Prepare to crush the competition and stack up rewards in Snowy Creations.

The latest Snowy Creations event in Monopoly GO has started, offering an array of rewards including heaps of dice, abundant cash, and Sticker Packs for the new Heartfelt Holidays album. This event runs from Dec. 1 to 3 at 12pm CT.

As in other tournaments, your goal is to roll dice to land on Railroad tiles to play minigames against your friends and random Monopoly GO players. The better your results are during Shutdowns and Bank Heists, the more Tokens you earn and the higher you place on the leaderboards. To make the leaderboard, the game compares your progress with that of your friends, and from time to time, you will have to roll some dice to maintain your standings.

All Monopoly GO Snowy Creations tournament rewards and milestones

Here’s the in-progress list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO’s Snowy Creations tournament:

Milestone Tokens required Rewards 1 5 Snowman Unlock Tournament 2 TBD 110 dice 3 TBD Cash 4 TBD 5-minute High Roller event 5 TBD 80 dice, Cash 6 TBD 800 Dice 7 TBD 2-Star Sticker Pack 8 TBD 4-Star Sticker Pack 9 TBD Cash 10 TBD 15-minute High Roller event 11 TBD 20-minute Mega Heist event 12 TBD 25-minute Rent Frenzy event 13 TBD 4-Star Sticker Pack 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 TBD 1,200 dice (Grand prize)

All Snowy Creations tournament leaderboard rewards

In Snowy Creations, you receive additional rewards for your performance as you compete with friends and some random Monopoly GO players. Here’s what you get based on your placement when the event ends:

Final placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

How to score points in Snowy Creations

In Monopoly GO’s Snowy Creations tournament, you must land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players to score points and earn tokens. The better your results are in these minigames, the more tokens you earn. Multipliers also affect the number of tournament tokens you gain.

You earn tokens in Snowy Creations by playing:

Shutdown

Successful hit – +4 Tokens

Blocked hit – +2 Tokens

Bank Heist

Small Heist – +4 Tokens

Large Heist – +6 Tokens

Bankrupt – +8 Tokens

Best ways to win Snowy Creations

To place first and win at Snowy Creations in Monopoly GO, follow these tips:

Optimize dice multipliers: Your dice multiplier not only affects your moves but also the tokens you receive from Railroad minigames. When you are six to eight squares from a Railroad square, use your highest available multiplier. These distances have higher chances of being rolled, increasing your likelihood of landing a significant Railroad reward. Save dice for greater multipliers: The more dice you have, the higher your potential multiplier for Railroad minigames. Try to stack hundreds or even thousands of dice before you attempt high-value rolls for tournament tiles. Target players without shields in Shutdown: In Shutdown, select an opponent from your friends list and look for signs of others attacking their landmarks (indicated by an avatar on their building.) This usually means the player is out of shields and is the perfect target for maximizing your earnings. Focus on these players in future Shutdowns if your initial attack is successful. Leverage board events: Keep an eye out for short board events like Free Parking, Wheel Boost, and Cash Grab. These can maximize the benefits of your tournament rolls. Even if you miss a Railroad, landing on a Chance or Street square during these events can yield substantial rewards.

This story is developing. Updates will be added as soon as possible.