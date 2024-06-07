Monopoly GO’s Resource Run arrives as an amazing opportunity to get tokens for playing Martian Treasures. It offers 130 Laser Gun tokens in total, which should be enough to complete almost half the event levels. Resource Run lasts two days and ends on June 9 at 1pm CT.
All Monopoly GO Resource Run event rewards and milestones, listed
Take a look at our table below for a complete list of rewards you can earn at each milestone of the Resource Run tournament. Although you can get a total of 130 Laser Guns, you’ll receive fewer per day compared to the 99 Laser Guns from previous one-day Monopoly GO tournaments like Rover Rally.
|Resource Run Milestone
|Rewards
|Points required
|1
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|75
|2
|Four Laser Gun tokens
|50
|3
|Cash
|100
|4
|100 dice
|175
|5
|Five Laser Gun tokens
|225
|6
|High Roller for five minutes
|300
|7
|Eight Laser Gun tokens
|275
|8
|200 dice
|350
|9
|10 Laser Gun tokens
|400
|10
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|420
|
|11
|12 Laser Gun tokens
|400
|12
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|700
|13
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|800
|14
|400 dice
|750
|15
|16 Laser Gun tokens
|850
|16
|Cash
|900
|17
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|1,000
|18
|20 Laser Gun tokens
|1,200
|19
|650 dice
|1,300
|20
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|1,500
|
|21
|25 Laser Gun tokens
|1,800
|22
|Cash
|2,000
|23
|1,000 dice
|2,300
|24
|30 Laser Gun tokens
|2,600
|25
|Cash
|3,000
|26
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|3,500
|27
|Cash
|4,000
|28
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|4,500
|29
|Cash
|5,000
|30
|1,800 dice
|5,500
You can get 4,150 dice, 130 Laser Gun tokens, and five minutes of High Roller in today’s tournament. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list.
How to play the Resource Run event in Monopoly GO
Resource Run is a standard Monopoly GO tournament. If you’re past the fifth board, it will be unlocked by default on your account. You should see it as one of the icons on the right side of your main game screen. To score points, land on Railroad tiles and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, which alternate randomly. The points for each are as follows:
- For Shutdowns: 2 points for a blocked attempt, 4 points for a successful hit.
- For Bank Heists: 8 points for a Small Heist, 12 points for a Large Heist, 16 points for Bankrupt, and 24 points for a Mega Heist.
How to win more Resource Run event points fast
To quickly get Resource Run points, use your highest dice multiplier when a Mega Heist is active. Mega Heist changes the Bank Heist minigame so that the lowest result you can get is a Large Heist and the highest is a Mega Heist. This means you get more points per Bank Heist on average, which leads to more points for Resource Run in each Bank Heist you complete.
You can also save your highest roll multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad. In Monopoly GO, the most common dice outcomes are six, seven, and eight, so being this distance away from a Railroad greatly increases your chances of scoring.