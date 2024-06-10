Monopoly GO Property Prodigies selling a high rise city building
All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards confirmed, June 10 to 11

Restock on dice rolls and cash.
An older one-day Monopoly GO event called Property Prodigies is making its return with 25 milestones and standard rewards. Here’s how to get the most rewards for the least amount of rolls in today’s tournament.

What are the Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards milestones?

Mr. and Ms Monopoly sharing a reward in Monopoly GO
Stock up on Dice rolls for the next main event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The June 10 to 11 Property Prodigies rewards are different from the Monopoly GO tournament that dropped in April, featuring five fewer milestones. Completing the tournament will earn you 3,440 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. This does not include leaderboard rewards.

Property Prodigies milestonesPoints to unlock miletsoneProperty Prodigies rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards

The Property Prodigies rewards aren’t special, but they can be beneficial.

  • Use High Roller at milestone four to increase points toward unlocking rewards.
  • Take advantage of Bank Heist at milestone eight to earn more rewards than normal.
  • Don’t roll past milestone 17 unless you’re trying to place at the top of the leaderboard.
  • Use Sticker Stars earned from packs to gain free dice rolls, saving them for the next main event.
  • Use daily events to your advantage while rolling for Property Prodigies rewards.

Both the solo event, Boardwalk Bonanza, and the tournament drop at the same time as the Martian Treasures Dig Hunt ends. Use this to your advantage by completing Monopoly GO Daily Quick Wins at that time if you haven’t already.

