All Monopoly GO Reindeer Gallop tournament rewards and milestones listed

Monopoly GO’s Reindeer Gallop is the latest tournament now live in the game. Milestone rewards for playing it include the coveted High Roller event, more than 3,000 dice, and Pickaxes for playing the Moonlight Treasures minigame. The tournament ends on Dec. 12 at 12pm CT.

The Reindeer Gallop tournament in Monopoly GO is perfectly timed. Like other tournaments, you’ll need to hit Railroad squares to engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players, which earn you tokens. What’s unique this time is the synchrony with the main event, Gingerbread Gallore, which also awards tokens on Railroad squares. This means, for the first time in weeks, a single successful roll on a Railroad square will yield two types of tokens, doubling your rewards.

Monopoly GO Reindeer Gallop tournament full rewards list

Here’s the full list of prizes in Monopoly GO’s Reindeer Gallop tournament.

Milestone Tokens Reward 0 Five Tokens Unlock tournament 1 30 Tokens 5 Pickaxe Tokens 2 60 Tokens 50 Dice 3 40 Tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 4 100 Tokens 75 Dice 5 140 Tokens 6 Pickaxe Tokens 6 175 Tokens Five-Minute High Roller event 7 140 Tokens 8 Pickaxe Tokens 8 180 Tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 190 Tokens 10 Pickaxe Tokens 10 200 Tokens 175 Dice 11 220 Tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 12 230 Tokens 12 Pickaxe Tokens 13 240 Tokens 175 Dice 14 300 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 15 400 Tokens 275 Dice 16 375 Tokens 15 Pickaxe Tokens 17 425 Tokens Cash 18 500 Tokens Cash 19 600 Tokens 400 Dice 20 650 Tokens 30 Pickaxe Tokens 21 550 Tokens Cash 22 700 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 23 800 Tokens Cash 24 1,000 Tokens 650 Dice 25 900 Tokens 40 Pickaxe Tokens 26 1,300 Tokens Cash 27 1,500 Tokens Cash 28 1,600 Tokens 15-minute Cash Grab event 29 1,800 Tokens Cash 30 2,000 Tokens 1,300 Dice (Grand Prize)

You can get a total of 3,100 dice in the Reindeer Gallop. Thanks to Monopoly GO wiki for the early list, which we will update and eventually change as we play through the event and confirm all milestones. So far, we have confirmed all rewards until milestone 22.

Reindeer Gallop tournament leaderboard full rewards list

As usual in Monopoly GO tournaments, Reindeer Gallop has a leaderboard to rank players according to the tokens they collected. The higher your final placement, the more rewards you get when the tournament ends. Here are all prizes you can get:

Final placement Rewards First place 1,500 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Second place 800 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Third place 600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack Fourth place 500 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Fifth place 400 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack Sixth place 350 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Seventh place 300 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Eighth place 250 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack Ninth place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 10th place 200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack 11th to 15th place 50 dice, Cash 16th to 50th Cash

How to score points in the Reindeer Gallop tournament

You score tournaments in the Reindeer Gallop tournament by playing Shutdowns and Bank Heists when you land on Railroad squares. The better your performance at these minigames and the highest your dice multiplier used before landing on a Railroad, the more tokens you earn at once. Here are all the possible outcomes by minigame:

Shutdown

Blocked attempt (+2 Tokens)

Successful attempt (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

Small Heist (+4 Tokens)

Large Heist (+6 Tokens)

Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)

Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

How to win the Reindeer Gallop tournament

The best strategy to win the Reindeer Gallop tournament using your highest multiplier during a High Roller event when you’re six to eight squares away from a Railroad tile. This approach significantly increases your chances of landing on the Railroad, and it also amplifies your rewards by the same factor as your multiplier, with a maximum boost up to High Roller’s 1,000 cap. In the least favorable scenario, like a blocked Shutdown attempt, you could still rake in up to 2,000 Tokens.

However, remember that hitting a Railroad tile with High Roller isn’t guaranteed. To make the most of this opportunity, it’s essential to use your multipliers strategically within that six to eight square range, optimizing your odds for maximum benefit. Otherwise, you might spend 1,000 Dice for a modest cash payout. Try to have a solid dice bank before trying these high risk, high reward plays.

If you don’t have a large dice bank, save some up and use free dice links to slowly build it up. Completing album sets and playing events are the best methods of getting a lot of dice.