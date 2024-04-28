All Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction rewards, milestones, and points

The monthly Partner event in Monopoly GO is underway, with a new solo event called Anniversary Auction supporting it through rewards like drum tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating the first anniversary of Monopoly GO through an earlier-than-normal Parade Partners main event. Providing drum Partner tokens as rewards is the solo event, Anniversary Auction with 48 total milestones. Logging in to Monopoly GO on or after April 28 will reward you with 40 Dice and 200 drum tokens, a gift from Scopely following technical issues at the start of the Parade Partners event. And don’t miss out on special events like High Roller, Mega Heist, and Wheel Boost that run daily.

All Anniversary Auction rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Roll for Partner drum tokens. Image via Scopely

The Anniversary Auction Monopoly GO solo event is packed with rewards. Completing all 48 milestones will earn you 15,180 Dice, 3,750 Partner drum tokens, cash, and nine Sticker packs in rewards. Flash events like High Roller are unlocked through milestones 23 and 40. And other flash events like Cash Boost are unlocked through milestone 36.

Anniversary Auction milestone Points Anniversary Auction reward One Five 70 drum tokens Two Five Cash Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Four 75 125 Dice Five 15 80 drum tokens Soix 15 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Seven 20 120 drum tokens Eight 25 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Nine 150 230 Dice 10 25 140 drum tokens 11 30 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 12 30 Cash 13 35 180 drum tokens 14 450 600 Dice 15 50 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 16 60 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 17 70 220 drum tokens 18 80 Cash 19 900 800 Dice 20 60 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 21 65 250 drum tokens 22 70 Cash 23 90 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,500 1,200 Dice 25 120 260 drum tokens 26 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 27 150 280 drum tokens 28 140 100 Dice 29 900 Cash 30 170 125 Dice 31 180 320 drum tokens 32 210 Cash 33 250 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 34 1,800 1,500 Dice 35 250 350 drum tokens 36 350 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 600 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 38 700 380 drum tokens 39 4,000 2,800 Dice 40 700 Cash Boost for 15 minutes 41 900 500 Dice 42 800 450 drum tokens 43 2,700 Cash 44 1,100 700 Dice 45 1,000 Cash 46 1,250 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 47 1,500 650 drum tokens 48 7,500 6,500 Dice All Anniversary Auction rewards are confirmed by Dot Esports, with early datamining from Monopoly GO wiki.

When do Anniversary Auction rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Anniversary Auction rewards from the Monopoly GO solo event will end on April May 1 at around 9:58am CT. The Parade Partners main event is also ending on May 1.

How Points work in Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction

Landing on a Pickup earns you two points with no Dice multiplier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning Points for the Anniversary Auction solo event is accomplished through landing on a Monopoly GO Pickup token. These tokens are randomly placed around the board and grant you two Points for landing on one. Points are applied toward unlocking milestones so you can collect your Anniversary Auction rewards. Increasing your Monopoly GO Dice multiplier will earn you even more Points and rewards.

