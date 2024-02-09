All Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones

The Valentine’s Partners event has arrived in Monopoly GO, with Cupid’s Cuties solo event featuring the tokens you and your partners will need.

Grab your partners and get high rolling through the Monopoly GO solo event, Cupid’s Cuties. The event showcases 48 milestones with Pickup tokens and Valentine’s Partners tokens you’ll need to spin the wheel of hearts for sweet rewards. We’re also expecting Golden Blitz to take place over the weekend, so be sure to keep a lookout for it.

Full list of Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get your Partner and start earning Valentine tokens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Cupid’s Cuties Monopoly GO solo event will earn you 14,320 Dice and 3,360 heart tokens for the Valentine’s Partners wheel. The event also features 10 minutes of High Roller through milestone 23 and nine Sticker packs.

Milestones Tokens/Points Cupid’s Cuties rewards One Five 70 Valentine tokens Two 10 15 Dice Three 10 Cash Four 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Five 50 80 Dice Six 15 80 Valentine tokens Seven 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Eight 15 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 20 120 Valentine tokens 10 130 200 Dice 11 25 Cash 12 30 150 Valentine tokens 13 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 35 180 Valentine tokens 15 350 475 Dice 16 45 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 17 45 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 50 210 Valentine tokens 19 55 Cash 20 725 825 Dice 21 50 230 Valentine tokens 22 55 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 23 60 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 70 250 Valentine tokens 25 1,000 1,000 Dice 26 70 Cash 27 80 75 Dice 28 85 270 Valentine tokens 29 100 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 30 800 Cash 31 250 200 Dice 32 350 Cash 33 400 300 Valentine’s tokens 34 1,600 1,400 Dice 35 500 Wheel Boost for five minutes 36 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 37 700 Cash 38 800 350 Valentine tokens 39 3,200 2,700 Dice 40 850 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 41 3,200 550 Dice 42 950 500 Valentine tokens 43 2,800 Cash 44 1,000 800 Dice 45 1,200 Cash 46 1,400 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 47 1,800 650 Valentine tokens 48 6,200 6,000 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties rewards end?

All Cupid’s Cuties rewards are available to unlock for 48 hours, starting on Feb. 9 at 9am CT to Feb. 11 at around 8:58am CT. Running alongside the event are tournaments, and the Valentine’s Partners event is slated to end on Feb. 14.

Are the Cupid’s Cuties rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Partner events are my favorite. I highly recommend getting together with some friends and taking advantage of all the heart tokens in Cupid’s Cuties solo event. The Dice rewards are decent, and the objective is Pickup tokens, which are the easiest to hit, next to events that incorporate Railroad tiles.

How to play Cupid’s Cuties in Monopoly GO

Cupid’s Cuties tokens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Cupid’s Cuties rewards are earned by landing on Monopoly GO tiles with a Pickup token on them, similar to tiles with a Shield token or another player’s token for rent. Landing on a tile with a Pickup token earns you two points/tokens that unlock milestones and rewards through the Cupid’s Cuties solo event.