Wordle game hints: 5 letter words ending in ‘CE’

Wordle is a tricky puzzle game that can lead to players struggling to find new words before running out of tries.

Looking for hints online is a good way to move on if you’re out of creative solutions and also a great tool to enlarge your vocabulary for the following games. Players who have tried to solve Wordle No. 299 on April 14 might have gotten stuck with a green C and E at the end of the word.

If you are having a hard time thinking of what to try next, use this list of five-letter words that end in CE to come up with new ideas and inspiration.

Amice

Apace

Brace

Bunce

Dance

Douce

Dunce

Farce

Fence

Force

Glace

Grace

Hance

Hence

Juice

Lance

Mince

Niece

Ounce

Peace

Pence

Piece

Place

Price

Sauce

Since

Slice

Space

Trace

Trice

Truce

Twice

Voice

Wince

You may or may not have heard of some of the words on this list. Try starting with the ones you are familiar with.

Another good tip is to take a shot at all the vowels you can. This makes it easier to think of new words to try.