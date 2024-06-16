All Monopoly GO Bait Battle rewards through 25 milestones

A newly named Monopoly GO tournament called Bait Battle features repeat rewards with a splash of excitement from High Roller and Bank Heist flash events.
Here’s how to get the most rewards without rolling all your Dice.
What are the Monopoly GO Bait Battle rewards and milestones?
|Bait Battle milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Bait Battle rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
What makes Monopoly GO Bait Battle worth playing?
The Bait Battle rewards are the same boring milestone rewards we’ve seen over the past weeks but Scopely did add some spice to today’s Monopoly GO events. With so many Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, getting to the top of the leaderboard should be easy, earning you free Dice rolls and Sticker packs.
Why are the Bait Battle rewards the same as past Monopoly GO tournaments?
Scopely has been switching up Monopoly GO rewards and events through June, like the global launch of Tycoon Racers. We don’t know if this is a permanent change or a temporary one at the time of writing. Having the same daily rewards feels monotonous and we hope Scopely has plans to spice up Monopoly GO rewards as we head into the heat of summer.