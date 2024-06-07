Image with the text 'Resource Run' in bold letters, featuring red gems on both sides of the text, set against a blurred background.
All Monopoly GO Resource Run event rewards and milestones

Resource Run has 130 Laser Gun tokens you can get for free.
Monopoly GO’s Resource Run arrives as an amazing opportunity to get tokens for playing Martian Treasures. It offers 130 Laser Gun tokens in total, which should be enough to complete almost half the event levels. Resource Run lasts two days and ends on June 9 at 1pm CT.

All Monopoly GO Resource Run event rewards and milestones, listed

Take a look at our table below for a complete list of rewards you can earn at each milestone of the Resource Run tournament. Although you can get a total of 130 Laser Guns, you’ll receive fewer per day compared to the 99 Laser Guns from previous one-day Monopoly GO tournaments like Rover Rally.

Resource Run MilestoneRewardsPoints required
1One-Star Sticker Pack75
2Four Laser Gun tokens50
3Cash100
4100 dice175
5Five Laser Gun tokens225
6High Roller for five minutes300
7Eight Laser Gun tokens275
8200 dice350
910 Laser Gun tokens400
10Two-Star Sticker Pack420
1112 Laser Gun tokens400
12Mega Heist for 20 minutes700
13Three-Star Sticker Pack800
14400 dice750
1516 Laser Gun tokens850
16Cash900
17Four-Star Sticker Pack1,000
1820 Laser Gun tokens1,200
19650 dice1,300
20Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes1,500
2125 Laser Gun tokens1,800
22Cash2,000
231,000 dice2,300
2430 Laser Gun tokens2,600
25Cash3,000
26Four-Star Sticker Pack3,500
27Cash4,000
28Cash Grab for 20 minutes4,500
29Cash5,000
301,800 dice5,500

You can get 4,150 dice, 130 Laser Gun tokens, and five minutes of High Roller in today’s tournament. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list.

How to play the Resource Run event in Monopoly GO

Resource Run is a standard Monopoly GO tournament. If you’re past the fifth board, it will be unlocked by default on your account. You should see it as one of the icons on the right side of your main game screen. To score points, land on Railroad tiles and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, which alternate randomly. The points for each are as follows:

  • For Shutdowns: 2 points for a blocked attempt, 4 points for a successful hit.
  • For Bank Heists: 8 points for a Small Heist, 12 points for a Large Heist, 16 points for Bankrupt, and 24 points for a Mega Heist.

How to win more Resource Run event points fast

To quickly get Resource Run points, use your highest dice multiplier when a Mega Heist is active. Mega Heist changes the Bank Heist minigame so that the lowest result you can get is a Large Heist and the highest is a Mega Heist. This means you get more points per Bank Heist on average, which leads to more points for Resource Run in each Bank Heist you complete.

You can also save your highest roll multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad. In Monopoly GO, the most common dice outcomes are six, seven, and eight, so being this distance away from a Railroad greatly increases your chances of scoring.

