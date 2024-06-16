Forgot password
All Monopoly GO Bait Battle rewards through 25 milestones

Restock your Dice and cash.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 02:02 am

A newly named Monopoly GO tournament called Bait Battle features repeat rewards with a splash of excitement from High Roller and Bank Heist flash events.

Here’s how to get the most rewards without rolling all your Dice.

What are the Monopoly GO Bait Battle rewards and milestones?

Bait Battle milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesBait Battle rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

What makes Monopoly GO Bait Battle worth playing?

The Bait Battle rewards are the same boring milestone rewards we’ve seen over the past weeks but Scopely did add some spice to today’s Monopoly GO events. With so many Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, getting to the top of the leaderboard should be easy, earning you free Dice rolls and Sticker packs.

Why are the Bait Battle rewards the same as past Monopoly GO tournaments?

Scopely has been switching up Monopoly GO rewards and events through June, like the global launch of Tycoon Racers. We don’t know if this is a permanent change or a temporary one at the time of writing. Having the same daily rewards feels monotonous and we hope Scopely has plans to spice up Monopoly GO rewards as we head into the heat of summer.

