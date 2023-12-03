All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones listed

Take on your opponents for awesome prizes.

The Monopoly man with his dog hanging up decorations on a Christmas tree in Monopoly GO.
Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers event has begun with plenty of prizes and rewards available for all to earn just by playing.

This event runs through to Dec. 3 and both your milestone level and your placement in each game will net you tokens and prizes including Cash, Sticker Packs, dice rolls, and heaps more. Here’s the full list of milestone rewards and tournament items for the Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers event.

Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones

Alongside rewards for your placement during the Toy Soldiers tournament, you’ll also score points and progress through each of the event’s milestones as you level up.

Below you’ll find the milestone levels, the points required to reach each level, and the reward you’ll unlock at each stop on your way to level 25.

LevelPoints requiredRewards
ZeroFiveUnlock Tournament
One5540 dice
Two95Sticker Pack
Three18570 dice
Four3155-minute High Roller event
Five42580 dice
Six575Cash
Seven775Two-Star Sticker Pack
Eight1,02515-minute Mega Heist event
Nine1,250Three-Star Sticker Pack
101,525175 dice
111,825Cash
122,225Two-Star Sticker Pack
132,600250 dice
143,025Cash
153,52520-minute Rent Frenzy
164,125375 dice
174,675Two-Star Sticker Pack
185,375Cash
196,175500 dice
207,175Cash
218,075Cash
229,375750 dice
2310,87515-minute Cash Grab event
2412,675Cash
2514,6751,200 dice

Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers event tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placementRewards
First1,500 dice, 464 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Second800 dice, 232 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Third600 dice, 174 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Fourth500 dice, 145 million Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
Fifth400 dice, 116 million Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
Sixth350 dice, 87 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Seventh300 dice, 72.5 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Eighth250 dice, 72.5 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Ninth200 dice, 58 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
10th200 dice, 58 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, 29 million Cash
16th to 50th5.8 million Cash

How to score points in Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers

Just like in the Snowy Creations event, you’ll want to land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to increase your points and token counts. Be sure to make great use of your dice multipliers as you approach Railroads and focus on taking on players who don’t have shields when in Showdown.

You earn tokens in Toy Soldiers by playing:

Shutdown

  • Successful hit – +4 Tokens
  • Blocked hit – +2 Tokens

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist – +4 Tokens
  • Large Heist – +6 Tokens
  • Bankrupt – +8 Tokens

Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: [email protected]

