Prepare to crush the competition and stack up rewards in Snowy Creations.

Mr. Monopoly point to the Snowy Creations tournament logo
The latest Snowy Creations event in Monopoly GO has started, offering an array of rewards including heaps of dice, abundant cash, and Sticker Packs for the new Heartfelt Holidays album. This event runs from Dec. 1 to 3 at 12pm CT.

As in other tournaments, your goal is to roll dice to land on Railroad tiles to play minigames against your friends and random Monopoly GO players. The better your results are during Shutdowns and Bank Heists, the more Tokens you earn and the higher you place on the leaderboards. To make the leaderboard, the game compares your progress with that of your friends, and from time to time, you will have to roll some dice to maintain your standings.

Here’s the in-progress list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO’s Snowy Creations tournament:

MilestoneTokens requiredRewards
15 SnowmanUnlock Tournament
2TBD110 dice
3TBDCash
4TBD5-minute High Roller event
5TBD80 dice, Cash
6TBD800 Dice
7TBD2-Star Sticker Pack
8TBD4-Star Sticker Pack
9TBDCash
10TBD15-minute High Roller event
11TBD20-minute Mega Heist event
12TBD25-minute Rent Frenzy event
13TBD4-Star Sticker Pack
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26TBD1,200 dice (Grand prize)

All Snowy Creations tournament leaderboard rewards

In Snowy Creations, you receive additional rewards for your performance as you compete with friends and some random Monopoly GO players. Here’s what you get based on your placement when the event ends:

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, 4-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, 3-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, 2-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

How to score points in Snowy Creations

In Monopoly GO’s Snowy Creations tournament, you must land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players to score points and earn tokens. The better your results are in these minigames, the more tokens you earn. Multipliers also affect the number of tournament tokens you gain.

You earn tokens in Snowy Creations by playing:

Shutdown

  • Successful hit – +4 Tokens
  • Blocked hit – +2 Tokens

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist – +4 Tokens
  • Large Heist – +6 Tokens
  • Bankrupt – +8 Tokens

Best ways to win Snowy Creations

To place first and win at Snowy Creations in Monopoly GO, follow these tips:

  1. Optimize dice multipliers: Your dice multiplier not only affects your moves but also the tokens you receive from Railroad minigames. When you are six to eight squares from a Railroad square, use your highest available multiplier. These distances have higher chances of being rolled, increasing your likelihood of landing a significant Railroad reward.
  2. Save dice for greater multipliers: The more dice you have, the higher your potential multiplier for Railroad minigames. Try to stack hundreds or even thousands of dice before you attempt high-value rolls for tournament tiles.
  3. Target players without shields in Shutdown: In Shutdown, select an opponent from your friends list and look for signs of others attacking their landmarks (indicated by an avatar on their building.) This usually means the player is out of shields and is the perfect target for maximizing your earnings. Focus on these players in future Shutdowns if your initial attack is successful.
  4. Leverage board events: Keep an eye out for short board events like Free Parking, Wheel Boost, and Cash Grab. These can maximize the benefits of your tournament rolls. Even if you miss a Railroad, landing on a Chance or Street square during these events can yield substantial rewards.

This story is developing. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

