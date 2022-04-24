It’s time to level up your Brawl Pass and earn some Power League points on Brawl Stars, because the ongoing season 11 is coming to an end.

The upcoming season has been revealed and will include two new brawlers, a new game mode, new skins and cosmetics, and more.

Supercell hasn’t announced an official date for the upcoming season. If season 12 follows the tradition of being launched on the same day the ongoing season ends, the game’s countdown already gives an idea of when players can dive into the new content.

Here is the expected release date of Brawl Stars‘ season 12.

When will Brawl Stars Season 12 release?

According to the game’s countdown, the upcoming season will be introduced on May 1. It should launch following a short maintenance that will also end The Biodome season.

Players can begin earning points towards the Brawl Pass of season 12 and buy the Premium version for 169 gems, or for 249 to get four free levels.

It might become harder to level up your Brawl pass starting on season 12. The quests will yield different rewards, such as coins and gems, instead of only brawl pass points. On the other hand, players will earn upgraded rewards upon logging in every day, with up to two weeks of predetermined rewards.