Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘HI’

The Wordle puzzle is great for vocabulary enthusiasts who like to challenge their knowledge of the English language. It’s, however, very common for even experienced players to get stuck with only a few green letters.
If this is the case for you and you are looking for Wordle game help, check out this list of five-letter starting with HI. The list is in alphabetical order and some words may not be accepted by Wordle.
- hiant
- hicks
- hided
- hider
- hides
- hiems
- highs
- hight
- hijab
- hijra
- hiked
- hiker
- hikes
- hikoi
- hilar
- hilch
- hillo
- hills
- hilly
- hilts
- hilum
- hilus
- himbo
- hinau
- hinds
- hinge
- hings
- hinky
- hinny
- hints
- hiois
- hiply
- hippo
- hippy
- hired
- hiree
- hirer
- hires
- hissy
- hists
- hitch
- hithe
- hived
- hiver
- hives
- hizen
A handy Wordle tip is to narrow your search to words with many vowels. This will help you reach the answer faster.