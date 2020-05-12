When will Brawl Stars’ May update release?

The update will bring the new Brawl Pass to the game.

Brawl Stars’ May update will add a new Brawler, Brawl Pass, skins, and more to the mobile game. While an official release date hasn’t been revealed, an estimated time can be predicted for when the update will be launched.

In the latest episode of “Brawl Talk,” which unveiled the May update, four new skins were revealed. One of them, the new “Barbarian King Bull” skin, will be given for free to everyone to celebrate Supercell’s 10th anniversary. The company’s anniversary is on May 16, so the update can be expected around then.

The update will add an all-new Brawl Pass to the game. The first season of the pass will be called “Tara’s Blazer” and will have a free and paid version. The paid version will cost $9.99, or 170 gems, and will offer significantly higher rewards, including a guaranteed Brawler. The guaranteed Brawler will have a new rarity: chromatic.

The new Brawler coming in the May update is Gale. He shoots snowballs and has good crowd control with his super, which blows enemies away and deals some damage.

