Dice 600 20 25-minute Rent Frenzy 650 21 Blue Sticker Pack (4 Stars) 550 22 80 Peg-E Tokens 700 23 Cash 800 24 675 Dice 1,000 25 Cash 900 26 100 Peg-E Tokens 1,300 27 Cash 1,500 28 15-minute Cash Grab 1,600 29 Cash 1,800 30 1,300 Dice 2,000

Bird Watching Monopoly GO leaderboard rewards

You can win extra prizes if you use many dice in Monopoly GO’s Bird Watching and rank high on the leaderboards. Here are the additional rewards you can get based on your final position when the event ends: