All Monopoly GO Reindeer Gallop tournament rewards and milestones listed

This new tournament matches perfectly with Gingerbread Gallore.

Reindeer Gallop's logo an keyart on a blue background.
Monopoly GO’s Reindeer Gallop is the latest tournament now live in the game. Milestone rewards for playing it include the coveted High Roller event, more than 3,000 dice, and Pickaxes for playing the Moonlight Treasures minigame. The tournament ends on Dec. 12 at 12pm CT.

The Reindeer Gallop tournament in Monopoly GO is perfectly timed. Like other tournaments, you’ll need to hit Railroad squares to engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players, which earn you tokens. What’s unique this time is the synchrony with the main event, Gingerbread Gallore, which also awards tokens on Railroad squares. This means, for the first time in weeks, a single successful roll on a Railroad square will yield two types of tokens, doubling your rewards.

Monopoly GO Reindeer Gallop tournament full rewards list

Here’s the full list of prizes in Monopoly GO’s Reindeer Gallop tournament.

MilestoneTokensReward
0Five TokensUnlock tournament
130 Tokens5 Pickaxe Tokens
260 Tokens50 Dice
340 TokensOne-Star Sticker Pack
4100 Tokens75 Dice
5140 Tokens6 Pickaxe Tokens
6175 TokensFive-Minute High Roller event
7140 Tokens8 Pickaxe Tokens
8180 TokensTwo-Star Sticker Pack
9190 Tokens10 Pickaxe Tokens
10200 Tokens175 Dice
11220 TokensThree-Star Sticker Pack
12230 Tokens12 Pickaxe Tokens
13240 Tokens175 Dice
14300 TokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
15400 Tokens275 Dice
16375 Tokens15 Pickaxe Tokens
17425 TokensCash
18500 TokensCash
19600 Tokens400 Dice
20650 Tokens30 Pickaxe Tokens
21550 TokensCash
22700 TokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
23800 TokensCash
241,000 Tokens650 Dice
25900 Tokens40 Pickaxe Tokens
261,300 TokensCash
271,500 TokensCash
281,600 Tokens15-minute Cash Grab event
291,800 TokensCash
302,000 Tokens1,300 Dice (Grand Prize)

You can get a total of 3,100 dice in the Reindeer Gallop. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which we will update and eventually change as we play through the event and confirm all milestones. So far, we have confirmed all rewards until milestone 22.

Reindeer Gallop tournament leaderboard full rewards list

As usual in Monopoly GO tournaments, Reindeer Gallop has a leaderboard to rank players according to the tokens they collected. The higher your final placement, the more rewards you get when the tournament ends. Here are all prizes you can get:

Final placementRewards
First place1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Ninth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th to 15th place50 dice, Cash
16th to 50thCash

How to score points in the Reindeer Gallop tournament

You score tournaments in the Reindeer Gallop tournament by playing Shutdowns and Bank Heists when you land on Railroad squares. The better your performance at these minigames and the highest your dice multiplier used before landing on a Railroad, the more tokens you earn at once. Here are all the possible outcomes by minigame:

Shutdown

  • Blocked attempt (+2 Tokens)
  • Successful attempt (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist (+4 Tokens)
  • Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
  • Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
  • Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

How to win the Reindeer Gallop tournament

The best strategy to win the Reindeer Gallop tournament using your highest multiplier during a High Roller event when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This approach significantly increases your chances of landing on the Railroad, and it also amplifies your rewards by the same factor as your multiplier, with a maximum boost up to High Roller’s 1,000 cap. In the least favorable scenario, like a blocked Shutdown attempt, you could still rake in up to 2,000 Tokens.

However, remember that hitting a Railroad tile with High Roller isn’t guaranteed. To make the most of this opportunity, it’s essential to use your multipliers strategically within that six to eight square range, optimizing your odds for maximum benefit. Otherwise, you might spend 1,000 Dice for a modest cash payout. Try to have a solid dice bank before trying these high risk, high reward plays.

If you don’t have a large dice bank, save some up and use free dice links to slowly build it up. Completing album sets and playing events are the best methods of getting a lot of dice.

