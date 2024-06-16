All Monopoly GO Bait Battle rewards through 25 milestones

A newly named Monopoly GO tournament called Bait Battle features repeat rewards with a splash of excitement from High Roller and Bank Heist flash events.

Here’s how to get the most rewards without rolling all your Dice.

What are the Monopoly GO Bait Battle rewards and milestones?

Bait Battle milestones Points to unlock milestones Bait Battle rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

What makes Monopoly GO Bait Battle worth playing?

The Bait Battle rewards are the same boring milestone rewards we’ve seen over the past weeks but Scopely did add some spice to today’s Monopoly GO events. With so many Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, getting to the top of the leaderboard should be easy, earning you free Dice rolls and Sticker packs.

Why are the Bait Battle rewards the same as past Monopoly GO tournaments?

Scopely has been switching up Monopoly GO rewards and events through June, like the global launch of Tycoon Racers. We don’t know if this is a permanent change or a temporary one at the time of writing. Having the same daily rewards feels monotonous and we hope Scopely has plans to spice up Monopoly GO rewards as we head into the heat of summer.

