When will Clash Royale’s season 19 end?

Clash Royale’s winter-themed 19th season is currently underway. It is called “Stay Cool” and introduced a new tower skin and emote to the mobile game.

This season is a significant one for the game since it marks the starting of the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021. This year, Supercell has returned to individual-based competitions in the CRL. Players have to compete in normal matches to get to the top 1,000 in the leaderboards every month. From here, they will compete in monthly qualifiers and finals leading to the CRL World Finals 2021.

When will Clash Royale season 19 end?

Just like past seasons, Stay Cool will also last for about a month. According to the in-game countdown, the season will end on Feb. 1, 2021, at 1am CT.

The game’s 20th season should begin shortly after this. Players can expect a new Royale Pass along with some skins and emotes to drop into the game with the new season.

Just like this season, however, there will be no balance changes with season 20. Last month, Supercell announced that it will bring balance changes to the game every three months. Hence, the next balance changes to Clash Royale will be introduced in March.

When season 19 ends, the top 1,000 players from the leaderboards will qualify for the monthly qualifier. This will be played on Feb. 13 and 14. The best eight players from here will then compete in the monthly finals on Feb. 27 and 28.