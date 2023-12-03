All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones listed

Take on your opponents for awesome prizes.

Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers event has begun with plenty of prizes and rewards available for all to earn just by playing.

This event runs through to Dec. 3 and both your milestone level and your placement in each game will net you tokens and prizes including Cash, Sticker Packs, dice rolls, and heaps more. Here’s the full list of milestone rewards and tournament items for the Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers event.

Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones

Alongside rewards for your placement during the Toy Soldiers tournament, you’ll also score points and progress through each of the event’s milestones as you level up.

Below you’ll find the milestone levels, the points required to reach each level, and the reward you’ll unlock at each stop on your way to level 25.

Level Points required Rewards Zero Five Unlock Tournament One 55 40 dice Two 95 Sticker Pack Three 185 70 dice Four 315 5-minute High Roller event Five 425 80 dice Six 575 Cash Seven 775 Two-Star Sticker Pack Eight 1,025 15-minute Mega Heist event Nine 1,250 Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 1,525 175 dice 11 1,825 Cash 12 2,225 Two-Star Sticker Pack 13 2,600 250 dice 14 3,025 Cash 15 3,525 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 4,125 375 dice 17 4,675 Two-Star Sticker Pack 18 5,375 Cash 19 6,175 500 dice 20 7,175 Cash 21 8,075 Cash 22 9,375 750 dice 23 10,875 15-minute Cash Grab event 24 12,675 Cash 25 14,675 1,200 dice

Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers event tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placement Rewards First 1,500 dice, 464 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Second 800 dice, 232 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Third 600 dice, 174 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Fourth 500 dice, 145 million Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack Fifth 400 dice, 116 million Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack Sixth 350 dice, 87 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Seventh 300 dice, 72.5 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Eighth 250 dice, 72.5 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Ninth 200 dice, 58 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack 10th 200 dice, 58 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, 29 million Cash 16th to 50th 5.8 million Cash

How to score points in Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers

Just like in the Snowy Creations event, you’ll want to land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to increase your points and token counts. Be sure to make great use of your dice multipliers as you approach Railroads and focus on taking on players who don’t have shields when in Showdown.

You earn tokens in Toy Soldiers by playing:

Shutdown

Successful hit – +4 Tokens

Blocked hit – +2 Tokens

Bank Heist