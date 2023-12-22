All Monopoly GO Sleigh Race tournament rewards and milestones listed

A new tournament called Sleigh Race has dropped in Monopoly GO as we approach the holidays, offering rewards from Dice to Stickers.

The Sleigh Race Monopoly GO tournament began at 12pm CT on Dec. 22 and is scheduled to run until 12pm CT on Dec. 23. Rewards for the event include Dice, Stickers, cash, and special events like Mega Heist. Much like the Jingle Jam tournament, we can confirm rewards for the Monopoly GO Sleigh Race tournament as we are playing it ourselves.

How to play Monopoly GO Sleigh Race

Roll for Railroad tiles | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The newest tournament in Monopoly GO has players racing to the Railroad tiles. Much like regular play, you want to get a Bank Heist upon hitting a Railroad tile as it brings in the cash while dropping a hefty amount of Sleigh Race sled tokens. Tokens give you points toward achieving Milestones, and unlocking a Milestone rewards you with a gift. Collect five sled tokens to unlock the Monopoly GO Sleigh Race.

Bank Heist Sleigh Race rewards

Small Heist: Four sled tokens

Large Heist: Six sled tokens

Bankrupt! Heist: Eight sled tokens

Getting a Shutdown provides tokens too, but not as much as a Heist.

Shutdown Sleigh Race rewards

Blocked: Two sled tokens

Sucess: Four sled tokens

A trick to earning even more tokens is to increase your Dice multiplier when you’re within six to eight tiles of a Railroad tile, increasing the amount of tokens earned through either a Bank Heist or Shutdown.

Sleigh Race Monopoly GO tournament rewards full list

Collect those rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Sleigh Race in Monopoly GO has 25 Milestones, with each containing a sweet reward. Here are all the rewards for the Sleigh Race tournament.

Milestone Points Rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 900 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist 15 minutes NIne 225 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Boost 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Boost 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

The total Dice you can earn as a reward in the Monopoly GO Sleigh Race tournament is 3,440.