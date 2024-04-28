Monopoly GO Anniversary Auctionbanner with Ms Monopoly selling items
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction rewards, milestones, and points

Pickups return.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 28, 2024 10:01 am

The monthly Partner event in Monopoly GO is underway, with a new solo event called Anniversary Auction supporting it through rewards like drum tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Scopely and Hasbro are celebrating the first anniversary of Monopoly GO through an earlier-than-normal Parade Partners main event. Providing drum Partner tokens as rewards is the solo event, Anniversary Auction with 48 total milestones. Logging in to Monopoly GO on or after April 28 will reward you with 40 Dice and 200 drum tokens, a gift from Scopely following technical issues at the start of the Parade Partners event. And don’t miss out on special events like High Roller, Mega Heist, and Wheel Boost that run daily.

All Anniversary Auction rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mrs. Monopoly holidng a one year Anniversary ballon for Monopoly GO
Roll for Partner drum tokens. Image via Scopely

The Anniversary Auction Monopoly GO solo event is packed with rewards. Completing all 48 milestones will earn you 15,180 Dice, 3,750 Partner drum tokens, cash, and nine Sticker packs in rewards. Flash events like High Roller are unlocked through milestones 23 and 40. And other flash events like Cash Boost are unlocked through milestone 36.

Anniversary Auction milestonePointsAnniversary Auction reward
OneFive70 drum tokens
TwoFiveCash
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Four75125 Dice
Five1580 drum tokens
Soix15Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Seven20120 drum tokens
Eight25Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Nine150230 Dice
1025140 drum tokens
1130Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1230Cash
1335180 drum tokens
14450600 Dice
1550Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
1660Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1770220 drum tokens
1880Cash
19900800 Dice
2060Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
2165250 drum tokens
2270Cash
2390High Roller for 10 minutes
241,5001,200 Dice
25120260 drum tokens
26200Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
27150280 drum tokens
28140100 Dice
29900Cash
30170125 Dice
31180320 drum tokens
32210Cash
33250Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
341,8001,500 Dice
35250350 drum tokens
36350Cash Boost for five minutes
37600Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
38700380 drum tokens
394,0002,800 Dice
40700Cash Boost for 15 minutes
41900500 Dice
42800450 drum tokens
432,700Cash
441,100700 Dice
451,000Cash
461,250Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
471,500650 drum tokens
487,5006,500 Dice
All Anniversary Auction rewards are confirmed by Dot Esports, with early datamining from Monopoly GO wiki.

When do Anniversary Auction rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Anniversary Auction rewards from the Monopoly GO solo event will end on April May 1 at around 9:58am CT. The Parade Partners main event is also ending on May 1.

How Points work in Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction

Anniversary Auction Ponts Monopoly GO
Landing on a Pickup earns you two points with no Dice multiplier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning Points for the Anniversary Auction solo event is accomplished through landing on a Monopoly GO Pickup token. These tokens are randomly placed around the board and grant you two Points for landing on one. Points are applied toward unlocking milestones so you can collect your Anniversary Auction rewards. Increasing your Monopoly GO Dice multiplier will earn you even more Points and rewards.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.