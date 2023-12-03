All Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones listed

Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers event has begun with plenty of prizes and rewards available for all to earn just by playing.
This event runs through to Dec. 3 and both your milestone level and your placement in each game will net you tokens and prizes including Cash, Sticker Packs, dice rolls, and heaps more. Here’s the full list of milestone rewards and tournament items for the Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers event.
Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers tournament rewards and milestones
Alongside rewards for your placement during the Toy Soldiers tournament, you’ll also score points and progress through each of the event’s milestones as you level up.
Below you’ll find the milestone levels, the points required to reach each level, and the reward you’ll unlock at each stop on your way to level 25.
|Level
|Points required
|Rewards
|Zero
|Five
|Unlock Tournament
|One
|55
|40 dice
|Two
|95
|Sticker Pack
|Three
|185
|70 dice
|Four
|315
|5-minute High Roller event
|Five
|425
|80 dice
|Six
|575
|Cash
|Seven
|775
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|Eight
|1,025
|15-minute Mega Heist event
|Nine
|1,250
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|1,525
|175 dice
|11
|1,825
|Cash
|12
|2,225
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|2,600
|250 dice
|14
|3,025
|Cash
|15
|3,525
|20-minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|4,125
|375 dice
|17
|4,675
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|18
|5,375
|Cash
|19
|6,175
|500 dice
|20
|7,175
|Cash
|21
|8,075
|Cash
|22
|9,375
|750 dice
|23
|10,875
|15-minute Cash Grab event
|24
|12,675
|Cash
|25
|14,675
|1,200 dice
Monopoly GO Toy Soldiers event tournament leaderboard rewards
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First
|1,500 dice, 464 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
|Second
|800 dice, 232 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
|Third
|600 dice, 174 million Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth
|500 dice, 145 million Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth
|400 dice, 116 million Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth
|350 dice, 87 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh
|300 dice, 72.5 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth
|250 dice, 72.5 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|Ninth
|200 dice, 58 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|10th
|200 dice, 58 million Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
|11th to 15th place
|50 dice, 29 million Cash
|16th to 50th
|5.8 million Cash
How to score points in Monopoly GO’s Toy Soldiers
Just like in the Snowy Creations event, you’ll want to land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to increase your points and token counts. Be sure to make great use of your dice multipliers as you approach Railroads and focus on taking on players who don’t have shields when in Showdown.
You earn tokens in Toy Soldiers by playing:
Shutdown
- Successful hit – +4 Tokens
- Blocked hit – +2 Tokens
Bank Heist
- Small Heist – +4 Tokens
- Large Heist – +6 Tokens
- Bankrupt – +8 Tokens