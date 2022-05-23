Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘HI’

The Wordle puzzle is great for vocabulary enthusiasts who like to challenge their knowledge of the English language. It’s, however, very common for even experienced players to get stuck with only a few green letters.

If this is the case for you and you are looking for Wordle game help, check out this list of five-letter starting with HI. The list is in alphabetical order and some words may not be accepted by Wordle.

hiant

hicks

hided

hider

hides

hiems

highs

hight

hijab

hijra

hiked

hiker

hikes

hikoi

hilar

hilch

hillo

hills

hilly

hilts

hilum

hilus

himbo

hinau

hinds

hinge

hings

hinky

hinny

hints

hiois

hiply

hippo

hippy

hired

hiree

hirer

hires

hissy

hists

hitch

hithe

hived

hiver

hives

hizen

A handy Wordle tip is to narrow your search to words with many vowels. This will help you reach the answer faster.