All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards confirmed, June 10 to 11

An older one-day Monopoly GO event called Property Prodigies is making its return with 25 milestones and standard rewards. Here’s how to get the most rewards for the least amount of rolls in today’s tournament.
What are the Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards milestones?
The June 10 to 11 Property Prodigies rewards are different from the Monopoly GO tournament that dropped in April, featuring five fewer milestones. Completing the tournament will earn you 3,440 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. This does not include leaderboard rewards.
|Property Prodigies milestones
|Points to unlock miletsone
|Property Prodigies rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards
The Property Prodigies rewards aren’t special, but they can be beneficial.
- Use High Roller at milestone four to increase points toward unlocking rewards.
- Take advantage of Bank Heist at milestone eight to earn more rewards than normal.
- Don’t roll past milestone 17 unless you’re trying to place at the top of the leaderboard.
- Use Sticker Stars earned from packs to gain free dice rolls, saving them for the next main event.
- Use daily events to your advantage while rolling for Property Prodigies rewards.
Both the solo event, Boardwalk Bonanza, and the tournament drop at the same time as the Martian Treasures Dig Hunt ends. Use this to your advantage by completing Monopoly GO Daily Quick Wins at that time if you haven’t already.