Monopoly GO’s Resource Run arrives as an amazing opportunity to get tokens for playing Martian Treasures. It offers 130 Laser Gun tokens in total, which should be enough to complete almost half the event levels. Resource Run lasts two days and ends on June 9 at 1pm CT.

All Monopoly GO Resource Run event rewards and milestones, listed

Take a look at our table below for a complete list of rewards you can earn at each milestone of the Resource Run tournament. Although you can get a total of 130 Laser Guns, you’ll receive fewer per day compared to the 99 Laser Guns from previous one-day Monopoly GO tournaments like Rover Rally.

Resource Run Milestone Rewards Points required 1 One-Star Sticker Pack 75 2 Four Laser Gun tokens 50 3 Cash 100 4 100 dice 175 5 Five Laser Gun tokens 225 6 High Roller for five minutes 300 7 Eight Laser Gun tokens 275 8 200 dice 350 9 10 Laser Gun tokens 400 10 Two-Star Sticker Pack 420 11 12 Laser Gun tokens 400 12 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 700 13 Three-Star Sticker Pack 800 14 400 dice 750 15 16 Laser Gun tokens 850 16 Cash 900 17 Four-Star Sticker Pack 1,000 18 20 Laser Gun tokens 1,200 19 650 dice 1,300 20 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 1,500 21 25 Laser Gun tokens 1,800 22 Cash 2,000 23 1,000 dice 2,300 24 30 Laser Gun tokens 2,600 25 Cash 3,000 26 Four-Star Sticker Pack 3,500 27 Cash 4,000 28 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 4,500 29 Cash 5,000 30 1,800 dice 5,500

You can get 4,150 dice, 130 Laser Gun tokens, and five minutes of High Roller in today’s tournament. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list.

You have to spend dice if you want Laser Guns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to play the Resource Run event in Monopoly GO

Resource Run is a standard Monopoly GO tournament. If you’re past the fifth board, it will be unlocked by default on your account. You should see it as one of the icons on the right side of your main game screen. To score points, land on Railroad tiles and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames, which alternate randomly. The points for each are as follows:

For Shutdowns : 2 points for a blocked attempt, 4 points for a successful hit.

: 2 points for a blocked attempt, 4 points for a successful hit. For Bank Heists: 8 points for a Small Heist, 12 points for a Large Heist, 16 points for Bankrupt, and 24 points for a Mega Heist.

How to win more Resource Run event points fast

To quickly get Resource Run points, use your highest dice multiplier when a Mega Heist is active. Mega Heist changes the Bank Heist minigame so that the lowest result you can get is a Large Heist and the highest is a Mega Heist. This means you get more points per Bank Heist on average, which leads to more points for Resource Run in each Bank Heist you complete.

You can also save your highest roll multipliers for when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad. In Monopoly GO, the most common dice outcomes are six, seven, and eight, so being this distance away from a Railroad greatly increases your chances of scoring.

