All Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction rewards, milestones, and points

The monthly Partner event in Monopoly GO is underway, with a new solo event called Anniversary Auction supporting it through rewards like drum tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.
Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating the first anniversary of Monopoly GO through an earlier-than-normal Parade Partners main event. Providing drum Partner tokens as rewards is the solo event, Anniversary Auction with 48 total milestones. Logging in to Monopoly GO on or after April 28 will reward you with 40 Dice and 200 drum tokens, a gift from Scopely following technical issues at the start of the Parade Partners event. And don’t miss out on special events like High Roller, Mega Heist, and Wheel Boost that run daily.
All Anniversary Auction rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Anniversary Auction Monopoly GO solo event is packed with rewards. Completing all 48 milestones will earn you 15,180 Dice, 3,750 Partner drum tokens, cash, and nine Sticker packs in rewards. Flash events like High Roller are unlocked through milestones 23 and 40. And other flash events like Cash Boost are unlocked through milestone 36.
|Anniversary Auction milestone
|Points
|Anniversary Auction reward
|One
|Five
|70 drum tokens
|Two
|Five
|Cash
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Four
|75
|125 Dice
|Five
|15
|80 drum tokens
|Soix
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Seven
|20
|120 drum tokens
|Eight
|25
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Nine
|150
|230 Dice
|10
|25
|140 drum tokens
|
|11
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|35
|180 drum tokens
|14
|450
|600 Dice
|15
|50
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|16
|60
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|17
|70
|220 drum tokens
|18
|80
|Cash
|19
|900
|800 Dice
|20
|60
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|
|21
|65
|250 drum tokens
|22
|70
|Cash
|23
|90
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,500
|1,200 Dice
|25
|120
|260 drum tokens
|26
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|27
|150
|280 drum tokens
|28
|140
|100 Dice
|29
|900
|Cash
|30
|170
|125 Dice
|
|31
|180
|320 drum tokens
|32
|210
|Cash
|33
|250
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|34
|1,800
|1,500 Dice
|35
|250
|350 drum tokens
|36
|350
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|38
|700
|380 drum tokens
|39
|4,000
|2,800 Dice
|40
|700
|Cash Boost for 15 minutes
|41
|900
|500 Dice
|42
|800
|450 drum tokens
|43
|2,700
|Cash
|44
|1,100
|700 Dice
|45
|1,000
|Cash
|46
|1,250
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|47
|1,500
|650 drum tokens
|48
|7,500
|6,500 Dice
When do Anniversary Auction rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Anniversary Auction rewards from the Monopoly GO solo event will end on April May 1 at around 9:58am CT. The Parade Partners main event is also ending on May 1.
How Points work in Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction
Earning Points for the Anniversary Auction solo event is accomplished through landing on a Monopoly GO Pickup token. These tokens are randomly placed around the board and grant you two Points for landing on one. Points are applied toward unlocking milestones so you can collect your Anniversary Auction rewards. Increasing your Monopoly GO Dice multiplier will earn you even more Points and rewards.