All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards confirmed, June 10 to 11

An older one-day Monopoly GO event called Property Prodigies is making its return with 25 milestones and standard rewards. Here’s how to get the most rewards for the least amount of rolls in today’s tournament.

What are the Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards milestones?

Stock up on Dice rolls for the next main event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The June 10 to 11 Property Prodigies rewards are different from the Monopoly GO tournament that dropped in April, featuring five fewer milestones. Completing the tournament will earn you 3,440 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. This does not include leaderboard rewards.

Property Prodigies milestones Points to unlock miletsone Property Prodigies rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Property Prodigies rewards

The Property Prodigies rewards aren’t special, but they can be beneficial.

Use High Roller at milestone four to increase points toward unlocking rewards.

Take advantage of Bank Heist at milestone eight to earn more rewards than normal.

Don’t roll past milestone 17 unless you’re trying to place at the top of the leaderboard.

Use Sticker Stars earned from packs to gain free dice rolls, saving them for the next main event.

Use daily events to your advantage while rolling for Property Prodigies rewards.

Both the solo event, Boardwalk Bonanza, and the tournament drop at the same time as the Martian Treasures Dig Hunt ends. Use this to your advantage by completing Monopoly GO Daily Quick Wins at that time if you haven’t already.

