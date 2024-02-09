All Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones

The Valentine’s Partners event has arrived in Monopoly GO, with Cupid’s Cuties solo event featuring the tokens you and your partners will need.
Grab your partners and get high rolling through the Monopoly GO solo event, Cupid’s Cuties. The event showcases 48 milestones with Pickup tokens and Valentine’s Partners tokens you’ll need to spin the wheel of hearts for sweet rewards. We’re also expecting Golden Blitz to take place over the weekend, so be sure to keep a lookout for it.
Full list of Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Cupid’s Cuties Monopoly GO solo event will earn you 14,320 Dice and 3,360 heart tokens for the Valentine’s Partners wheel. The event also features 10 minutes of High Roller through milestone 23 and nine Sticker packs.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Cupid’s Cuties rewards
|One
|Five
|70 Valentine tokens
|Two
|10
|15 Dice
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Five
|50
|80 Dice
|Six
|15
|80 Valentine tokens
|Seven
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Eight
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|20
|120 Valentine tokens
|10
|130
|200 Dice
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|150 Valentine tokens
|13
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|35
|180 Valentine tokens
|15
|350
|475 Dice
|16
|45
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|17
|45
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|50
|210 Valentine tokens
|19
|55
|Cash
|20
|725
|825 Dice
|21
|50
|230 Valentine tokens
|22
|55
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|23
|60
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|70
|250 Valentine tokens
|25
|1,000
|1,000 Dice
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|80
|75 Dice
|28
|85
|270 Valentine tokens
|29
|100
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|250
|200 Dice
|32
|350
|Cash
|33
|400
|300 Valentine’s tokens
|34
|1,600
|1,400 Dice
|35
|500
|Wheel Boost for five minutes
|36
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|37
|700
|Cash
|38
|800
|350 Valentine tokens
|39
|3,200
|2,700 Dice
|40
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|41
|3,200
|550 Dice
|42
|950
|500 Valentine tokens
|43
|2,800
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|800 Dice
|45
|1,200
|Cash
|46
|1,400
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|47
|1,800
|650 Valentine tokens
|48
|6,200
|6,000 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties rewards end?
All Cupid’s Cuties rewards are available to unlock for 48 hours, starting on Feb. 9 at 9am CT to Feb. 11 at around 8:58am CT. Running alongside the event are tournaments, and the Valentine’s Partners event is slated to end on Feb. 14.
Are the Cupid’s Cuties rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?
Partner events are my favorite. I highly recommend getting together with some friends and taking advantage of all the heart tokens in Cupid’s Cuties solo event. The Dice rewards are decent, and the objective is Pickup tokens, which are the easiest to hit, next to events that incorporate Railroad tiles.
How to play Cupid’s Cuties in Monopoly GO
All Cupid’s Cuties rewards are earned by landing on Monopoly GO tiles with a Pickup token on them, similar to tiles with a Shield token or another player’s token for rent. Landing on a tile with a Pickup token earns you two points/tokens that unlock milestones and rewards through the Cupid’s Cuties solo event.