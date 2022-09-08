Will Football Manager 2023 Touch be on Apple Arcade?

After a year hiatus, one of the most popular sports simulators will be returning to iPad users soon. Football Manager 2023 has confirmed that the title will be hitting the platform soon.

Apple users will finally get a chance to lead their own football club to glory, while sitting back with their phone in their hands wherever their travels take them. But will the game be available on the company’s gaming service, Apple Arcade?

If you want to connect your Apple account to your general manager adventures, you’re in luck. SEGA confirmed that the game will be available through Apple Arcade at launch. Additionally, Apple fans will be able to connect their games through their multiple products, from phone to computer.

Players can start their career as an armchair GM on their iPhones before moving forward on their Macbooks to continue building on their successes and then finally tuning in and finalizing their well-earned dynasty through Apple TV, all with one subscription to Arcade. It’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who has multiple Apple products.

The release date for Football Manager 2023 Touch will be unveiled at a later date in October, along with more details about the updated features being added to the game. Check out the Arcade tab in the App Store to see when the latest edition of the game will be available.