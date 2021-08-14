Zeta Division qualifies for 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals

They're the fourth team to join the last tournament of the 2021 season.

Japanese team Zeta Division became the fourth team to join the 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals earlier today. They are the first team from the East Asia region to qualify for the international event, which will crown a team World champion next November.

Although Zeta Division lost to Queen Nal after the first round of July’s East Asia Finals earlier today, the team earned 35 Brawl Stars Championship points for their ranking—enough to qualify for the event.

While the team hasn’t earned the spot in the most prestigious manner, they have been one of the most consistent teams in the esports scene since their creation in 2020. They won four monthly East Asia finals in 2021 after a roster overhaul last February and defeated Queen Nal in the finals in three of them. They also conquered the APAC ESL Mobile Challenge last July.

Zeta Division will undoubtedly be part of the favorite teams heading into the World Finals in November. The three other qualified teams, however, are also juggernauts: SK Gaming and AC Milan Qlash in Europe, as well as Nova Esports in China.

There are still 12 spots for the World Finals up for grabs. After the end of August’s Monthly final event in each region, the September Monthly finals will be the last chance for the teams to earn as many points as possible and maximize their chances to join the World Finals.

The August Monthly finals of North America will kick off on Sep. 5, and the teams will have a chance to compete by battling it out in the qualifier that will begin on Aug. 21.