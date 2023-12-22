All Monopoly GO Sleigh Race tournament rewards and milestones listed

A new tournament called Sleigh Race has dropped in Monopoly GO as we approach the holidays, offering rewards from Dice to Stickers.
The Sleigh Race Monopoly GO tournament began at 12pm CT on Dec. 22 and is scheduled to run until 12pm CT on Dec. 23. Rewards for the event include Dice, Stickers, cash, and special events like Mega Heist. Much like the Jingle Jam tournament, we can confirm rewards for the Monopoly GO Sleigh Race tournament as we are playing it ourselves.
How to play Monopoly GO Sleigh Race
The newest tournament in Monopoly GO has players racing to the Railroad tiles. Much like regular play, you want to get a Bank Heist upon hitting a Railroad tile as it brings in the cash while dropping a hefty amount of Sleigh Race sled tokens. Tokens give you points toward achieving Milestones, and unlocking a Milestone rewards you with a gift. Collect five sled tokens to unlock the Monopoly GO Sleigh Race.
Bank Heist Sleigh Race rewards
- Small Heist: Four sled tokens
- Large Heist: Six sled tokens
- Bankrupt! Heist: Eight sled tokens
Getting a Shutdown provides tokens too, but not as much as a Heist.
Shutdown Sleigh Race rewards
- Blocked: Two sled tokens
- Sucess: Four sled tokens
A trick to earning even more tokens is to increase your Dice multiplier when you’re within six to eight tiles of a Railroad tile, increasing the amount of tokens earned through either a Bank Heist or Shutdown.
Sleigh Race Monopoly GO tournament rewards full list
The Sleigh Race in Monopoly GO has 25 Milestones, with each containing a sweet reward. Here are all the rewards for the Sleigh Race tournament.
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|900
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist 15 minutes
|NIne
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Boost 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Boost 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
The total Dice you can earn as a reward in the Monopoly GO Sleigh Race tournament is 3,440.