All Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones

Roll for the sweetest rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Feb 9, 2024 10:00 am
Mr. Monopoly as cupid with dogs
The Valentine’s Partners event has arrived in Monopoly GO, with Cupid’s Cuties solo event featuring the tokens you and your partners will need. 

Grab your partners and get high rolling through the Monopoly GO solo event, Cupid’s Cuties. The event showcases 48 milestones with Pickup tokens and Valentine’s Partners tokens you’ll need to spin the wheel of hearts for sweet rewards. We’re also expecting Golden Blitz to take place over the weekend, so be sure to keep a lookout for it. 

Full list of Cupid’s Cuties rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly as cupid with dogs
Completing the Cupid’s Cuties Monopoly GO solo event will earn you 14,320 Dice and 3,360 heart tokens for the Valentine’s Partners wheel. The event also features 10 minutes of High Roller through milestone 23 and nine Sticker packs. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsCupid’s Cuties rewards
OneFive70 Valentine tokens
Two1015 Dice
Three10Cash
Four10Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Five5080 Dice
Six1580 Valentine tokens
Seven15Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Eight15Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine20120 Valentine tokens
10130200 Dice
1125Cash
1230150 Valentine tokens
1340Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1435180 Valentine tokens
15350475 Dice
1645Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1745Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1850210 Valentine tokens
1955Cash
20725825 Dice
2150230 Valentine tokens
2255Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
2360High Roller for 10 minutes
2470250 Valentine tokens
251,0001,000 Dice
2670Cash
278075 Dice
2885270 Valentine tokens
29100Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
30800Cash
31250200 Dice
32350Cash
33400300 Valentine’s tokens
341,6001,400 Dice
35500Wheel Boost for five minutes
36550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
37700Cash
38800350 Valentine tokens
393,2002,700 Dice
40850Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
413,200550 Dice
42950500 Valentine tokens
432,800Cash
441,000800 Dice
451,200Cash
461,400Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
471,800650 Valentine tokens
486,2006,000 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Cupid’s Cuties rewards end?

All Cupid’s Cuties rewards are available to unlock for 48 hours, starting on Feb. 9 at 9am CT to Feb. 11 at around 8:58am CT. Running alongside the event are tournaments, and the Valentine’s Partners event is slated to end on Feb. 14.

Are the Cupid’s Cuties rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Partner events are my favorite. I highly recommend getting together with some friends and taking advantage of all the heart tokens in Cupid’s Cuties solo event. The Dice rewards are decent, and the objective is Pickup tokens, which are the easiest to hit, next to events that incorporate Railroad tiles.  

How to play Cupid’s Cuties in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly as cupid with dogs
Cupid’s Cuties tokens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Cupid’s Cuties rewards are earned by landing on Monopoly GO tiles with a Pickup token on them, similar to tiles with a Shield token or another player’s token for rent. Landing on a tile with a Pickup token earns you two points/tokens that unlock milestones and rewards through the Cupid’s Cuties solo event.

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.